HS in Ukraine | The hotel owner’s son kisses his spouse every night as if it were the last time – HS visited Mykolayiv, where the residents’ bodies are used to the rhythm of bombing

The artillery fire and missile strikes in Mykolaiv decreased as Ukraine destroyed Russian ammunition depots and apprehended Russian henchmen. The governor does not want to comment on the Amnesty report, in which it was alleged that Ukraine deploys its troops in the middle of the civilian population.

The hospital building the corner has collapsed and the windows are broken. The pharmacy kiosk is empty, and the ambulance has turned into a pile of sheet metal.

The traumatology department of the emergency hospital in the city of Mykolaiv was hit by a Russian rocket in the early hours of August 1.

Practical nurse Natalia Timchuk showing the room where he was on break.

“Fortunately, all five of us employees were at this end of the building and were not injured. The only patient had just gone home.”

A week and a half later Timtšuk is back at work and doesn’t seem to be in the mood.

“Not much. Gotta keep working.”

Konstantin Mahenko (left), nurse Natalia Timchuk and Ihor Lopatnjov move the operating room lamp out of the damaged part of the Mykolaiv Emergency Hospital.

The emergency hospital’s ambulance flew to a nearby park due to a missile strike.

Mykolajivin the city is one of the hardest hit in the Ukrainian war. It is located only 30 kilometers from the front and has been the target of daily artillery, rocket and missile fire for almost half a year.

132 townspeople have died. More than 500 residential buildings have been damaged. More than half of the half a million inhabitants have fled.

Those left behind in Mykolajiv are not for the faint of heart.

The rocket has also hit the home of family nurse Timtšuk. The houses of his mother and sister have also been damaged in the attacks.

Most attacks come in the morning. Therefore, many city dwellers say that their bodies have gotten used to a new kind of circadian rhythm. You go to bed right after work, so you can stay awake at night when you bang.

“You get used to everything, but I don’t want to get used to this. I would like my two-month-old grandson to grow up in peace,” says Timtšuk.

Even today There is rumbling in Mykolajiv, but luckily it’s only thunder. The thunder of cannon fire can be heard from further away from the front.

For three or four days, the sky in Mykolayiv has been calmer. It is unheard of in a war that has lasted almost half a year.

There are two reasons for the silence, says the governor Vitaly Kimwho will hold a press conference in the yard of his office building.

Last weekend, a two and a half day curfew was declared in the city. Authorities were chasing Russian henchmen who pass information to fire control. According to Kim, there are now 25 people in prison.

Another reason is Ukraine’s attacks on Russian ammunition depots and command posts. According to Ukrainian data, more than ten of them have been destroyed in a week.

“Thanks to the Ukrainian army, we can breathe a little after a long time,” says Kim.

Korean The pedigree entrepreneur was elected governor of Mykolayiv in 2020. This year he has become a kind of “Zelenskyi of Southern Ukraine”, informing the citizens about the situation in his soothing voice in his daily videos.

Kim’s office is in the adjacent administration building. However, it cannot be seen. In the spring, a Russian cruise missile pierced a nine-story building, and 37 people died.

The governor of Mykolaiv has been Vitali Kim since 2020, who has become a kind of “Zelenskyi of Southern Ukraine”.

The bloody handprint of an employee injured in a missile attack on the administration building on the corridor wall. The employee has taken support from the wall while trying to get out of the building.

The man took pictures in the destroyed administration building in Mykolayiv.

The administration building was badly damaged in a missile attack in Mykolayiv.

Kalibr missile is very accurate. It hit the fourth floor, right into Kim’s study. He wasn’t there.

In the past six months, rockets and missiles have hit hospitals and residential buildings in Mykolayiv. The human rights organization Amnesty has said that civilians are also endangered by Ukraine’s way of deploying troops in the middle of settlements.

No one interviewed by HS in Mykolayiv says that there were troops near the attack targets. However, giving information about the location of troops is a crime.

Governor Kim does not even want to comment on Amnesty’s report, because “a lie does not become the truth by repeating it”.

According to him, 100-150 people are evacuated in the Mykolayiv area every day – some of them against their will.

“ Every night the spouses decide to kiss, because it could be the last.

Mycospecies is the key to the defense of southern Ukraine.

As long as it lasts, the Russians will have no march to Odessa. The Russians could also attack from the north, but then they would have to capture the city of Krivyi Rih.

Press Officer Dmytro Pletentchuk according to the front line is stable.

“We are constantly fighting and not losing ground.”

