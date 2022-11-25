Friday, November 25, 2022
HS in Ukraine | Rescue equipment is brought to Kherson, because the Russians took ambulances and fire trucks – The most valuable thing disappeared from the museums

November 25, 2022
Replacement rescue equipment has arrived in Kherson from other parts of Ukraine and abroad. But now the fire department is suffering from manpower and water shortages.

AT THE FIRE STATION number one is a lot of empty space. The depot is in the center of Kherson. Even before the war there were seven fire engines, but when the Russians left the city on November 11, there were only three left.

