Russia has concentrated troops on the northern front line between Lyman and Kupyansk, where Ukraine has been put on the defensive.

Lyman

Scattered in the shot town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, it was unusually calm last Saturday. At noon, it took more than three hours before the first boom of cannons could be heard from the east. Two artillery strikes, apparently outgoing, perhaps fired by Ukrainian forces.

After a while, the sound of grenades hitting the ground could be heard from some direction. Then deep silence again.

The front line between the Ukrainian and Russian forces is about ten kilometers from Lyman.

“Today there has been no sound of fighting or shelling,” Nadja Volkovskaya, 68, said in the backyard of his home east of downtown Lyman. “Normally, ammunition flies over the city every day. The only question is when will this end.”

HS interviewed 68-year-old Nadja Volkovskaja in the yard of her home in Lyman.

Ukrainian military expert By Ždanov estimated a week ago to Helsingin Sanomat that Russia would have concentrated 120,000 soldiers on the front section between Lyman and Kupjanski. Spokesman for the Eastern Forces of Ukraine Serhi Cherevaty said on Tuesday Kyiv Post according to that Russia has brought one hundred thousand soldiers and 900 tanks in the direction of Kupyansk. The Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a press release that they were forced into a defensive position in the northern part of the front.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maljar estimates, according to Kyiv Post, that Russia’s only purpose in the northern part of the front is to tie Russian forces away from the battles in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In any case, Russia has achieved its greatest victories during the summer just east of Lyman. In the spring, Ukraine was at the gates of Kreminna, but now Russia has pushed Ukrainian troops ten kilometers back to the west.

Lyman is a railway junction town of 45,000 inhabitants, which was captured by the Russians at the end of May last year. Lyman was recaptured by Ukraine in September-October last year, as part of a counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Now you can’t find an undamaged building in the city. The church, the town hall and the new business center look quite intact at first glance, but there are also mortar shells in them. The schools are in ruins, as are most of the residential buildings.

A residential apartment building in the southern part of Lyman has been badly damaged during months of bombing.

More than half of the population fled, and there has been very little return migration. When the Russians retreated last fall, a few thousand townspeople left with them to the east. Now there are mostly retirees left in Lyman.

“There was nowhere to go, so my husband and I were here throughout the occupation,” says Nadja Volkovskaja. “The children had already left for work in Kyiv before and then couldn’t get back.”

During the four-month Russian occupation, the Volkovskis lived in the basement of their home.

Four during the month of Russian occupation, the Volkovskis lived with their ten neighbors mainly in the basement. According to Volkovskaja, 60 cellar days were accumulated, the longest being two weeks for one call. Food was made in a small brick grill built in front of the basement entrance.

After the liberation of Ukraine, the Volkovskis of Lyman were finally able to live permanently in their second-floor apartment.

“We covered the broken window with plastic and that’s how we managed all last winter,” says Vokovskaja.

An antenna cable is pulled through the plastic, and the television antenna is provided by a tuning fork made from two empty beer cans. Two Ukrainian channels are shown. The smaller upper window is boarded and a sheet metal smoke pipe is pulled through the board. Thanks to that, the Volkovskis are able to cook with a small cast iron stove provided by the Red Cross.

“Firewood is collected from the forest and the street, aid organizations have delivered briquettes,” says Volkovskaja in her apartment. “It was warm enough even in the middle of winter.”

On a hot day in July, the apartment is as hot as a bad sauna because of cooking. The electricity works, but there is no gas or heat. Water is fetched from the water supply on the neighboring lot.

A total of 12 residents of the house stayed in their homes when Russia occupied the town.

“Three have come back now,” Volkovskaja says. “But there are a lot of mice. When you shoot in the forest, no matter how many of them swarm inside the buildings.”

The Lymanites pick up their food and other essentials by car thirty kilometers from Slovjanski. The journey goes along small roads and through Ukrainian roadblocks. The road bridge and railway bridge crossing the Donets River have been bombed, but the pontoon bridge built next to it can also withstand army transports.

The relative peace of the city was shaken the other Saturday, when a Russian missile hit a small marketplace twenty minutes’ walk from the city’s main street. According to the townspeople, the number of victims of the attack has risen to ten dead.

“Two or three of the victims were soldiers, the rest civilians, I don’t know the number of wounded,” says Victoria Tomashevskaya53.

Tomaševskaja, who supported herself as a farmer, sells onions at the intersection that was the target of a missile strike. Sand soaked in blood has been spread on the street in front of the point of sale. Tomaševskaja says that she left her regular sales place 20 minutes before the missile strike.

“Since then, people have stayed at home,” Tomaševskaja says. “Yesterday, Friday, was the first day when some buyers came to this market. Everyone was more or less in shock.”

How about if the russians come back now? All the people interviewed at Lyman say they will stay in their homes anyway.

Someone has a sick mother to take care of, another calculates that the money would not be enough for any rent, even in the nearest Ukrainian cities. The third fears that not only the Russian soldiers but also his less honest neighbors will attack the remaining property.

And the Dreamland of Lyman’s retiree population is neither the current Ukraine nor the current Russia. It’s a country that no longer exists, the Soviet Union. The time when Nadja Volkovskaya was the head of state trade and her husband Boris Volkovsky74, worked as a railroad electrical engineer in Lyman.

“Lyman was a busy crossroads,” Boris Volkovski recalls. “Tomatoes and cucumbers from the south traveled by wagon via Lyman to Moscow.”

“The time of the Soviet Union was the best time in my entire life,” Nadja Volkovskaya accompanies. “We were working and vacationing by the sea and waiting for even better times. But it turned out differently.”