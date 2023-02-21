HS in Ukraine | Putin’s speech received a rude reception in a Kiev park

In the capital of Ukraine, Putin’s line speech on Monday was seen as the whining of a sick man.

Kiev

Known Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in the named park in Kyiv, first lieutenant Illja Matšeh enjoying himself. He is in the park for a walk with his family and on a ten-day vacation from the front in Donbas. In the evening, Matšehin goes back to the trenches.

The first lieutenant says that he was followed by the president Vladimir Putin Tuesday’s talk about the Telegram messaging service. In his speech, Putin stated, among other things, that Russia “is not at war with the Ukrainian people” and that the Ukrainians have “remained hostages of the Kiev regime”.

In Shevchenko Park, Putin’s speeches sound exceptionally hollow. The crater of a Russian missile fired at the playground in the fall has been filled and new trees have been planted. If this isn’t a war against Ukrainian civilians, then nothing is.

“I just wish that Putin’s neck would be cut,” Matshehin’s six-year-old son Mira says beside his father. The distance to the missile’s impact site on the edge of the playground is ten meters.

Father is on the same lines when commenting on Putin’s speech.

“Putin knows he’s lying when he opens his mouth. He’s trying to show the Russians why the war is paying such a heavy price, but the whole world knows what he’s up to. He wants the Soviet Union back,” he says.

However, the weight of Putin’s speeches cannot be ignored. A year ago, on February 21, Putin’s speech just before the start of the war of aggression was ominous.

“I would like to emphasize that Ukraine is not just our neighboring country. It is an inalienable part of our own history, culture and spiritual atmosphere,” Putin said.

A few days later, a full-scale war of aggression began, the likes of which has not been seen in Europe since the Second World War.

The park walk through is also born in Vladivostok in the Far East of Russia I am Haluzina. At the time of the meeting, he had not yet heard Putin’s two-hour speech, but said he would watch it later in the evening.

Economist Olena Haluzina, born in Vladivostok, Russia, lived in the Donbas region and had to be evacuated after the war started. He was very critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s policy speech on Tuesday.

However, according to economist Haluzina, Putin’s speech is not a topic he would discuss with his friends. What did it say again?

“Putin has become old and he is a fool. You can see from Putin that he has also become physically ill,” Haluzina assesses.

“Everyone knows that he does not defend any Russians in Ukraine. He is killing people in Donetsk,” Haluzina, a native Russian speaker, says in Ukrainian.

Couple Leonid and Anna Zaliznyak what caught their eye in Putin’s speech was that they thought the Russian president seemed ill. According to the couple, Putin’s appearance was influenced by the president of the United States Joe Biden previous day’s visit to Kiev.

Retired archaeologist Leonid Zaliznjak and his wife, sociologist Anna Zaliznjak, were very critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s policy speech on Tuesday.

“He seemed more stressed after Biden’s visit. Putin talked about nuclear weapons again because he has nothing else to threaten. Biden’s visit was a turning point for Ukraine, and Putin no longer knows what to do,” Leonid Zaliznjak assessed.