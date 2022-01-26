HS in Ukraine The Ukrainian army is doing badly, says Senior Lieutenant Ivan, who is at the forefront of the war – “Our weapons are not going to solve anything here, we are just a procrastinator.”

In the Eastern Ukraine war front in Avdivka, Russian pressure is reflected in improved equipment and more fierce fighting by the enemy.

Snowsuit the soldier chops firewood in the ruins of the factory, throws the sack on his shoulder, and takes the logs to the guard. There they are made to fire observers.

The soldiers belong to the 25th Landing Brigade of the Ukrainian Army, which is serving as a force for war in the former industrial zone of Avdiivka, a small town in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.