HS in Vaalimaa | Having crossed the border, Leonid believes he saw migrants on their way to Finland

Leonid from St. Petersburg, who crossed the border in Vaalimaland, saw cars with bicycles attached to them. In addition, he believes that he saw at least 15 migrants on their way to Finland.

Finland Migrants are on their way again, estimates the St. Petersburg native who arrived in Finland from the Russian side on Thursday morning Leonid. He did not want to make his last name public.

At eight in the morning, Leonid saw at least 15 migrants at the fence on the west side of Vyborg. Some were traveling in a car with bicycles attached to the roof and back. According to him, the police stopped the migrants and apparently checked their papers.

The people he judged to be immigrants were all men.

Leonid also took a picture of what he saw. He showed the picture to the media on Thursday morning at the Vaalimaa border crossing.

Leonid himself was on his way from St. Petersburg to Helsinki, where he picked up a tourist. The purpose is to return to Russia later on Thursday.

To cherish the head of the border inspection station Jussi Pekkala told STT earlier on Thursday, that there were no observations of asylum seekers at the inspection station. However, he said that the border crossers reported their observations, according to which potential asylum seekers might be approaching the border.

The border crossing point was opened to traffic the night before Thursday at 00. According to the border authority, traffic flowed peacefully in Vaalimaa at night.