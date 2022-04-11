HS in Ukraine Return to the scene of the war crime – Slava Pritulenko of Ukraine walked the same 700-meter route with HS as Russian soldiers tortured

The sounds of battle at the gates of Kiev in Irpin had paused for a moment, and Slava Pritulenko decided to leave with neighbor Oleg to look for a cell phone network. The day of March became awful.
For subscribers
Heikki Aittokoski HS
2:00
March Day 7 was Monday. AM Slava Pritulenko ventured out of the basement. He does not remember the exact time. Would have been 11.
Slava – more officially Vyacheslav – wanted to find a cell phone network. He wanted information about his loved ones. Ex-wife Mary i.e. Masha and the five-year-old GlebThe boy had escaped, thank God.
Follow and read topics related to the article
#Ukraine #Return #scene #war #crime #Slava #Pritulenko #Ukraine #walked #700meter #route #Russian #soldiers #tortured
Leave a Reply