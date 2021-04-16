HS in Ukraine The cannon took down the wall, and the roar of bullets interrupted the five-year-old’s play – in the Ukrainian border village, war breaks out and Putin’s name is not said out loud

Zolote, Ukraine

Bullets the sounds interrupted the ball game with her daughter, right here in front of the house, she says Inna Anatolyevna, 27.

He doesn’t mean shots, but whispers from above. The bullets flew close. He weighed five years Carolina with garden shelters.

That was two days ago. Now Karolina is throwing a styrofoam toy plane in the same spot, on a dirt road with a small ridge pushing the spring grass.

Shooter hardly aimed at playing daughter and mother. They just happen to live between two fires, in the municipality of Zolote in the Luhansk region. Seen from the family house, the uphill is a lookout point for the Ukrainian army, on the opposite side of the valley are Russian-backed rebels.

“We had gotten used to the silence. It changed about a month ago, ”says Inna Anatolyevna, who, like other Zolotelians, wants to perform with her first and host name.

“It used to be shot maybe once a week, now every day.”

Inna Anatolyevna puts more coal in the stove in the kitchen, which also has a toilet and shower room.­

World has speculated in recent weeks the Russian president Vladimir Putin motives.

Russia has brought tens of thousands more of its troops to Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders, as well as to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia deprived Ukraine of in spring 2014. Russia said troops were linked to military exercises based on “NATO’s threatening military action.”

Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, responsible for Ukraine Dmitri Kozak, threatened the whole of Ukraine last week “at the beginning of the end”. He warned Russia was ready to defend its citizens in the rebel areas of eastern Ukraine. Russia has distributed hundreds of thousands of Russian passports to their residents.

There is even a fear of a great war, one that could ignite as a spiral of damage and retaliation, even if Russia does not want it in the end.

Tightened the climate has suffered the most so far here near the so-called ceasefire line, which was even calmer in the winter than ever during the war in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014.

More and more Ukrainian soldiers have started to die again, this year almost 30. The adversary does not report his crashes as accurately.

A Ukrainian soldier was also shot in Zolote last week.

“The last time we were shot here was an hour ago. Sometimes it takes 40 minutes, sometimes an hour and a half, ”says Inna Anatolyevna.

“In the evenings we stay inside because we usually shoot in the evenings.”

Why just then? The inhabitants of Zolote have their own theory: observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) record ceasefire violations on a daily basis. When the supervising eye looks in the other direction, firing begins.

During HS’s visit of about three hours on Thursday afternoon, there was only one cannon shot, from the southeast, that is, from the direction of the Russian-backed rebels.

Natalia Viktorovna scoops a bowl of cabbage soup, which in Ukraine is called borscht, even if it does not have beets.­

Zoloten the municipality consists of five villages named by numbering. Of these, Zolote-5 is on the side of the rebels – the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic. Both sides are very Russian-speaking.

This sober is on the outskirts of Zolote-4. Along the dirt road, under the shelter of breast-height fences, there are a dozen modest, Finnish-style cottage-like houses, with yards and vegetable gardens hidden behind the houses. They have been under Ukrainian control throughout the war.

The road ascends from the houses to a small hill. It is not better to walk there just because the hill is seen by Russian-backed rebel snipers. Still, there are still about ten family homes behind it.

There lived a woman who died in 2017 from a bullet coming through a window while watching TV.

“I go behind the hill only when work demands it,” says Inna Anatolyevna, who helps the elderly in the region hired by a Polish aid organization.

Zolotelians say that about three weeks ago in the same village, along a different road, a man was destined to visit an outdoor hut. A mine had been shot in the yard, the trap of which he fired as he walked. He was taken to the hospital an hour away, but on arrival he was found dead.

Five-year-old Karolina rides on her kickboard in Zolote, between whose villages runs the so-called ceasefire line of the Eastern Ukraine war. He heads in the picture towards a hill with a direct line of sight to the rebel stations from the top.­

Zolote is one of two so-called vetäytymisalueesta with the troops on both sides of the ceasefire line etääntyivät before last winter.

Inna Anatolyevna says that she moved here, her parents Anatoly Grigoryevichin, 54, and Natalia Viktorovnan, 49, creates because his apartment in the nearby small town of Pervomaisk was destroyed by artillery in the early stages of the war.

At the same time, studies in the field of technology were interrupted. Big brother Ivan remained in the rebel-held Pervomaisk to teach car mechanics.

They haven’t met in two years. Ukraine closed all five crossings of the ceasefire line in March 2020 due to a coronavirus pandemic, and the rebels have refused to reopen them, with a few exceptions.

Thus, for one reason or another, a situation in which the coronavirus changed the leaking border line into a real border resembling the national border would seem appropriate for Russian-backed rebels.

Alla Alexandrovna, 72, leads to the back of his house, which opens onto the rebel area. The wall, built of clay and hay, has almost collapsed inside the house, he said, from the power of an artillery projectile earlier in the war. The damaged area has been patched with polyurethane foam.

“I’m afraid to live alone. I have to flee to the basement every day, ”says the retired widow.

Alla Alexandrovna was born in this house, but it remained unnecessary at the mercy of the weather after the death of her parents. Then the war made him, like Inna Anatolyevna, flee Pervomaisk.

Widow Alla Alexandrovna’s house in Zolote has been patched with polyurethane foam since an artillery explosion had collapsed inside a wall earlier in the war.­

Situation assessment for this you need to call an expert.

Ukrainian researcher Maksym Yakovlyev leads the School for Policy Analysis think tank in Kiev. He says in a video call that he thinks it is very possible that Russia will bring more troops to the rebel areas and make the so-called People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk “two new Transnistria”.

The Transnistrian conflict in Moldova has remained frozen, and Russian soldiers have been there for almost 30 years.

“Russia does not associate rebel areas with its state. It is not in its interests, ”says Yakovlyev.

The unresolved situation in eastern Ukraine keeps Ukraine away from EU and NATO membership. The threat of a major war fueled by Russia may even increase hopes in the West that Ukraine will agree to painful compromises to end the conflict.

“Unfortunately, it is much easier for the West to put pressure on Ukraine than on Russia.”

Zoloten in the minds of the villagers the President of Russia Vladimir Putin seems to be downright a scary character. No one wants to talk about him or judge why Russia is now so intimidating.

However, everyone seems to believe that the ceasefire line, practically almost the state border, will not disappear from the neighbor.

“After all, the situation was worse in 2014. Besides, more people are dying in traffic accidents and coal mines than in this war,” says the miner Roman, 55.

His wife Tanja, 54, strictly forbids speaking any further policy. Tanja gives the guests ten eggs from the backyard chicken.

The war caused Roman to leave his job at a coal mine and move with his wife to the house of his deceased parents in Zolote. “Here we have land. We get along with it, ”says Roman, who feeds his chickens with garlic because of the vitamins.­

Below, Alexandrovna says she does not speak politics because she does not want to go to jail. However, he states that he has not seen the Russians but believes that only locals are behind the line as shooters.

“I don’t know anything. I just watch TV. ”

Only Russian television can be seen on his antenna. Apparently the signal is stronger from that direction. He is therefore not affected by the fact that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi recently banned the operation of three pro-Russian Ukrainian channels.

Miner Anatoly Grigoryevich does not trust the leadership of Ukraine or Russia.­

Inna Anatolyevna’s parents’ house has a satellite dish. Father Anatoly Grigoryevich watches both Ukrainian and Russian TV channels.

A coal miner tells his opinion about the boiling relations between Ukraine and Russia over cabbage soup.

“All parties are lying. Politics is all about money. ”