HS in Ukraine Return to the scene of the war crime – Slava Pritulenko of Ukraine walked the same 700-meter route with HS as Russian soldiers tortured

The sounds of battle at the gates of Kiev in Irpin had paused for a moment, and Slava Pritulenko decided to leave with neighbor Oleg to look for a cell phone network. The day of March became awful.

Ukrainian Slava Pritulenko shows what position the Russian soldiers forced her to lie on the ground. The photo was taken at the scene in the hometown of Pritulenko, at the gates of Kiev in Irpin.

Heikki Aittokoski HS

March Day 7 was Monday. AM Slava Pritulenko ventured out of the basement. He does not remember the exact time. Would have been 11.

Slava – more officially Vyacheslav – wanted to find a cell phone network. He wanted information about his loved ones. Ex-wife Mary i.e. Masha and the five-year-old GlebThe boy had escaped, thank God.