According to him, time is working against Russia, because it is threatening to run out of both ammunition and men. He says that, for example, the crew of the Russian 810th Marine Brigade fighting on the Mykolayiv front has already changed twice during the war.

For the past month, Russia has fired old and inaccurate S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at Mykolaiv. According to Pletentchuk, it’s because Kalibris are running out and new ones can’t be made due to the lack of chips.

July on the last day, an S-300 missile hit the city’s number one hotel, Reikartz.

Hotel owner’s son, 35 years old Dima Voloshenko, presents devastation. The lobby bar is in ruins, some of the balconies have collapsed and the windows are broken. The hotel is unusable.

“This was a place loved by the people of Mykolaiv, where they came to celebrate weddings and parties. I’m not sad though. This is just material that we refurbish. People cannot be replaced. Fortunately, the only person present, i.e. the guard, was sheltered in the basement,” says Voloshenko.

He has run the hotel’s restaurant and brewery, but now the businesses have been forgotten.

“After the war started, my wife and I thought about whether we should run away. Then we founded a volunteer organization that delivers food, clothing and hygiene items to civilians and soldiers.”

Every night the spouses decide to kiss, because it could be the last.

Dima Voloshenko presents the destroyed hotel owned by his father in Mykolaiv. The hotel has been bombed to the point of being unusable.

The windows of Dima Voloshenko’s father’s hotel are covered with chipboard. The beach of Mykolajiv can be seen behind.

Mykolajivin there are people walking in the streets. Shops and restaurants also work.

A young woman pushes a pram. She returned to her husband in Mykolayiv after giving birth in an emergency room a couple of months ago.

Life is still far from normal.

80 percent have lost their jobs and depend on subsidies. The 12 largest companies are closed.

In April, the Russians destroyed the water pipeline coming from the Dnieper. Now the tap water comes from the salty bay.

Behind the Baptist church, dozens of people fetch water that comes from a 60-meter deep borehole. It was funded by the American evangelical organization Samaritan’s Purse.

Olena Kozuško carried the aid boxes she received from the Red Cross house in Mykolaiv.

Tetjana Bezrjadina went to fill bottles at the water point.

Ambulance driver Aleksandr Kuomanitski with his car water for his family.

Where whenever it stops, people report the attacks.

A smoker in front of a small shop on Teatralnaja street Serhi Minenko pointing to the craters made by the rocket across the street. The grandmother sitting on the bench and the man walking down the street were killed.

A man feeding stray cats on Bohojavlenski Street points to the bus stop where a cluster bomb killed eight people two weeks ago. The case was not reported in Finland.

A man was feeding stray cats on Bohojavlenski Street.

A bus stop near which a cluster bomb killed eight people.

The suburb of Korabelnyi, closest to the front, has suffered the most. A man smoking in front of a car shows a fresh grape shell casing. Opposite is the Depot shopping center that was hit earlier.

“ “All of Ukraine is yet to be liberated. Don’t forget us.”

The man is in civilian clothes but says he is in the service of the Ukrainian army.

“I am a lawyer by profession and I gather information about Russian war crimes.”

He says he is from occupied Kherson, where he escaped in April. According to him, the arrival of the Ukrainian army is very much expected in Kherson.

According to him, there is now good news from the front.

“For the first time we have opportunities. It makes me happy,” the man says, gets into the car and disappears.

Ukraine has announced a counterattack on occupied Kherson. It has apparently damaged two bridges over the Dnieper, which are important for the maintenance of Russian troops.

Russia, on the other hand, has been reported to be moving significant new troops to the region. An estimated third of Russian forces in Ukraine are in the south.

Ukrainian general Dmytro Marchenko has joked that the Russians are concentrating their forces probably because it would be easier for the Ukrainians to destroy them.

Reporters can’t even get close to the front line. Who really advances there?

According to the announcement of the Ukrainian army, Russia tried three times on Friday to break through the Ukrainian defenses on the Mykolaiv front, but the attempts were repelled.

In Mykolajiv Andrei Sidor has come to apply for grants from the Red Cross office. He comes from the occupied village of Ljubomyrivka. The neighboring village of Novohryhorivka is held by Ukraine.

“A month ago, people from Mieka were chased five kilometers away from them. But now neither of them can move forward there. It’s like a wall,” he says.

Nina Batsurovskaya has come to visit his grandchildren. He lives in the village of Chervone, Mykolayiv region, right next to the front. According to him, the front will remain in place. The Russians shoot frantically. They have put concrete slabs to protect their dugouts.

“However, we cannot be broken. All of Ukraine is yet to be liberated. Don’t forget us,” he says.