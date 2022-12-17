HS in Ukraine | “This is it,” says a twenty-something from Kyiv – Russia struck with force on Friday, but Ukrainians are already used to the consequences

Generator connected to the apartment’s heating system, water pump and Starlink phone and internet connection. These can guarantee a certain kind of self-sufficiency even during power outages in Ukraine.

Kiev

of Kiev the cessation of metro operations until Saturday morning was perhaps the most obvious change in everyday life after the missile strikes on Friday morning.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine Russia fired 76 missiles on Friday to different parts of Ukraine and 60 of them were successfully destroyed. It is estimated that about half of the missiles were aimed at the Kiev area, and only a few of them passed the air defense. On Saturday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces specified the number of missiles to 98.

The blow was the biggest since the end of November.

“But this strike was much easier to withstand than in November due to the increase in air defense,” the 23-year-old investment analyst Maksym Strukov told HS at the Kyiv railway station on Saturday morning.

“At that time we were without electricity for a couple of days.”

By now, the people of Kyiv were already used to planned power outages of four hours, staggered by region, followed by four hours of normal operation.

On top of this, there were additional outages due to the strikes, which, according to the Kyivans interviewed by HS, typically caused the cancellation of one four-hour “normal mode”, i.e. a 12-hour period without electricity.

of Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko According to the report, electricity was restored to two out of three city residents by Saturday morning.

“This is it,” says Strukov.

“We live next to Kyiv in the village of Marhalivka in a house so old that it even has a fireplace. We’ve been heating our food by the fireplace for a long time.”

“But if you have a generator that can be connected to the apartment’s heating system, a water pump and a Starlink phone and internet connection, you can be quite self-sufficient despite the shocks.”

To generators not everyone can afford it, but many certainly have different backup power sources, and they are fully charged within the standard time of four hours.

That’s why in many places it was more normal in Kyiv on Friday than you could have imagined after the extent of the attack. Many shops were open, credit card payments were successful, and Kyivites were able to feast in restaurants with their own generators until the curfew began at 11 p.m.

On Saturday morning, the center of Kyiv was calm. Buses and trains ran quite normally. The center was calm and intact. So Strulkov also left to accompany his girlfriend to Ternopil on the train, which left the Kyiv railway station right on time at 11:01.

In the process An air alert sounded in Kiev.

“The alert now seems to concern the whole of Ukraine. These often occur when the Russians take to the air with their Mig fighters. Then the alarm is a precaution, because a missile attack can come very quickly through fighters. And often the alert is also canceled when the Mig fighter has landed at its destination,” says Strukov.

Information from the Unian news agency supports this, as according to it Russian fighter jets took off from Belarus at the time in question.

That seems to be the case this time as well. The air alert was reported to be over at around 1 pm.