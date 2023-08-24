HS in Ukraine | Western leaders visit the mayor of Butša to ask: “Why did the Russians treat the city’s civilians so brutally?”

The massacre in Butša opened the eyes of the western world to the true nature of the Russian forces and changed the course of the war. What’s up with Buča now?

Butcha

First it seems that there is no sign of the war in Butša anymore. The town’s destroyed houses have been repaired or rebuilt to their original condition. The war debris has been cleaned up.

Even in the car, before arriving in the city, signs of fighting could be seen along the roads: trees cut by cannon fire. Trenches and dugouts that nature has partly taken over.

But the city itself has been repaired, at least on the surface. We arrive at the church yard.

When we visited here at the beginning of April 2022, there was a priest standing in the yard Andri Halavi. Then next to him was an open mass grave where the bodies of dozens of townspeople rested. The Russian troops retreating from Butsha had killed them brutally: many civilians had their hands tied behind their backs and were executed in the street. The bodies had been left where they were.

Priest Halavin is still there. Where there was a mass grave of Bucha people, there is an almost finished monument. Workers are finishing the monument, whose names of the victims are written on steel plates.

The monument in the courtyard of the church of Andreas the First is almost finished.

“Kozak Tymofii Aleksandrovich08.05.2018-15.03.2022″, reads one of the plaques.

The little boy would be five years old now if Russia had not started its war of aggression. During the Russian occupation of 2022, around 500 Ukrainians died in Bucha.

Priest Halavi is confused by the question we ask.

Has he considered why God allowed the Russians to commit atrocities in the war of aggression in Ukraine like in Bucha?

“You can’t blame God for the events,” Halavin replies. “It was not God who killed, tortured and raped here, but the Russian soldiers. And someone gave them the orders. The Russians alone are responsible for these events.”

Russians there is no ambiguity about the war crimes committed in Butša. In addition to the Ukrainians, they have been studied by the UN and, among others, an American magazine The New York Times.

President Vladimir Putin has claimed the events were staged and awarded the Russian soldiers who were there because they showed “special skills, collective heroism and courage in defending their motherland”.

Russian troops murdered, raped, robbed and tortured the civilians of another European country.

When we visited in April 2022, the houses in Butša were shot through with holes. Residents hid in basements, and the streets smelled of rotting human flesh.

Butshan the mayor at the town hall Anatoly Fedoruk is sorry that the world only realized the decades-long hostilities of the Russians and the nature of their “warfare” only after the events in Butša.

Anatoly Fedoruk, mayor of Butša.

Already in 2014, Russia occupied the Crimean peninsula belonging to Ukraine and supported the war in eastern Ukraine. According to hindsight, the Western countries viewed Russia’s actions at the time somewhat through their fingers. This has been speculated to be part of the reason why Russia decided to go on a major offensive in February of last year: Russia thought that the West would continue to react to the situation only with formal sanctions and diplomatic tricks.

It was the other way around. The West and the military alliance NATO showed strong unity. Sanctions were set almost to the limit, and Ukraine began to be supported both militarily and financially. NATO expanded first in Finland and possibly in the near future also in Sweden, which was exactly against Putin’s ultimatums.

In the vital support of Western countries, Butša had its own meaning: the numerous pictures of civilians executed in the streets awakened the world to understanding.

“Nobody could have imagined that something like this could happen in this century,” says Mayor Fedoruk.

“But Butša was only one place where this kind of thing happened. The same has been seen elsewhere in Ukraine”.

Fedoruk has watched from the side when the heads of different states have visited Butša. Prime ministers and presidents have come from around 70 countries, including Sanna Marin (sd) From Finland. According to Fedoruk, this has been important because during the visits the leaders have had first-hand contact with the events. It may have later influenced their support decisions in their home countries.

Kozak Tymofii Aleksandrovich, 08.05.2018-15.03.2022.

Nearly According to Fedoruk, all the heads of state who have visited the place have had one question in common: Why did the Russian troops treat the civilian population so brutally?

“I have answered them that the Russians must have felt after the events of 2014 that they can do whatever they want without being held accountable for their actions. The same situation was when the Soviet Union attacked Finland in 1939. Did they apologize for what they had done then?”

How Will Butša recover?

Mayor Fedoruk says that the quick cleaning and reconstruction of the traces of the war has been important. That kind of thing gives hope for a better future and does not discourage people, says Fedoruk.

Priest Halavin reminds us that fresh paint and new houses cannot forget the horrors experienced in the city.

“It is difficult for people to fix their inner selves. Reconstruction is easy, all you need is money. But it’s hard for people to see how to move forward from this,” says Halavin.

The events do not disappear from the minds of the townspeople, it becomes clear in practice as well. We walk on the “death street” of Jablunska. We are asking for advice on the place where there was a security camera. In it, the Russian soldiers threatened the townspeople with guns and forced them to cross the street. A local woman immediately knows what it’s about.

“It’s over there, right after the bridge,” the woman instructs.

From there, the Butchians who crossed the street were directed to a nearby yard and shot.

The events were recorded on a security camera. Now the security camera has been removed.

At the other end of the street, in front of the construction site of new houses, lay the bodies of two civilians. The other had his hands tied behind his back with a white bandage. The bodies had been left next to wooden shipping pallets, beer bottles and loads of bricks.

Now there is a fiery street cobblestone.

“Dilika Home” reads on the side of the gate of the new residential area. Some of the windows of the houses are still pierced by bullets. Workers shovel sand into a concrete mixer. A Mercedes Benz E320 station wagon stands in the yard.

Soon these houses will have new residents, and the wooded dugouts on the outskirts of the city will perhaps become children’s playgrounds. The question of who has to play the Russian attacker can be a source of controversy.

Although The terrible events of Butša are spoken about in the past tense, the war is not over.

Many have expected that Ukraine would make progress in the counteroffensive that began in the summer, and that the importance of the West’s extensive military support would show. So far, countermeasures have not significantly changed the course of the war. This has been thought to reduce the willingness to support in the West.

Mayor Fedoruk says that Western countries are doing themselves a disservice if they now “get tired” of the war in Ukraine and supporting the country.

“Ukraine is not fighting against Russia solely to defend its territorial integrity, but also for democracy against autocracy. Ukrainians give their lives for this. If the Western countries get tired of this fight, they will not only destroy Ukraine, but also themselves.”