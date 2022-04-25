HS in Ukraine The surroundings of Kiev are already being cleaned up after the war, and more horrors are being revealed all the time

Oleksandr Herasimenko and his friends are cleaning his daughter’s ruined apartment on Borodyanka’s Central Street. Excavation, cleaning and rehabilitation work is now underway in the areas around Kiev occupied by the Russian occupation.

Borodjanka / Butša / Irpin / Andrijivka / Hostomel

When Borodian Oleksandr Herasimenko goes to her daughter Marijan to an apartment at 429 Keskuskatu, he first rises to the fourth floor in the neighboring stairwell.

There, Marija’s wall neighbor’s door is open, so Herasimenko walks through the neighbor’s apartment to the glazed balcony. There is a hole in its wall at a height of more than a meter, through which you can slip into your daughter’s balcony from where you can reach the apartment.

That is the only way. The daughter’s own stairwell was destroyed in the bombing of the Russians, so the front door of the apartment now opens into emptiness. At the same time, the exterior wall of the living room and the kitchen window came in.

“Fortunately, they had already left,” Herasimenko says.

The end of the apartment building looks like a brutal dollhouse.

Housing is literally in the wake of a bomb.

The pressure wave broke not only the walls but also the furniture. It dropped a swan board from the wall onto the couch, flew the green Ukrainian-covered textbooks of the twins to the floor, milled the clothes into heaps, rolled the carpets, and covered everything with a small piece of concrete and shards of glass.

An opening in the wall of the living room shows the neighboring houses, all of which have been more or less destroyed. The Russians bombed the row of blocks of flats on Borodjanka’s Central Street before arriving in the city at the turn of February-March, but continued to occupy it even after that.

Some of the houses are now like strange dollhouses. The front wall has collapsed and revealed the apartments with their furniture. In the courtyard was Mary’s sons Sashan and Jehorin the former kindergarten is so ruined that its purpose can only be identified by the yard’s play stands and the painted car tires embedded in the ground. Now on the other side of it, an excavator is clearing the rubble.

Oleksandr Herasimenko cleans his daughter’s badly destroyed apartment in Borodjanka.

The houses at 429 Borodjankan Keskuskatu were destroyed during the Russian invasion and occupation. The courtyard kindergarten is in ruins.

Herasimenko’s friends Serhi Jaržemski (left) and Vital Litšman help with the cleaning. They lower the stuff to be stored through an opening in the wall of the living room.

Herasimenko has hurt his friends Serhi Jaržemskin, Vital Litšmann and Nikolai Spakin with clearing the apartment. It means searching for everything that has remained intact and lowering it to the ground level through the opening in the living room.

The work is slow and there is no actual completion point. Working together side by side is more of a common therapy for quiet men. It is a joy mixed with deep trauma and grief about one’s own and friends ’survival from the brutal Russian occupation. Joy is not always up to the eyes, for there is sorrow, destruction, and death all around.

About the Russian occupation clearing, cleaning and repair work is now underway in the vacated small towns and villages around Kiev. As you move around the area, you can see activity everywhere.

Borodjankan Keskuskatu is just one example. In Irpin, the carcasses fired by the Russians have been towed to a large pile next to the cemetery. In Butcha, the majority of the destroyed Russian equipment has been transported away. In Hostomel, people are cleaning the streets and raking out the bogs like any other spring, except that now you have to carry broken street lamps and barbed wire barriers left by the Russians, as well as beware of possible explosives.

The men of the gas plant are in the middle of the ruins inspecting the gas pipelines. Representatives of the power plant will replace broken power lines. In Bucha, asphalters are paving already broken streets.

However, the next step has not yet been taken, as the previous one is not over either. There are still deceased people in the ruins of Borodjanka’s Central Street. New mass graves with locals fired by Russian soldiers are also being uncovered in various areas. Many who have returned from the evacuation are also now reporting the dead in their basements.

And not all yards show up cleaning people. Some of the houses are so badly destroyed that there is nothing to look for or repair, but many houses also have no cleaners or clearers left. The Russians killed entire families.

Excavation work continues in the center of Borodjanka. There are still bodies in the ruins.

Gas company employees are investigating the condition of the pipes in Butcha.

Cars destroyed during the Russian attack and occupation have been piled up near a cemetery in Irpin.

In the living room Jaržemski and Litšman recall the horrors of the occupation. Jaržemski hid his 16-year-old daughter for fear of being raped by Russian soldiers. Intuition was right, as Russian soldiers systematically raped women and children in many places.

“I had to raise my hands outside. If they thought they raised the wrong way, they shot, ”he says.

Admittedly, Yarzhski does not call the Russian occupation army soldiers.

“Soldiers are fighting other soldiers. They don’t bully grandmas and women like these. ”

Everything was good for the looting Russian forces.

“They took the batteries from the cars. They took gas, too, ”says Litsman.

Explosives are warned in the stairs of an apartment building in Borodjankala.

A few one block away is an apartment building with broken windows on the upstairs windows. However, a street barber is open, upon request by guests. The hair has grown, but a visit to the barber shop also brings a sense of life going on.

Electricity comes from the unit in the yard, as there is no electricity. A man waiting for his turn next to it says he was in the Interior Ministry, so he left before the Russians arrived. The solution was right, because soon after the occupation began, the soldiers had come to look for him at home.

“I think there were some agents who had lived there for a long time to provide guidance.”

The man and his family survived, but the Russians shot the threadman. In front of his house, the execution style and the man’s 14-year-old son.

“He was Russian, after all. According to a neighbor who heard the situation, he had said in his last words that you would not shoot the Russian now. ”

Ksenia Ovdiyenko removes the broken window of her apartment with her granddaughter Oleksandr on Borodyanka Central Street.

Barber Aljona Rodnija opened her barber shop in Borodjanka at the request of customers. Dmytro Yeroškin underwent surgery. Electricity comes from the unit still outside.

A few one kilometer from Borodjanka is the village of Andrijivka with about a thousand inhabitants. There is a funeral, one of many. This time it’s about an old woman who died of a heart attack caused by a shock.

Next door are fresh graves blessed with people shot by the Russians.

“47 people were shot in the village,” says one grave digger.

Russian soldiers also looted and raped.

“At least one 17-year-old girl.”

The grave digger rises from the grave he just dug in Andrijivka.

For coping black humor is also needed.

Located on the main street in Hostomel Serhin the detached house has been badly destroyed after Russian grenades hit the yard. On a side street behind Serhi’s fence, a Russian assault wagon is destroyed. Fifty meters away is a pit made by a grenade from which the smell of gas spreads.

However, Serhi wants to showcase the Russian riot police equipment still piled up in his yard. The occupiers were with them too.

“Did you need it? It would be cheap to leave, ”Serhi says and hits the eye.

There is a pile of riot police equipment in Serhi’s yard at Hostomel.

Not all the war debris has yet been cleaned up. Picture of Hostomel.

Not all explosives have yet been collected. Picture of Hostomel.

Villagers inspect the remains of a destroyed bread kiosk in the village of Zahaltsy.

Withered roses in a flower shop in the center of Irpin. The windows of the trade had been broken during the Russian occupation.

Streets are being cleaned in Butcha.

Residents are investigating the devastation in Borodjanka.