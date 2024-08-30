HS in Ukraine | Russia hit an apartment building with a devastating flying bomb: The sight is shocking, describes the HS reporter who was there

HS in Ukraine|The courtyard of an apartment block in Kharkiv is full of large shards of glass, because the pressure of the flying bomb destroyed the windows of all the neighboring houses as well.

Kharkov

Russia struck on Friday at half past four in the afternoon with a flying bomb to a 12-story residential building on the southern edge of Kharkiv’s million city, in the Industrialnyi district.

HS’s reporter and cameraman arrived at the scene about an hour after the attack.

The sight is shocking. One upper corner of the large apartment building is destroyed, black and on fire. There are several dozen completely destroyed apartments. The forces of the Kharkiv rescue service are reportedly inside the house looking for victims.

Confused residents who were rescued from the house and nearby buildings have gathered outside the apartment building area, as the rescue service has already isolated the area from outsiders.

According to initial information, at least five people died in the attack, of which the age of at least a 14-year-old girl was reported by early evening. There are at least 47 wounded, but the number of victims is likely to be higher.

According to the authorities, at least 20 of the victims are in critical condition.

Kharkiv the employees of the rescue service try to put out the fire with traditional hose extinguishing, but the work is slow, because the corner of the house is in extensive flames. Charred cars are pulled from the parking lot by tractors so that they do not hinder the rescuers’ work.

The courtyard of the apartment block is full of large shards of glass, because the pressure of the flying bomb destroyed the windows of all the neighboring houses as well.

“The sound of the blow was loud and scary. I was lying on the sofa and at first I thought that the bomb had hit our own house”, says the rescue worker in the yard with his mother Jaroslava Khilenko.

Mother Anna Khilenko and daughter Jaroslava live in the neighboring house, which survived with broken windows. The visibly shocked Khilenkos say that they left their apartment for shelter in the basement of their house, fearing that Russia would attack the same apartment block right after another.

Russia has done that too.

Anna Khilenko, who lives in the opposite house, watched the fire in the yard.

Valentina Antipova, who lived in the neighboring house, was able to leave her home with the help of rescuers about an hour and a half after the attack.

The fire department moved the cars out of the way of rescue operations.

Afternoon Russia also struck the city center and the Slobidsk area in the Northeast Ukraine city of a million people, where it destroyed three residential buildings and a warehouse.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi shortly after the attacks in Kharkiv, demanded immediate stronger measures from the Western allies “to end this terror”.

Russian attacks on civilian targets in Kharkiv have intensified since Ukraine launched an attack on Kursk on Russian soil in early August.