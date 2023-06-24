HS in Ukraine | Soldier Ševčuk left the front line only in the last stage of her pregnancy: “I pushed myself to serve this country”

Inessa Ševtšuk stopped working on the front line in the seventh month of her pregnancy, but she still hasn’t left the front. She wants her daughter, who will be born in August, to grow up in a country that is independent and strong.

Donetsk region

With a girl already has a name – Rostislava. The last part of the name, slava, means victory and honor in Ukrainian. Rostislava is calculated to be born on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Rostislava’s mother, a sergeant Inessa Ševčuk says he is now even more motivated to fight. The motive has only strengthened with pregnancy.

We will meet In the small town of 34-year-old Shevchuk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. It is about 30 kilometers to the front.

Shevchuk strokes her belly and says that the girl is really active and kicks all the time. There have been 30+1 weeks of pregnancy, i.e. the eighth month of pregnancy is underway.

Shevchuk is still serving. He is the assistant leader of his group, responsible for emotional support. It also means working on the front line of the war.

Based on the weeks of pregnancy, Ševčuk would already be entitled to parental allowance paid by the state, but she has decided to continue her service until week 36, if her health remains good.

Ševčuk says that her husband, the leader of the same group, has been looking for lighter vests for the front, which can be adjusted from the side according to the size of the stomach.

“I live a normal soldier’s life and do everything the same as other soldiers. And besides, I’m pregnant.”

In May, however, he switched to doing mainly paper work.

Yet a month ago Ševčuk was with his group near Bahmut. They were on the front line for four months without rotation, says Ševtšuk.

Bahmut’s battles have been called, among other things, “meat grinder”.

What was it like there?

Shevchuk doesn’t want to answer my question. He also doesn’t want to tell more about his group’s mission.

He says that the hardest part of being a soldier is losing your comrades.

“As a soldier, every moment can be the last. Every moment something bad can happen.”

Pregnancy the first months can also be difficult. Vomiting and constant fatigue. You also have to go to the bathroom often. How does one last in war?

Ševčuk says that the fatigue of the first months was tough.

“I pushed myself to serve this country,” Ševčuk says.

He is an entrepreneur by civilian profession, and before that he worked as a police officer for ten years.

After Russia started the war of aggression, Shevchuk joined the regional defense forces. It was clear to him that he wants to be involved in protecting his country.

In the Ukrainian army, the majority are still men.

Ukrainian more than 50,000 women are said to be serving in the army. The total number of soldiers has not been made public. Many talk about a million soldiers.

In 2018, a law came into force in the country, which gives women equal opportunities for military service, combat duties, military ranks and military profession. The status of female veterans is recognized.

However, attitudes and practices lag behind.

Another female soldier on the Donetsk front says that the hardest part of a soldier’s job is that she has to justify her choice to become a soldier. It’s distressing that people don’t understand my decision, says the soldier.

Ševčuk, on the other hand, feels that there is no difference between men and women in the army. They are all part of the military, and everyone should be able to do the same things regardless of gender.

However, soldiers’ equipment is mainly designed for men. Female soldiers, for example, wear men’s breeches.

Shevchuk thinks it’s convenient that you can also share the kalsars with your spouse. Bras are not provided by the defense forces, but Ševčuk had to bring them himself.

In August the couple, who are having a daughter, met each other in the army in March of last year.

“When our eyes met, we knew we were meant for each other,” says Ševtšuk.

She says that they started trying for a child right away.

Shevchuk then changed her fighting name from Cinderella to the Greek goddess Athena. In Greek mythology, Athene nurtures military skills, knowledge and wisdom.

According to Shevchuk’s spouse, Athene better described his character traits.

Athene now also reads Ševčuk’s car on the license plate.

Athene is the fighting name of Inessa Ševčuk.

Shevchuk feels that he has the character required to serve on the front lines of war. That’s why she decided to officially reveal her pregnancy only when she was in her seventh month.

“I wanted to stay on the front line, because that’s where I feel useful. And I didn’t want to be treated differently because of my pregnancy,” says Ševtšuk.

Now that the matter is known to everyone, the comrades in arms have brought Ševčuk treats and asked about his well-being, otherwise everything has continued as before.

The battalion commander advised him to stay at least ten kilometers away from the front lines of the war, and so he switched to doing mostly paperwork. However, the important thing is that he gets to stay in the same place as his spouse.

Inessa Ševčuk met her husband in the army.

For Rostislava a stroller has already been bought, and Ševčuk says that he is ready to give birth as long as his spouse is nearby.

The spouse may get a few days off when the child is born. As the leader of the group, he hardly gets any other time off.

The war continues, and the counterattack is expected to be difficult.

Ševčuk says she has not yet made a decision on when she will return to service after giving birth. The decision is influenced by the course of the war and whether the army has a shortage of conscripts.

She also wonders if there are jobs in the army that she can do with the baby.

Shevchuk’s dream is that his daughter will grow up in a country that is independent and strong. For Shevchuk, it means that Ukraine will return to itself the borders of 1991, i.e. also the Crimean peninsula.

For that, Ševtšuk has been fighting with Rostislava for the last few months.