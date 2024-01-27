HS in Ukraine | The mayor travels to the isolated Avdijivka only after dark: “There is no quiet moment there”

Pokrovsk

Either Avdijivka collapses?

This has been the question ever since Russia began its assault in October on the city near Donetsk, which Ukraine stubbornly holds.

This week, the Russians pushed into the residential area in the southern part of Avdijivka – apparently along an empty sewer or water pipe. The Ukrainians are now trying to hit the enemy back.

Avdijivka is spoken of as the new Bahmut. Russia attacked Bahmut regardless of losses for months last winter, blockaded and finally captured it in May.

Avdijivka is a so-called red zone where Ukraine does not allow journalists. Working there would be life-threatening.

HS met of the mayor of the city of Avdijivka in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region Vitaly Barabashin.

He heads the city's civil administration, which, although reluctantly, was called “military administration” in Ukraine during the war.

Before the Russian invasion, 26,000 people lived in Avdijivka. Now, according to Barabaš, there are just under 1,500 left.

“70 percent are over 65,” he says.

157 civilians have been killed and 365 wounded.

The authorities have urged everyone to evacuate, but there is no need to leave. Only minors have been picked up under threat of escape.

Those who remain do not want to leave. Many times people justify their reluctance to evacuate by saying that they have no money and no place to go.

“That's not true,” says Barabaš.

“We do suggest destinations for them. Material support is also available.”

Civilians live in basements, and the city administration, volunteers and police supply them with food and other essentials. Electricity and heat have been out since spring 2022.

In settlements located near the front, people live in basements. The picture is from Velyka Novosilka, where Irina Babkina has been living in the school basement since 2022.

According to Barabaš, Avdijivka is already more destroyed than Bahmut. Russia is hitting the apartment building sector in particular. According to Barabaš, there is not a single intact building.

According to Barabaš, around one hundred city employees such as health nurses and maintenance men still work in Avdijivka.

Many who live and serve in Avdijivka do not want to leave the besieged city, even temporarily, because they consider the journey even more dangerous than being in the city.

To Avdijivka can be reached from the rest of Ukraine via only one road from the village of Otšeretyne.

It is called “The Way of Life” or “The Way of Death” depending on the point of view.

Barabaš does not live in Avdijivka, but visits there two or three times a week. He has a “work basement” there, where he also sometimes sleeps.

The trip is made after dark. He says he was shot four times.

The Russians are trying to break through Avdijivka every day.

“Today they charged with four tanks and four combat vehicles. The attempt was rejected”, says Barabaš on the day of the interview.

According to him, the Russians fire at the Ukrainian positions in Avdijivka even more than a thousand times a day. The city is fired with artillery about 40 times a day.

In the first ten days of January alone, there were 132 flying bombs. Airplanes can drop them from 30 kilometers away. They are guided to the goal with the help of coordinates.

“It's unreal. Everything flies. They fire artillery, mortars, rocket launchers and tanks. There is no quiet moment.”

Now, according to Barabaš, the firing has intensified.

Donetsk has been occupied by the Russians since 2014, and the front runs between it and Avdijivka. The Ukrainians have a strong defense in Avdijivka, but in recent months it has been partially breached, and the Russians have reached the very edge of the city.

According to Barabaš, the Russian stations are more than a kilometer away from the apartment building area. In the industrial area, the closest Russians are only 50 meters away.

In late December, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited Avdijivka. The trip was extremely dangerous and the security measures were appropriate. According to Barabaš, the president's trip was important especially for the defenders of the city.

He says that some of them have been in the stations for three months straight.

As with Bahmut, it has been questioned whether Ukraine is worth the loss of men and equipment defending the almost besieged city.

“The situation is difficult, but all is not lost. The lines hold”, says Barabaš.

According to Barabaš, the Russian losses in Avdijivka are “ten times greater” than the Ukrainian losses.

“According to our military reports, 150-200 of them have fallen every day, sometimes even 800. A total of 400 units of equipment have been destroyed.”

Losses in X service statistics Naalsio account according to that, Russia would have lost a total of 531 units of equipment and Ukraine 43 units in its attack on Avdijivka, which began in October. The statistics of the Naalsio account extend to January 19.