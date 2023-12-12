HS in Ukraine | Pre-dug graves tell about what no one wants to talk about

There is one topic that almost no one wants to talk about in Ukraine: how many fallen soldiers there are.

Tthis story was originally supposed to tell about a grave digger from Harkov. The idea was simple: we will travel to northeastern Ukraine, meet a local grave digger in Kharkiv and tell about the heavy price that Ukraine is paying for the war through his work.

Ukraine is losing huge numbers of soldiers all the time. Kharkiv is one of the regions where the fighting has been fierce.

Now we are standing in Kharkiv's 18th cemetery and the bearded gravedigger we met, maybe a little under thirty, says that he has a lot to tell about the subject. Since the beginning of the war, he has been digging graves for soldiers his age who have fallen in battle. As long as he digs graves, he himself does not need to go to the front.

“I'll be happy to tell you everything, if only I get permission,” he says.

There are military cemeteries all over Ukraine. Graves had already been dug in Dnipro as well.

Before After the great Russian invasion, this cemetery on the edge of the city was a resting place for the common people. Now every day is a soldier's funeral. They have their own section in the middle of the cemetery, a kind of heroes' cemetery, on the edge of which there are still nine pre-dug open graves.

There are hundreds of Ukrainian flags on the graves. When the wind picks up, they all straighten at the same time and the synthetic fiber fabrics can be heard flapping rhythmically.

Almost every grave has a photograph of the deceased. Something he liked has also been brought to many graves. A pack of cigarettes, a glass of vodka or a football. A woman visiting her son's grave says that homeless people go through the graves at night and take some of the gifts with them.

Four cigarettes had been left on one of the graves.

We have time to go around and look, because we are waiting for the grave digger's interview permission first all Tuesday, then Thursday. It never happens, even though we call through the authorities and talk to the cemetery's office manager.

A bearded young gravedigger begins to avoid us.

“No one will talk to you about this,” says an old man who has worked at the cemetery for years.

“Nobody wants trouble. Everyone is thinking about how many Ukrainians have fallen. But if you ask it officially, they say that now is not a good time to talk about it.”

“ The pre-dug graves tell about a hushed up topic.

Ukrainian the male casualties suffered is a hushed up topic in Ukraine. Officials and politicians don't want a public discussion about how much the war has cost their own soldiers.

For this story, we also visited the soldiers' cemetery in Dnipro. The treatment there was even more repulsive than in Kharkiv. The head of the huge cemetery in Dnipro did not even want to answer the question “what's up” and prevented interviews with the employees.

Even in Dnipro, the already excavated soldiers' graves told about a hushed up topic. There were 123 of them that day. One of the gravediggers boasted that in a couple of weeks he often digs about thirty new graves.

Satellite images show that cemeteries or military sections within them have grown. However, it is impossible to make a broader analysis of the numbers based on individual cemeteries.

But there are a lot of them. It comes out clearly in cemeteries.

See for yourself:

According to estimates, Ukraine has around 500,000 soldiers, Russia has almost three times as many.

Estimates of the number of victims suffered by both Ukraine and Russia have been presented by various parties, but there is no completely reliable information. According to a US source, they are about half a million, when both the dead and wounded on both sides are added together.

Ukrainian Pravda On the pages of the newspaper, on Tuesday, the Russian men's losses were said to be 340,650. It was the 657th day of the war.

It's commonthat in war you don't tell about your losses, docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkö says. It is part of the propaganda, the purpose of which is to create unity in the country and maintain the will to fight. You don't want to tell the other party about your weaknesses.

Propaganda has its downsides. For example, in Finland during the winter war, the terms of peace were a shock because the people had been kept in the dark, says Käihkö.

“But the bottom line was that continuing the war would not have led to a better outcome. The same question is also evident in Ukraine. Yes, there is something to it when it is said that Ukraine can continue the fight but not win. Ukrainians will pay the price of this war, but for how long?”

