HS in Ukraine | Talks related to Ukraine have become gloomy, but housing sales are going on in Kyiv

Kiev

from Ukraine based on the upcoming news, not many people would believe that there will be discussions in Kyiv about the pick-up of housing sales. But that's exactly what's happening right now, and If it weren't for Novosad is an example of that.

In North Kyiv, several buildings with more than twenty floors are under construction for a new residential area along the ring road. Even from eight in the evening, you can see how welding is done on the upper floors. In the already finished house, Novosad shows his daughter the living room of the apartment he bought in the summer of 2021. The surface work is still a little in progress and not all the equipment has been installed, because in the Ukrainian way, the construction company left the inside of the apartment on raw surfaces. But the daughter is also in Spain.

He only bought this apartment when the apartment building was already finished. The apartment would have been cheaper in the planning or construction phase, but at the time of purchase, almost a couple of years ago, Novosad saw the risk of the project or the construction company failing as too great.

“I bought this from an investor who had already acquired the apartment before the construction started and then had to go to church for four years to pray that everything would go well.”

But the more important thing is that in the summer of this year, he bought a two-bedroom apartment for his second daughter in the house that is going up in the same courtyard. Now he was ready to take the risk and bought the apartment already in the construction phase. The price was twenty percent cheaper.

“It should be completed at the beginning of next year,” says Novosad.

in Kiev there is a clear gloom in the general mood. It is reinforced by the freezing of the counteroffensive in Ukraine, the continuation of the war, the increasing rumors of leadership disputes and the concern of increasing the attention of allies. Russia has also increased its missile strikes on Kiev in recent days.

Still, the apartment sale is one sign of how people have adapted to the idea of ​​the war continuing and decided to live as normally as possible despite it. Ukraine's ability to keep its energy grid operating despite Russian attacks and Kiev's effective air defenses have brought some sense of stability.

The same can be seen in Kyiv's full cafes and restaurants, busy shopping centers and crowded streets. According to the World Bank's estimate, private consumption in Ukraine will grow by five percent this year, but the growth in Kyiv is clearly higher. The International Monetary Fund IMF estimated last week that the entire economy could grow by four and a half percent this year.

However, growth rates do not necessarily tell much about the state of the economy when the country lives in a war economy. In addition, due to the large-scale attack launched by Russia last year, Ukraine's economy shrank by approximately 30 percent last year.

While big companies like Bayer and Nestlé are building new factories, Russia has destroyed a significant part of the economy. The fragile stability of the economy is based especially on the financial support of the United States, the uncertainty of which has become evident in recent days.

The uncertainty of the economy is also indicated by the fact that, according to Ukraine, the protest of Polish truck drivers blocking the land border of Ukraine against Ukrainian drivers driving in Poland threatens to shave a percentage point off its economic growth this year.

of Kiev there are several reasons for the pick-up in housing sales, says the marketing director of Ukraine's largest housing sales portal, Lun.ua Denys Sudilkovsky.

“Kiev and its surroundings are the biggest market. Here you can see how the business life is returning and the jobs too. The country's strongest air defense increases people's confidence,” he says.

From the office of housing portal Lun.ua, cranes can be seen again.

Many who left Kiev at the beginning of the Russian offensive have returned. Many internal refugees who had to leave their homes in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine have also come to Kyiv and its surroundings, Sudilkovsky explains. Many of them prefer to live in the cheapest and small-town-like nearby areas, which increases demand in, for example, Butša and Irpin.

The weakness of Ukraine's banking sector also has its own effect, which encourages you to invest your money in something solid. The government also has a housing purchase incentive program called jeOselja, where soldiers, doctors and teachers, for example, receive loans at a fixed 3 percent interest rate and others at 7 percent interest. In Ukraine, they are low percentages.

Sudilkovsky the office is on the top floor of a tower block, with windows overlooking Kyiv. Before the attack, from the windows you could watch cranes going up in different parts of the city.

Now he presents a breathtaking amount of statistics collected by Lun.ua on the big screen. They are by far the most reliable, as the official statistics are not public.

“Of course, we only know the catch prices.”

They have returned in euros to the level before the Russian invasion.

Apartment deals of course, less is still being done than before the start of the attack. It also has an effect on the fact that there is also clearly less construction in Kyiv.

“Furthermore, there is such a big problem that sellers generally want cash,” the real estate agent If it weren't for Masalov tells.

According to him, a large group of buyers are soldiers, because their salaries arrive on time. There are so many buyers that the “war discount” is now around 15 percent. At one point it was 40 percent, which some still top.

Also wealthier people buy apartments again. Right by the river in the popular Podil district, a two-house luxury company named Illinsky is going up. Many apartments have an unobstructed view of the Dnipro river that runs through Kyiv.

“There are 125 apartments in these two buildings. Most of it has already been sold”, marketing director Iryna Mihaleva says when leaving to show the work site.

Iryna Mihaleva, marketing manager of the ANB company building the Iljytsky House housing company, smiles at the construction site of the soon-to-be-completed house.

Marketing director Iryna Mihaleva (left) and sales manager Daria Havrilenko are standing in the hallway of the triangle that will soon have its owner. The new owner will do all the interior work.

Here, too, the apartments are left on raw surfaces. The owners can make the apartment the way they want only after receiving the keys.

“People want that.”

The construction work has progressed on schedule despite the war. Has it been easy to find builders?

“We have had a lot of women at work. Men are at the front.”

To his daughter according to Novosad, who bought the apartment, the finishing work has gone easily. Everything has been received, as long as you order from China.

But wasn't it nerve-wracking to buy a home in this situation?

“I'm a 43-year-old doomsday veteran. I was born in the Soviet Union, I lived in Kiev when Chernobyl exploded. Then the Soviet Union fell, we lived through the 1990s and the economic collapse of 1998, the first revolution in 2004 and the second in 2014, after which Russia started a war. In between was the coronavirus. It'll be fine.”