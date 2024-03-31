HS in Uussakaupunki | Sofia Sura really needs her salary, but her employer no longer pays: “The world is starting to get really messed up”

A four year old single mother of a boy Sofia Sura picks up toys from the snow-covered yard grass.

Normally, Sura would now be working at Valmet Automotive's Uusikaupunki car factory, more specifically in the interior sealing work at the paint shop, but due to SAK's political strikes, his work and salary payments have been stopped.

Sofia Sura, a single mother of a four-year-old son, wants to work, because the salary is needed for the mortgage, food and to support the child.

First, the car factory, which is one of the biggest employers in Varsinais-Finland, had to suspend its production after Tuesday of last week. Due to the strikes, the factory does not get the parts and components required for car manufacturing. Finished products are not even available to customers.

After a week's production stoppage, the payment of wages was also interrupted, says the chief steward of the car factory Jouni Varjonen. According to him, yesterday, Wednesday, the employer suspended the payment of wages to approximately 650 employees. According to Varjonen, the situation is new.

“I turned 45 here this week. Even though there have been layoffs and others, it has never happened before that salary payments are interrupted.”

The chief steward of the car factory, Jouni Varjonen, says that the salary payment stopped for about 650 car factory employees on Wednesday.

Sophia Sura thanks that luckily she has another job. In addition to his full-time car factory job, he has worked in a bar on weekends.

“Now this second job is really important. I have a mortgage to pay and a child to support. I'm making a very precise shopping list so that we can get by.”

The sad situation is exciting and distressing. All mandatory bills must be paid, but it is still unclear to him how much money will be in the account.

“Yes, this will be really tight living.”

Sen Sura admits that in principle he also understands and supports strikes. According to him, the strikers are on an important matter. But everything has its limits.

“I think that the strikes should end already. We should look a little at what they cause to the employees. Now the strikes are starting to vaccinate everyone a little too much.”

Besides, Sura wonders if strikes are even the best solution for this fight. However, he feels that the government will not budge in any direction.

“After all, this situation is quite ridiculous in its own way. People who have jobs and want to work are now unable to work and get paid. And at the same time, the government specifically wants people to be at work. The whole world is starting to get really messed up.”

Sisters Henna Hämäläinen (left) and Hanneli Hämäläinen come up with a lot of other things to do if there is free time during the day. Henna Hämäläinen works as a forklift driver at a car factory.

Siblings Henna and Hanneli Hämäläinen yesterday, Wednesday, in the yard of their pink home, they fixed a bicycle and tinkered with rags.

For a week, Henna Hämäläinen has not been able to drive a forklift to the warehouse of the car factory where she usually works. He says that the situation does not stress him now. There is enough work at home too, for example painting the boards.

“But yes, this suspension of salary payment will cause financial difficulties. It makes it easier that my sister and I live together and are able to help each other.”

Even if the account is empty, the siblings support the strikes. It's about such important things for them.

“Now think that a good reason would be enough to fire an employee. If you don't like the face or if you don't get along with the boss, it's easy to put him in the field. In this regard, Valmet is also quite a workplace,” reflects Hanneli Hämäläinen, who was laid off from the car factory last summer and now works as a security guard.

Henna Hämäläi, on the other hand, is upset about changing the specially planned first day of sick leave to unpaid.

“It weeds out useless and pushy instigators, but then bumps into those who are really sick.”

It was quiet at the main gate of battery and car manufacturer Valmet Automotive on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday Valmet Automotive announced to initiate change negotiations, which may lead to layoffs or dismissals of up to ten people.

According to the company's press release, the reason for the change negotiations is both the decrease in car production and “recent challenges caused by the external operating environment”, which have caused a production shutdown at the car factory.

According to the company, the financial damage caused by the situation is significant and critical if the situation continues.

Henna Hämäläinen's phone has been buzzing with change negotiation information this morning.

“Now you may be worried about whether you will be laid off. I have done a good job, there has been flexibility in both directions.”

Kaapo-koira is under control, when the master now takes him for a run more often than before. Aki Saarela, who works at a car factory, is now at home because the work is over.

“Ugh caught! It's disgusting.”

Driving large metal parts to the welding shop of a car factory with a forklift Aki Saarelan the reaction is spontaneous. A man who was walking his Labrador retriever Kaapo has just heard from a reporter that the SAK board has decided to continue the ongoing political strikes for the next week.

“For the Finnish economy, for the economy of our little people and for everyone, this is now disgusting.”

He has previously had time to tell how the notice of change negotiations that came from the car factory a moment ago was in a way expected. The order quantity has been lower than expected.

But still.

“Now that salary payments are on hiatus, money will be tight. I have a little emergency fund, money for the dog's vet and such, but I wouldn't want to use it up. In a one-man household, there's not much to do with food, but I've started to avoid unnecessary use of the car. Now we've gone on a savings spree just to be sure.”

Then Saarela softens her strict exclamation. The situation is unfortunate, but understandable.

“Yes, the right-wing government is perhaps a bit too strict now. I am in favor of strikes and I understand well the line of SAK. The employee's only fighting option is a strike.”

On a day run. Aki Saarela (left) and Petri Karhu (right), who work at the car factory, exchanged views on the latest work and strike news. Bear's neighbor Ari Talvensaari (center) was a listening student. The dogs Kaapo (left), Taimi and Milda are friends with each other.

In the street Saarela's colleague, who works as a team leader at a car factory, steps towards me Petri the Bear. Due to the production stoppage, the Bear, who is also at home during the day, has gone for a dog walk with his neighbor Ari Talvensaari with.

The discussion sidesteps SAK's recent decision to extend the strike.

“If I'm being honest, I think I just said, damn it. It's a shame,” Bear admits.

“Yes, I also got quite a shock when I heard that. The government could give in already, so that there would be no need to strike,” Saarela continues.

The discussion is paced by the unpaid period that started on the same day, the SAK strikes and the new change negotiations that came to the knowledge of the employees a moment earlier. Everything connects to each other.

On Wednesday afternoon, there was a lot of space in the car factory's parking lot and bike park.

Bear says that the situation is sad not only for those who have already become unemployed, but also for the employer. Elected CEO of Valmet Automotive in November Pasi Rannus gets recognition.

“Our new manager Pasi has worked damn well. And now he is forced to make such decisions. It's understandable, even the employer's ass won't last long. But in a way this punishes the employer, the cars still have to be made at some point”, Karhu understands.

The employer also receives praise from men. Local agreement has worked, flexibility has been found in both directions. There is enough motivation.

However, uncertainty about the future eats away. Karhu says that he heard that some of the group has already started looking for other jobs. He himself is worried about the change negotiations.

“If you go without a salary and become unemployed, it will be a big hit. Yes, it does cause concern. It will probably be a nice summer again. Again, we are waiting for what will come.”