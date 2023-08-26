HS in Ukraine | Populists can rise in Ukraine, who will be followed by war-weary Ukrainians, says a well-known director

Two Ukrainian actors and two directors talk about their experiences and thoughts during the war of aggression against Russia.

Kiev

Let’s say that a new generation of journalists and artists has been born in Ukraine as a result of the war. Moni deals with Russian aggression, violence and trauma in his productions.

Even in the face of compulsion, because it’s the only one there is. The war has taken away funding and authors from many theaters and publications. Some are at the front, some abroad.

A new winter of war is approaching, and the Ukrainian counterattack has not progressed as hoped. In this story, four well-known Ukrainian artists share their views on the current reality in Ukraine – where is it leading to?

Mstyslav Chernov is a Pulitzer Prize-winning documentarian, writer and photographer. He has just toured the world presenting his new documentary film 20 days in Mariupol. It consists of the recordings of the journalists who stayed in Mariupol in the occupied and destroyed city.

Actor Rita Burkovskaja was the lead in the movie that premiered last year Butterfly Vision. Burkovskaya played the Ukrainian soldier Lilja, who was captured, raped and then released by the Russians. Lilja returns home pregnant.

Valentyn Vasyanovych the most famous directing works Reflection and Atlantis tell about Ukraine with post-traumatic symptoms.

Actor Kateryna Alekseeva is acting in the mini-series published on Ukrainian television channel 1+1 last week The Landlordwhich looks at conflicts in relationships.

Director Mstyslav Chernov: “We have to finish this”

“Tthis won’t be over quickly. The majority of Ukrainians have internalized the idea. We are trying to liberate the territories, but we are facing a huge enemy.

We have already paid a heavy price for the war: Izjum, Butša, Bahmut, Kherson, Mariupol. Destruction, torture, mass graves.

Everyone who fought in this war knows that an outcome like the Minsk agreement would only mean more Russian aggression later. We don’t want our children to have to fight. We have to finish this.

Before my experiences in the besieged Mariupol, I might have imagined that we live in this century and that things can be solved in a different way. In Mariupol, I realized that my imagination was useless. What I saw and experienced is the worst in my life.

Still, I haven’t lost hope, because I’ve seen how even in the worst situations – when people die, parents lose their children and houses are destroyed – there’s always someone to help. It gives me hope.

I don’t want to moralize anyone in the West that interest in Ukraine is waning. When I have been presenting my film to the world 20 days in Mariupol, some have suggested peace talks with Russia. I say to these people, could you imagine for yourself a situation where Russia would kill your children, conquer part of your country and destroy your cities – and you would stop fighting?

It’s just a matter of when the Russians do this again. If they are not punished, this will happen again.”

“Uthere is of course a lot of frustration and war weariness among the people of Kraina, but at the same time there is also a lot of determination. The effect of a war of aggression cannot be called the birth of a nation, but perhaps a rebirth.

For me, like other journalists, artists and writers, the year 2014 was a turning point in my life. I have worked in the war. I knew it was only a matter of time before this war escalated. We had prepared for this psychologically – although you can’t really prepare for war. A new generation of artists and journalists has been born in Ukraine, who otherwise would not have come.

If we lost this war, it would mean the destruction of our country and our national identity. That is exactly what Russia is trying to do.

Despite the amount of support we receive from the West, we continue to fight and survive. Until the end.”

Actress Rita Burkovskaja: “It is worrying that Russian propaganda is also believed in Western countries”

“Jsometimes I’m shocked that people don’t understand what’s going on here. One German said that they don’t want to send more weapons to Ukraine because Russia would get angry about it. I couldn’t say anything to him. I just wanted to give you a hug and wish you good luck.

I am worried that Russian propaganda is believed in Western countries as well. Communism in France means a completely different thing than what it once meant to us in Ukraine.

In Finland, people certainly think the same way as here, and there is strong sympathy. When the war of aggression began, I looked at black and white pictures of the winter war and heard about Molotov cocktails. We learn from Finnish history how to resist an attacker.

I just wish we wouldn’t be forgotten. This affects all of Europe and the world. We share the same values, honor, human rights and democracy. These are not just empty words. We have to defend our values ​​and our lives, that’s all that matters.”

“Uin Kraina, war is present in different ways in different parts of the country. It’s hard to celebrate Independence Day near the front if food and water are hard to find and there is constant gunfire. Here in Kiev, we are far from the front line, but still missiles are fired here.

I myself am energetic and happy because I feel that Ukrainians are united. I love my country and these citizens. We do have the energy to fight. My family is very strong and my mother always says that everything will be fine.

On the other hand, I recently met a friend who was wounded in the war. It was difficult for him to be in Kiev among people. He had lived in the trenches and thought that the day might be his last.

My friend, it was difficult to talk to people who did not have the same experience of war. We should learn to talk to the soldiers who were at the front. People may not want to hear about the dead and all the trouble. It’s hard to deal with that.

There’s no question that we won’t survive.

I think about my own role. Should I do something more to defend the country?”

Director Valentyn Vasjanovytš: “False populists can rise in Ukraine”

“Uthe people of Kraina are more united than ever because of the war. We are tired of war, but we just have to keep going.

I’m worried that when we’re tired, we might make the wrong choices. Populists may rise in Ukraine, making bold but false promises, and Ukrainians will once again follow and vote for them.

On the other hand, the new experience in Russia will help us make the right decisions about our future. The war has played its part in scrapping the Soviet-era claim that we are brothers with the Russians.”

“Uthe fatigue of the Kranians from the war can also be seen in the divorces of couples. Families are broken up. Some have become addicted to alcohol. Many have health problems. Women have moved abroad and maybe found a new man there.

Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, I have only tried to do my job because it has helped me move forward. Although we don’t get much funding, we continue our work because work helps.

The war can be over within a year, and we will win it. But it will still require a lot of blood and losses.

Victory only means that we get back all the lands occupied by the Russians.

I also hope that, with the help of the West, change will also be achieved in Russia. Russia should be split into smaller parts. The Russians should be stripped of their nuclear weapons.

I believe that Western countries will support Ukraine until the end. In the West, it is understood that if the support ends, the problem will become much bigger.

What kind of message would I like to send to Finns? I don’t have to tell the Finns anything. They do know what happened in 1939 and after. Finns fully understand what is happening here.

This evil must be destroyed.”

Actress Kateryna Aleksejeva: “The human spirit cannot be compared to culture”

“Sjust heard yesterday that my friend was wounded at the front. It’s hard to say anything about the future when the situation can be different in a few hours.

I have understood the reality of war from what my friends at the front tell me. What is clear is that we will win this war.

In my own life, the war has changed everything. I have thought about changing my profession, because there is no money for culture because of the war. I support prioritizing defense. The survival of people cannot be compared to the importance of culture.

One can only hope for the best in the future. I wish I could travel to Crimea again and that my friends could go home and see their families.

Last year in Lithuania I heard that people are tired of this war. I didn’t judge them, we are tired of this too. Still, I’m afraid that this will become a forgotten conflict, as happened after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The West gives money and weapons like parents trying to bribe children. This is not taken personally in the West.

I hope people in the West realize that this can happen to you tomorrow as well, unless Russia is stopped. We also thought that this would not be possible. But it just happened.”