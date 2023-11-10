HS in Ukraine | The war destroyed the dreams of young people in Ukraine: “They don’t see the future or themselves in the future,” says the psychologist

Kiev

Kyivan psychologist Katerina Goltzberg is a busy woman these days.

The reason is clear. When Russia launched its major attack on Ukraine in February of last year, the war really came to Kiev as well. War is hard on frontline soldiers, but it also has big effects on the mental health of civilians who wake up to air raids and fear for their loved ones.

“The most common problem is anxiety,” Goltsberg describes the situation of civilians at his reception near the center of Kyiv.

Goltzberg is the chairman of the child psychologist association, which is also reflected in the workroom. There are toys, games and drawing tools on the shelves. There is sand in one box.

All of them are needed by Goltsberg as he tries to help the children overcome the anxiety caused by the war and deal with the emotions caused by the war. Half of his therapy clients are children.

“It is important for children to channel aggression, to get rid of it. Sand and toys allow them to do so. Children often deal with aggression by destroying what they have just built,” says Goltsberg.

That’s why the shelf also has different building sets, from which towers and pyramids can be assembled to be quickly dismantled.

Goltsberg was prepared and ready for all of this, because the arrival of the war in Kiev more than 20 months ago was not the beginning of the war. Back then, Russia just expanded the war it started in eastern Ukraine in the spring of 2014.

So from the spring of 2014, there have been children traumatized by the war in different ways in Ukraine, with whom Goltsberg had already worked for years. He had also written guides for colleagues, teachers and parents based on field work.

For anxiety there are several reasons. For many, it is related to the future, which is impossible to plan during war, evacuation or going as a refugee and missile strikes.

“Little children live in the moment, they have a plan for today but not beyond. Teens already have plans, but adults who are used to planning have the hardest time. You can’t do that now.”

Some of Goltsberg’s clients live abroad, so the sessions are held online. One group is young people who fled abroad. They may have had career plans, but now they don’t even know which country to live in.

“The main problem with young people and adults is that they do not see the future and themselves in the future.”

“It is important for children to channel aggression, to get rid of it. Sand and toys allow them to do that,” says psychologist Katerina Goltsberg. See also Editorial Ukraine, which is fighting a fierce defense in the Donbass, now urgently needs more weapons

Katerina Goltsberg, a child psychologist from Kyiv, has a lot of toys at her reception.

Some while anxiety is caused by frightening experiences. About a missile coming into the neighborhood, being stuck in an elevator during a power outage caused by Russian bombings, or loud noises, for example.

“Such fears that didn’t exist before.”

These frightening experiences or the loss of loved ones can also paralyze or make you apathetic. Some children therefore do not react to air alarms, for example. For them, Goltsberg develops games where you have to follow the rules.

“I also give lectures to teachers, in which I advise how to get an unwilling child to go to the shelter during an alarm. How to explain it to a child who doesn’t want to or is afraid or who is held back by some other emotions.”

Anything of course, there is no clear list of instructions that applies to everyone, says Goltsberg. People, their experiences and problems are different. Someone can’t stop the coil of unpleasant thoughts, instead they spin like a magnifying glass and take over the mind. The other feels a constant need. The third gets depressed. The fourth is angry all the time.

Time also matters. This phase of the war has been going on for over 20 months now, and many feelings are different now than in the spring of 2022.

“Many feel disappointed. When the attack started, many thought it would be over soon, which kept people moving. It’s easier if you know the schedule than if you have no idea about the end.”

On the other hand, many have found within themselves a completely new kind of strength and the ability to recover from difficult things, says Goltsberg. Still, many still have a hard time dealing with loss.

“The husband of one female customer is on the front line. It is very difficult for a woman to see men on the street. She thinks it’s unfair that these men just live in the city while her husband is at war. He doesn’t get used to it, but feels hatred towards these men.”

The war the prolongation has also brought new forms of anxiety and fear.

“People think they are not doing enough. They are grateful to the army and the air defense, but they feel that they themselves are not doing enough.”

There is also a widespread fear that the West will forget Ukraine and the war there, says Goltsberg.

“The rest of the world must understand that the Ukrainians are fighting, but that the fight is difficult. It has become a marathon.”