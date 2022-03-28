HS in Ukraine The world’s food supply now depends on these ammunition-clogged fields: “If the need arises, we will leave the fields and set out to kill.”

The war has taken up 25 percent of Ukraine’s arable land. It could lead to famine in some exporting countries.

Palanka

This is the national landscape of Ukraine: the blue sky and the fields gently undulating beneath it, albeit still mild black after the winter.

The field rises dusty as it is turned by a large American Case tractor, followed by a Lozova harrow from Kharkov.

A metal coat of arms of Ukraine is welded to the hood of the tractor, and Ukrainian flags flutter in the booth. There are two people in the booth: a tractor driver Oleksi Kutscher and his disciples, Artyom Tereshchenko.

Tereshchenko, 18, is being trained at a fast pace in the field to replace his father, who went to war against the Russians.

Oleksi Kucher (left) and Artyom Tereshchenko at the Rodnikivka cooperative in the municipality of Palanka in central Ukraine.

“We have 110 employees, 10 of whom have been called in,” says Rodnikivka, director of the agricultural cooperative. Serhi Vichenko on the edge of the field.

“He was meant to be taken, too,” Vichenko points out to Kucher, “but I didn’t let go.”

Now the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi has outlined that agricultural executives will no longer be called up for the army, as “the second front of Ukraine” runs through the fields.

Labor shortages caused by war and refugees are just one of the challenges facing Ukrainian agriculture. Along with Russia, Ukraine is the world’s granary. Their war could lead to food shortages and, at worst, famine.

Here in central Ukraine, in the municipality of Palanka near the city of Uman, has been allowed to sow work this week.

“A thousand acres have been sown in the fall and for the remaining 1,300 acres we are now sowing wheat, corn, sunflowers, barley, peas and fodder,” Vichenko says.

Uman the region is however, in a happy position, as there is no war here right now.

It is estimated that 25% of Ukraine’s arable land is in a war zone. In those areas, spring sowing is interrupted due to fighting or mines left in the fields. In the southern areas occupied by Russia, sowing should already be underway, but in many places it will not be done. The enemy has also destroyed agricultural infrastructure.

Even in Uman, some of the fields are out of the game.

On the first day of the war, Russia struck missiles at a depot of underground artillery shells here. From there, ammunition was thrown over a large area along the fields. Minesweepers are still collecting sticky ammunition. A total of 4,000 hectares of minefields will have to be cleared in the region.

Ruslan Yaremchuk, the mayor of Palanka, is pointing to a field where rocket remains have fallen here and there.

A rocket dropped into the field in Palanka.

The former in the collective farm, the current cooperative farm manager Serhi Vichenko says the war has changed all agricultural activity. From this time onwards, the farms will sell their previous year’s stocks. Whereas in the past most of the farm’s grain was exported, it is now reserved for domestic use.

“Normally, almost everyone would go abroad through Black Sea ports. Now we sell grain at half price to the municipality, hospitals and the military. 30,000 tons of wheat leave for Kiev. We supply flour, groats, milk and meat to evacuees and low-income families. There are now 1,200 refugees in our municipality, ”says Voitchenko.

Ukraine is now trying to export grain by rail. With ports sending four million tonnes of grain a month to the world, trains can only carry 800,000 tonnes. The railways are burdened with the transport of soldiers, weapons, refugees and humanitarian aid. Exports are also restricted.

Cooperative manager Serhi Voitchenko will sign papers in his office.

Ukraine produces grain about four times its own use. Last year, for example, the wheat harvest was 27 million tons, of which only 7 million tons remained in Ukraine.

So Ukraine is not threatened with famine because of the war, that is holodomor, but this could threaten some of its exporting countries. A total of 400 million people eat Ukrainian grain. It is bought by, among others, Egypt, Yemen, Israel, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Libya, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

At the same time, grain exports from Russia have become more difficult, and China has had a losing year.

So a time bomb is ticking in the fields.

The price of wheat has risen by 28 percent since the beginning of the war. According to the World Food Organization (FAO), food could become more expensive by more than 20% and 8-13 million more people will be malnourished.

According to The New York Times, wheat flour is already running out in Lebanon. Tunisia has had difficulty paying for food imports. There has been unrest in Morocco and Sudan over inflation.

This could lead to protests like the Arab Spring of 2011 or a wave of refugees like 2015.

Ukraine accounts for 10% of world wheat exports and 3% of production. It is the largest exporter of sunflower oil. In the export of rapeseed and barley, it is second and in maize, rye and sorghum third.

“Ukraine receives 40 percent of its foreign exchange earnings from agricultural exports, so it directly affects the hryvnia exchange rate. Exports also provide farmers with the working capital they need to make purchases and pay wages, ”says VAR, vice-president of the farmers’ organization evacuated from Kiev to Uman. Denis Martšuk.

Imports of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides have largely come to a halt. Only in the last week has it been possible to start transporting again.

Pesticide factories have remained in the war zone in Sumy and Kharkov. Fertilizer prices on the world market have risen sharply.

Agriculture is also threatened by a shortage of diesel when it is given primarily to the needs of the military.

“In Ukraine as a whole, agriculture now has 80 per cent of the fertilizer it needs, 50 to 60 per cent of seeds and 45 per cent of diesel,” says Marchhuk.

75% of diesel has come from Russia and Belarus.

“Now we are trying to solve the fuel shortage by arranging imports from Poland, Lithuania and Romania. The state has reduced the agricultural fuel tax. ”

Nevertheless, Marchuk is hopeful.

“If the war is over before Midsummer and we get the Russians out, the harvest could be about 50 to 60 million tons of grain. It was 100 million last year, but it was a record. ”

He estimates that more fast-maturing species such as peas and buckwheat will be grown in Ukraine this year.

Tractors preparing for spring sowing in the fields of Rodnikivka cooperative farm.

Rodnikivkan The situation on the farm is so far tolerable, says Director Serhi Vichenko.

“We still have spending money. We have grown the seeds ourselves, so we are now helping others. We had fertilizer in stock. ”

However, spare parts for American tractors may become in short supply as deliveries to their warehouses in Kiev, Odessa and Kherson have been cut off.

“Fortunately, we still have ten workhorses.”

In addition to cultivation, Rodnikivka’s farm participates in national defense. Voichenko will present just under 2,000 Molotov cocktails.

As a former border guard, he has revived his shooting skills. Although he holds on to his employees, he too is prepared for mobilization.

“Jak trebo [jos tarve vaatii]of course we leave the fields and leave here to kill everyone, ”he says and smiles.

“Then we can meet with you next time in the liberated Vyborg.”