Fresh written by Käihkö Slava Ukraine! Strategy and the Spirit of Ukrainian Resistance – book tells about the struggle and spirit of Ukrainians against a huge enemy.

“ The beginning of the year looks bleak for Ukraine.

Käihkö says that there is still a will to fight on the fronts, but there is a shortage of ammunition, equipment and soldiers. US support is not as unconditional as it used to be, and without Western help, Ukraine cannot survive.

Previously, it seemed that US support would be pretty certain until the end of next year, but now it seems that the window of time may have narrowed considerably. Recently, Republican senators blocked an emergency aid package for Ukraine requested by the White House.

There has been heated discussion in Sweden about the tanks promised by the government to Ukraine, which the defense forces would not have wanted to hand over, because they are an important part of Sweden's own defense.

“This kind of discussion has taken place in every country, certainly in Finland as well. There is a contradiction in how much Europe dares to take country-specific risks so that the international situation does not get worse.”

According to surveys, the civilian population in Ukraine is not ready to make concessions regarding peace. On the other hand, they don't even want to go to the front themselves, says Käihkö.

The coming year looks bleak for Ukraine.

“Without new soldiers and a constant flow of material, Ukraine cannot continue the war. There are heavy losses all the time, and more soldiers, equipment and ammunition are needed to even think about attacking.”

There are also internal distribution lines in Ukraine. The views of the civilian and military leadership differ. The nation is not as united as the world is often told.

A unified narrative is, as the name suggests, a narrative.

“I don't underestimate the remarkable fighting spirit, but it is also a story that we want to repeat, because in a similar situation we would like to be the same ourselves. Ukraine is preparing this story for us. It is known there that the elite are not going to the front, and many Ukrainians have fled the country.”

Anatoli Bahriš (right) has worked in the grave industry for 40 years. You get numb to war and death doesn't feel like anything anymore, he says.

Row of graves in the middle, a tombstone entrepreneur Anatoly Bahrich measures a fresh grave. He says business has been quiet lately. Many graves have a simple wooden cross. People don't have the money to invest in the appearance of graves in the same way as before.

A woman standing on a nearby grave hears the comment and wants to join the conversation. He says that it is incomprehensible that the state does not pay for gravestones for those who gave their lives on the front.

“The children of us ordinary people die on the front, and the sons of lords save themselves with money. Ask about it!” he shouts.

“The chubby-cheeked sons of the rich sit in Monaco. When the victory comes, they come back and pretend to own everything.”

The woman does not want to give her name because the subject is sensitive. But the point he makes is true. According to estimates, thousands of men in Ukraine have bought illegal medical certificates stating that they cannot participate in the national defense due to illness.

“ “Gentlemen's sons save themselves with money.”

A certificate can often be obtained for $2,000 to $5,000, two sources familiar with the matter tell HS. A man they knew bought the medical certificate for $2,800.

According to a report published by the BBC in November, almost 20,000 men have fled Ukraine to avoid the army. Almost the same amount has been caught at the border. About a third of those caught tried to escape with false medical certificates.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi already said in August that exemptions from the army have increased tenfold since February 2022 and the reason is corruption. More than 30 people were prosecuted.

In Dnipro, a woman kissed her son's picture on the grave. The mothers said that they come to the cemetery every single day.

in Ukraine cemeteries are filled not only with heroic stories of soldiers, but also with reminders that each of them was something more.

Oleksandr Zakolodny died in Wagner's arms in January. Ihor Davidenko liked beer and chips. Bogdan Krizh was exceptionally fond of animals.

At the beginning of the war, bodies were brought to this cemetery without coffins. Some had a cannula in their hand, some had a tourniquet. The ground was icy and there were no diggers.

There would be something to tell if someone would just talk.

The man who earlier told us that no one will talk about the dead soldiers is going to the shed with a watering can. He asks if we got an interview from the gravedigger.

We did not get.

The man sighs, but does not stop. Write about the fact that “an awful lot of boys have died”, he says.

“Wherever you go, you see it: dead soldiers are buried in every village. Ukraine is full of such places.”