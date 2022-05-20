HS in Ukraine When the Russian invasion began, Vitali Yevpak called his wife while driving a cannon to the front – The call was interrupted unexpectedly and brutally

When the great Russian offensive had just begun, Alina Yevpak-Talan received a call from her husband on the front. It broke abruptly.

Tavriiske

At seven in the morning Vitali Jevpak called his wife Alinalle very out of breath. He said the war has begun and the Russians are attacking in full.

It was February 24, 2022. Yevpak, a 41-year-old corporal of the Ukrainian Army Artillery, drove a truck that was towing a field cannon. He was stationed on the Donbass front in the southeast corner of Ukraine. The major Russian offensive had been launched at five in the morning.

Vitali ended the call briefly. He used to call his wife many times a day, but only for half a minute. In the military, they felt safer than long calls: Russian reconnaissance follows signals from Ukrainian cell phones.

Photo of Corporal Vitali Yevpak from last December.

Paragraph Vitali called again. He instructed Alina. If Russian troops come to Tavriya’s home village of Tavrija, Alina will have to hide immediately from the family’s 17-year-old twins. Marijan and Vadimin with the basement of the house and reserve there a lot of food and water.

And stay there. As long as it is necessary.

At twelve days – seven hours after the start of the major attack – Vitali called again. Now he was driving a truck carrying a field cannon near the village of Prohorivka near the town of Volnovaha. The city is located in Donbass, halfway between Donetsk and Mariupol.

Suddenly there were loud noises in the middle of the call.

The call ended like a wall. When Alina tried to call back, no one answered the phone again.

Butsik-dog jumps and barks as soon as we enter the backyard gate.

The village of Tavrija is located south of the industrial city of Zaporizhia, about 10-15 km from the front line of Ukrainian and Russian forces.

At times, the sounds of war, possibly the roar of artillery, roar from the southern front.

Alina Jevpak-Talan leads the house to a dilapidated outbuilding where she has made a kitchen for the family.

The war – that is, this latest war – will soon have lasted three months. Of course, Russia has been invading Ukraine since the spring of 2014, when it occupied Crimea and much of Donbass.

But for three months there has been a full-scale war, more widespread than ever in Europe since the break-up of Yugoslavia.

Vitali Yevpak in the summer, when everything was still fine in the family.

Alina and Vitali met 20 years ago when Alina was 15 and Vitali was 21.

It was reportedly love at first sight. Vitali sold tickets to the small village nightclub, where teenage Alina came to dance. Four years later, twins were born, a girl and a boy.

Both, Alina and Vitali, ended up working for the railway company: Alina for ticket sales, Vitali as a mechanic. As the threat of war began to grow, Vitali was recruited in March 2020 as a contract soldier in the Ukrainian army. He was placed in artillery as a driver.

He always told his wife that Russia was still expanding the war in Ukraine.

When it was only hours before the war escalated into a full-scale attack, Alina began to fear the worst.

Vital’s mobile phone had been on, sometimes off. Now the call was over, suddenly.

It was hard to comprehend. Had to wait.

A day later, Alina received a call from her cousin, a soldier stationed in the same artillery force as Vitali. The cousin did not know the fate of Vital but knew the captain who was the team leader.

Alina called the captain. That said. The vague sounds Alina heard from the line were the Russian artillery center that hit the truck directly driven by Vital.

None of the cars survived.

Alina Yevpak-Talan’s husband died on the first day of the current war of aggression.

Vitali yevpakin the body was transported to the morgue in Mariupol, which was then still in the possession of Ukrainian troops.

The captain called again in a few days. He said it was no longer possible to get Vital’s body from Mariupol, as the city was bombed and besieged by the Russians.

“The next night I had a dream where Vitali came up to me and asked me to dig me up here,” Alina says.

“I hope that when the war is over, someone will still bring my husband’s body here.”

And the man had said this while he was yet alive: If he die, then he shall bury him in Tavrija, in his own house.

“She told me sometimes that you’re a soldier’s wife, you have to get used to it.”

Male the remaining clothing and goods were delivered from the front to Alina.

Alina sealed her clothes in a bag to leave even something concrete about Vital. He doesn’t want to forget how the man felt and smelled. She was no longer able to look at the old photos but asked her sister to take the photo albums out of the house.

“Vitali was a good father. Often better to take care of children than I do. When the kids were babies, she knew how to make me better with diapers. Whenever I got tired from work, he let me sleep and recover. ”

Alina says the twins are now arguing over their father’s leftovers.

“They are family relics.”

The Butsik dog has squealed and lost weight.

In the third week after Vital’s death, Alina’s friend arrived to talk. He suggested that Alina get out of bed and start volunteering to cook for the village soldiers, keeping herself moving and alive.

17-year-old Marija Jevpak cooks with her mother.

Alina has been cooking since then, six days a week. On the day of the interview, she makes a hundred gallons of borscht with which she offers Saloa i.e. salted pork and sourdough. The larger of the soup boilers is 65-liter and the smaller 35-liter. The village management supplies him with enough raw materials and gas for the sludge.

“This is my way of continuing to defend Ukraine, which my husband did.”

The Butsik dog is involved in kitchen chores.

The village management supplies the raw materials for the soup.

The beets are cut into plastic gloves by hand.

Could imagine that Alina Yevpak-Talan would be bitter. At the age of 35, she lost her husband and the father of her children.

However, Alina makes it clear that not everything is here yet. He cannot remain a mere grieving war, young man. The wars will end in time.

She talks about her late husband very nicely. “Vitali was a part of my soul.”

Perhaps it is the famous Slavic endurance, humility, and endurance when life offers only trials. During their history, Ukrainians have had to endure incomprehensible things: repeated wars, occupations, Stalin intentionally created and genocidal famine. And now eight years of uninterrupted war against Russia.

Alina still has her dreams. Or two. A smaller and more mundane dream is that he could finally go to driving school. In the yard of the house is Vital’s old and rusty Renault, which is said to be still in working order.

However, Alina will hardly get a driver’s license before the war on Ukraine’s southern front subsides.

Then is that bigger dream. It wouldn’t come to mind first here in a small and poor remote village, where an occasional rooster crows in the yard of dilapidated houses and a few sheep roar and the yard lands are full of vague scrap metal and Soviet-era artifacts.

Alina wants to fly, without an engine, just under the guise.

When and where could he try paragliding?

At least I’m still going to. Russian offensive forces are just over ten miles from his backyard.

And no one knows for sure how this war is still going on.

Mother Alina and daughter Marija hug in the kitchen. Objects reminiscent of the father have become like relics.

Correction 20.5. at 9.50: Contrary to what was previously told in the story and map, the interviewee’s home village is Tavriiske, not Tavrija.