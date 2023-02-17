HS in Ukraine | Not all Ukrainian men want to go to the front – Maks is afraid of conscription patrols and isolates himself at home

It is difficult to get Ukrainian army deserters to talk, even though there are a lot of them. Maks decides to give an interview. He is afraid of the front – and the call-in patrols.

Chernivtsi

Meeting has been arranged in a shopping center in the city of Chernivtsi, but the interviewee is not visible.

A man in military uniform is standing on the steps of the shopping center talking to a woman.

Max22, has decided to wait on the side just to be safe.

“This shopping center is very dangerous. There are a lot of announcements on Telegram channels about call patrols here, and my mom has seen them,” he says when we finally find each other.

During the year-long Great War, much has been written about the patriotism and self-sacrifice of Ukrainians. Maks also thinks he is patriotic – but he doesn’t want to go to the front.

“ Horror is the right word to describe my feelings.

22-year-old Maks hesitated to participate in the interview, but then wanted to tell about himself and his peers.

In Ukrainian she is slyan army dodger.

Maks has been hesitant to give an interview. It’s hard to get avoidants to talk, even though there are a lot of them. Interviewing involves risk, and it’s also embarrassing.

Maksi is wearing a hoodie from the Norwegian black metal band Emperor. Heavy music is close to the heart.

Maks speaks good English. He graduated from university last year. He worked as a software developer, but became unemployed in December. The IT company had to reduce staff when Western customers were afraid of power cuts.

“I believe that horror is the right word to describe my feelings if I were to go to the front. My little sister is nine and I don’t even want to think how she would feel if something happened to me.”

Maks also explains his reluctance by the fact that he has not been in the army and has not received any kind of military training, physical or mental training for war.

Of course, the army provides weeks of training before being sent to the front.

“But the training is of little use if you come under Russian artillery attack in Bahmut.”

“ Both the initiation of the movement and its avoidance seem to have accelerated.

When Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, many volunteered to defend the country.

Some wanted to go to the front right away. There were many veterans of the Donbas war that started in 2014.

Even more enlisted in the regional defense forces. They were intended to maintain order in the rear, but the law change made in June made it possible to send troops to the front line. At the same time, many wanted to leave the regional defense forces.

This year, both the introduction of the movement and its avoidance seem to have accelerated in Ukraine.

Ukraine has also suffered heavy losses in the battles of Bahmut. In addition, soldiers who have been at the front for a year need rotation, i.e. exchange. On Wednesday, HS told about a soldier who hasn’t been able to go on vacation even once during the year.

About mobilization it is difficult to get accurate information. HS was not commented on the matter from the invitation board of the Chernivtsi region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi told Kyiv students in January that it is not about sending everyone to the front, but about “creating a mobilization reserve”. The purpose is to register people who, if necessary, can be sent to replace the fallen, wounded and those who have fought for a long time.

During his visit to Brussels in February, Zelenskyi said that Ukraine, as a “developing European democracy”, cannot act like Russia, which “sticks people to war”.

However, people in different localities report that the activities of call patrols have become more effective.

The invitation letter has to be given in person, so they look for young men directly on the street, shopping centers, public transport and sometimes also in homes.

Even in the Myhove skiing center in the Chernivtsi region, HS was told about the invitation patrol, which had handed out invitations to locals and vacationers the day before.

The call patrol often includes both soldiers and police officers. HS saw such a mixed patrol on the move in the town of Berehove. The scouts are said to receive performance pay.

There are officials on the streets who are suspected to be call patrols. Two policewomen and a soldier were walking in the town of Berehove.

Avoiders have organized into Telegram groups, where members report their observations of patrols on the streets.

For example, the Chernivtsi group has 5,300 subscribers.

“Two groups of soldiers are walking in the traffic circle next to the Maidan shopping center, they stopped one guy and are doing a body check,” said the message sent at 3:32 p.m. on Thursday.

Some have claimed that Russian bots are sending fake notifications to groups to create panic.

In principle, every man would have to register himself with the draft board of his place of residence. In practice, few people act on their own initiative. The authorities often do not know the whereabouts of refugees, especially from within Ukraine.

