HS in Vaalimaa | “Horrible decision” – Dual citizens were shocked by the government's sudden change

At the Vaalimaa border crossing, the government's decision to close was met with sadness. “This only causes difficulties for ordinary people,” says Elena Kuvaja.

“This is a terrible decision”, says Katja Räihä.

She had to leave her 6-year-old daughter Alina Räihän and her husband Roman Pilipenko to visit Vyborg for a long weekend, but the government's decision to close the borders now casts a shadow over the plans.

Katja Räihä's colleague is also traveling in the same car Elena Photographer. He is visibly sad and shocked by the government's decision.

“I have lived in Finland for 30 years. We are dual citizens. Our relatives live on both sides of the border, and now we are not allowed to see them,” says Kuvaja.

“Closing the borders in this way is not a solution. This only causes inconvenience to ordinary people.”

He adds that due to the decision, dual citizens studying in the country who would like to spend the holidays with their family in Russia will also be stuck in Finland.

Outfit started driving from Lappeenranta after work. There was a queue in front of the Vaalimaa border crossing.

From five o'clock to around seven o'clock in the evening, the line hardly moved at all. The information about the closing of the border the next day did not reach them until they were on their way.

See also Essay | Will the senseless war break Russia? - There is no prospect of military victory for either side, but you can try to predict the future based on the past This view was from the group's car at around seven in the evening.

However, both Katja Räihä and Elena Kuvaja definitely want to go see their elderly parents who live in Russia – especially if the border is closed so that they cannot be seen even on public holidays.

“My mother is old and sick, she needs help. I really don't know what I'm doing,” Kuvaja says.

The group did not yet know on Thursday evening when and by what means they would return to Finland. Due to work, I have to come back on Monday. They are still thinking about whether they will be able to get back to Vaalimaa via the border crossing before the closure that starts at 8 p.m. on Friday.

6-year-old Alina Räihä sat patiently in the backseat of the car while the family waited for their turn at the border inspection. Elena Kuvaja, sitting next to her, is talking on the phone.

To the top jacket a wrapped man lights a cigarette in front of the Vaalimaa border crossing. It's a little past five in the early evening, and Artem Peshkov has just crossed the border from Russia to Finland.

“Closing the border is definitely not a good thing,” says Peškov.

“I don't understand why the government opened the border only to close it again.”

Peshkov is both surprised and saddened by the turn of events.

Peshkov, who is studying in Finland with a residence permit, has relatives, friends and a girlfriend in Russia. He says that he regularly drives from one country to another. This time the trip was difficult, because he traveled through Estonia.

Peškov hopes that Finland would find a way to keep the border open for those who have valid documents and a good reason to travel from one country to another.

“ “I'm not surprised at all.”

Young the St. Petersburg woman smiles crookedly when she hears the question.

“Oh, what do I think about the borders being closed? I'm not surprised at all. They [hallitus] opened the borders just to see Russia's reaction,” he says.

A woman who came to Finland to do seasonal work does not want to give her name in an interview.

A woman who arrived at the Vaalimaa border crossing from St. Petersburg says that she saw a lot of migrants on the way to Finland. Most were men.

“There were at least 30 of them in line on the Russian side of the boom and more were coming all the time. They looked hungry and thirsty and looked enviously at us when we drove by,” he describes.

“They were cycling in the middle of the road, and you couldn't see them. It's dangerous in the dark.”

A border crosser who arrived in Finland from Russia showed a photo he took from the Russian side, which shows migrants heading towards Finland.

The woman feels that asylum seekers mainly only think about themselves. Because of Thursday's events, the borders will be closed again, the woman justifies her opinion.

“Now many Russians living in Finland suddenly rush to Russia. There are many reasons: some need a doctor, some have children and grandchildren in the country with whom they want to spend the holidays.”