HS in Ukraine | The water masses of Kahovka have set the mines in motion, and now explosives are swimming uncontrollably into the Black Sea

The Kahovka dam broke at the beginning of June on the front line of the war, where both Russian and Ukrainian forces had built minefields. The flood water set the mines in motion. No one knows their exact location anymore.

Odessa / Mykolajiv

Black Sea a refrigerator has been washed into the beach sand. Next to it is the bed frame. Then a piece of corrugated iron roof next to a green wooden door.

From Odessa Olga Alexandrovna looking at the sight as close as he dares. He is sitting on a bench behind the fence bordering the beach.

Aleksandrivna says that she was here the day before as well.

“Yesterday I also saw the toilet bowl and the bathtub,” he says.

The flood following the breaking of the Kahovka dam is now carrying the property of the residents along the Dnieper River to the Black Sea.

And not just property. The threat of war also moves in the eddies of water.

Kakhovka the dam broke on the front line of the war in early June, causing a flood in the lower reaches of the Dnieper. It is most likely Russian destruction.

It is believed that the forcefully moving flood water carried with it, among other things, several minefields that the Russians and Ukrainians had placed on different sides of the Dnieper River.

The exact number of mines is not known, but the magnitude is said to be “massive”.

Working in the International Committee of the Red Cross Erik Tollefsen said shortly after the dam broke that depending on the shape or composition of the mines, they could float miles downstream. According to him, especially plastic-framed mines can float even further.

Some of the mines have ended up in people’s yards and gardens with the flood waters. Some are possibly buried deeper in the beach mud.

Those mines that do not remain on the banks of the Dnieper continue their journey to the Black Sea.

In addition to the mines, the flood water is believed to have carried away other explosives and ammunition.

Odessa residents have been warned not to walk near the beach. According to the Border Guard, landmines that were on the banks of the Dnieper River have already been found on the banks of Odessa.

Olga Aleksandrovna says that the previous night was interrupted. He woke up after four in the morning to a strange observation: the floor of the apartment was shaking.

The shaking of the floor felt like something other than a Russian strike, to which the Ukrainian air defense responds, Aleksandrovna says.

Telegram channel Novosti Odessa reported an unknown explosion in the water. Nothing was visible on the radar at the time of the explosion. It was suspected in the channel that it was a mine that had exploded after drifting ashore.

From the mines already a year ago there was a creepy plague in the port city of the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian army admitted last summer that it has placed mines on the coast for defense purposes. Russia is also believed to have placed its own mines in the water. The extent of the mine operations is not known, nor is the type of mines in the area.

Several types of sea mines are designed to remain stationary. They are either anchored or placed on the bottom of the water, but strong winds, for example, can set the mines in motion in unintended directions.

Odessa the coastline of the area continues for kilometers. The sea in June glistens attractively, and the sand looks great. The temperature hurts close to 30 degrees.

Haven’t gone swimming in over a year. Police roadblocks, iron barriers and red skull signs that tell about the danger of mines take care of that. Not everyone has had the patience to follow the ban, which is why several deaths caused by sea mines have been reported during the year.

Now, one resident of the village of Fontanka has come to the high-lying shore break to take a look at the coastline. He used to go to the beach to fish.

“Russia has destroyed our sea,” the man says.

Kakhovka to the north of the dam lies the area of ​​Mykolayiv, which was partially under Russian control until last November. Several tributaries of the Dnieper branch off into the area, and mine detection there had already reached a good pace before the dam broke.

The Halo Trust NGO says that they have located 5,000 mines in the area in a few months.

The Ukrainian country director of the organization Mike Newton’s according to them, the number of mines they found is only a fraction of the numerous mines that are located on the defense lines around Ukraine.

As a result of the dam breaking, the organization has had to suspend its work in seven minefields.

The biggest problem is that no one knows the location of the mines anymore. Because of this, demining is believed to take decades, and the work cannot properly begin until the war is over.

Until then, the war will continue to wreak havoc on land, sea and air, and it will no longer look at the borders of countries. Seven countries have coastlines on the Black Sea.

82-year-old Vjera was sunbathing by the river in the town of Mykolajiv.

Of these things are not yet to be worried about in the city of Mykolayiv, through which one of the tributaries of the Dnieper flows.

For months, the city was within range of Russian artillery until Ukraine pushed troops across the Dnieper River last November. Residents were able to slowly return to normal life.

Now the floodwater reaches the city’s beach boulevard. Maksym Sadavyi has sat down on the half-covered bench.

13 year olds Yevhen and Arsenic wade along the beach boulevard and catch a small snake.

The gray pick-up truck has been driven into the water for washing.

65 years old Valentina Mihailovna emerges from the water on the city’s new shoreline. He says that he went swimming and refreshed himself.

And Mihailovna isn’t afraid, what’s in the water?

Jevhen and Arseni found a small snake in the shore water.

Maksim Sadovoi sat on a half-covered bench.

Mihailova replies that she has been swimming in the river all her life and will not stop until it is banned.

He admits that he is terrified, but mainly because he will come across dead animals in the water.

Mihailovna is already familiar with the horrors of war. Some time ago, a Russian strike destroyed part of the apartment building where his home is located.

Now, however, we need refreshment again, the afternoon sun is scorching. Mihailovna goes swimming again with her friend.

Dam fracking has been described as one of the worst man-made environmental disasters.

Among other things, several cemeteries, oil terminals and landfills have been left under the flood. 450 tons of turbine oil is believed to have mixed with the flood water.

According to the authorities, water quality measurements have shown that the amount of harmful substances is ten times higher than the permitted amounts.

Odessans are forbidden to eat fish and seafood.

Two weeks after the dam burst, the floodwaters in the Mykolaiv area have mostly receded, but the situation in the Kherson region remains critical, and many residential areas, especially in the areas occupied by Russia, are still flooded.

People have a shortage of electricity, gas and clean water. Diseases are feared to spread.

It has also been considered a threat that the emptying of the Kahovka reservoir will set in motion the radioactive material that ended up at the bottom of the lake after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident. How harmful it can be is not yet known.

All this pollution eventually finds its way to the Black Sea and the coast of Odessa, which after the break of the dam has already started to be called a “dump” and “animal graveyard”.