“ Students have been released from service, but not everyone trusts this.

Those who receive an invitation letter are not necessarily assigned to the service immediately, but are registered in the database.

But if you are sent for a health check-up and pass it, you will be able to launch a business. Refusing to do so can result in three years in prison.

Men between the ages of 18 and 60 can be assigned to the service, but the obligation to register also applies to men who have reached the age of 17 and women who have received medical training.

You can avoid the service if you are the sole guardian of a minor child or the guardian of at least three children. You don’t have to join the army if a family member has died or disappeared in the war or if your parents are disabled.

Students have been released from service, but not everyone trusts this.

“ “Those in power do not send their children to the front.”

Army avoiders try to use all means. We are talking about wives who have divorced and made their husbands the sole parents of their children.

“Those in power do not send their children to the front. They are all invalids,” one rural woman complained to HS.

Ukraine is a corrupt country where things can also be done with money. Let’s say, for example, that you could get out of the country with 5,000 euros.

There is regular news about illegal border crossers. Poland returns fugitives, but many try to go to Moldova or Romania.

For example, in the Chernivtsi region, last week the border guard caught 13 young men who were being taken by a smuggler to the Romanian border in a minibus.

In many places, the border runs in a river, where crossers have drowned.

When HS was driving from the city of Rahiv close to the Romanian border, the car was stopped many times before the border river. The purpose of the roadblocks is to search for runaways.

Maks is enjoying himself at home. The street sign commemorates fallen heroes.

Max has avoided the convening authorities as best he could.

In practice, it means snowing at home. It is suitable in itself for a young man who got used to being at home already during the corona.

“I play video games, chat with friends, listen to music and study a programming language. I order food for home delivery.”

The door is not opened to strangers. The authorities visited Maks’s neighbor’s door twice, because he has artillery experience.

The young man rarely goes outside. With her little sister, she goes to a nearby park, where the authorities have never been seen before.

Sometimes you have to go get drinking water. If he has to go further, for example for a job interview, he goes through the courtyards and side streets of apartment buildings.

Maksi’s father doesn’t want to join the army either.

He is also in the IT field, but now, at the age of 49, he became a graduate student in order to avoid the service.

The family’s affairs in the city are taken care of by the mother. He does the shopping, and dad picks him up quickly by car.

Army avoiders in Ukraine are not necessarily pacifists or those who consider a defensive struggle pointless.

It’s a kind of free-rider problem: a dodger wants a free and independent Ukraine, but wants someone else to handle its defense.

Maks considers himself a patriot and wants to help the army.

“When I was still working, I put part of my salary to help the soldiers. My employer also helped the army.”

His uncle has been fighting in Kherson. Many of Maks’ former colleagues also left for the war.

Maks participated when money was collected for them for protective equipment, radios and sniper rifles.

He says he doesn’t want to flee the country.

“I’m more useful here.”

“ Many are understanding towards avoiders.

What What would Maks do if he was stopped?

He would try to refuse to sign the invitation. However, it is only possible if there are errors in the letter.

The patrol can take you to the invitation board, but you can refuse this. Failure to comply with the first order only incurs a fine.

However, if he had to undergo a medical examination and was ordered to enter the service, he would not object.

In this case, Maks’ wish would be to go abroad to be trained in the use of Western weapon systems.

“If I got to the front, I should just do my best and help my comrades.”

What Ukrainians think about dodgers?

Some judge, but many are understanding. from Chernivtsi Anastasia Ivanova the man is at the front. He is a professional officer.

“At the beginning of the war, I was very angry about why my husband is at the front and others are not. But my husband said that there is no use at the front for people who have to be explained every day why they are needed there. It only causes problems. They are not ready to fight, they are afraid and die first. He doesn’t want to call their families condolence messages.”

The soldier injured in Bahmut says the same Serhi Hadza.

“I understand that not everyone knows how to fight. It’s hard for people who don’t know what to do. Likewise, it is difficult for trainers and other frontline workers. Everyone can help in their own way, volunteer and donate.”

At some point, however, the realities of war come into play: someone has to have a gun against the Russians.