Life is returning to the ruined villages of Ukraine, which were just recently on the front lines of the war. There is no need for fields for a long time.

Kamjanka.

Iskra company only a skeleton remains of the grain warehouse in the village of Kamjanka, south of Izjum. However, the grain is where it was left in the fields of Eastern Ukraine in the fall of 2021.

Smoke slowly rises from the gray wheat field of more than a thousand tons in the heat of July. The smell next to a mountain of wheat is, to put it mildly, nauseating.

At night, low, visible flames rise from the wheat. Ammunition left in the grain pile explodes from time to time. The pile has been smoldering for a year and three months, in the same way as a peat or sawdust warehouse that caught fire in its own time.

Wheat next to it, in March of last year, there were two other grain warehouses of the same size, one for corn and the other for sunflower seeds, but nothing remains of them. The Russian air force bombed the Kamyanka grain and equipment center scattered on the night between March 3 and 4, 2022.

What could be the purpose of the bombing operation?

“They thought this was a military target, more precisely a NATO military base,” guarding the warehouse Vasil Oleksinko says. “This explanation was given to us by Russian soldiers when we asked the same thing.”

Oleksinko’s harvest the previous fall was waiting for the price to rise when the war started. According to him, nothing can be done about the wheat pile because of the explosions. “You just have to wait.”

The control of Kamjanka was fought for half a year and not an intact building was left in the village.

The Russian Z symbol on the trailer is local humor.

The destroyed village of Kamjanka.

Russian armed forces captured the city of Izjum in the southern part of the Kharkiv region with a quick attack at the beginning of March 2022. The advance immediately continued towards the industrial city of Slovyansk located in the southeast, but Ukrainian forces stopped the attack near Kamyanka.

For half a year, the village was the front line and the area was alternately held by both sides.

Now Kamjanka is in ruins. Oleksinka picks up a small metal object from the yard of the equipment station, which looks like a remnant of the daughter explosive of a cluster bomb fired with a Grad rocket launcher. One that contains thermite that burns at over 2,000 degrees.

The front line is now at its closest fifty kilometers to the east. It doesn’t stop people from dreaming of returning to their former life.

Antonina Aharkova tries to repair her father’s house, which was shot by Russian soldiers.

“I came for my son, he thinks we should move back,” he says Antonina Aharkova, 48, in his yard on the other side of the highway leading to Slovjanski. Aharkova returned from her vacation in Western Ukraine already in December and found an apartment in Izjum. Now he is trying to repair his father’s home, his own has been completely destroyed.

Aharkova eight-year-old only child Artyom is at school. Besides that, he attends a music school remotely, plays the piano and sings. However, the piano burned down along with the house.

“Artjom threw himself on the bed as soon as we came here in December for the first time and said ‘it’s wonderful to be home’. A home is a home and life is not complete until we get to move here.”

For Aharkova’s father, 76 years old To Ivan Syfenko it went bad.

“He didn’t agree to go anywhere,” says Aharkova. “The neighbors called on March 29 last year and said that the father had died in a fire. I didn’t believe what they said.”

“Later it turned out that it wasn’t like that. The Russians had shot him in the car, set it on fire and ran over the car twice with an armored car. I then received the urn with my father’s remains. But we don’t know what exactly happened.”

On Kylätie, a couple of hundred meters from Aharkova’s yard gate, there are lots of brown and twisted frame beams. Ivan Syfenko’s car.

Kamjanka’s fields are full of mines.

“ “Kamjanka is like a minefield.”

Under renovation the house has three small rooms, a kitchen and a wood stove. The window panes have been renewed, mortar has been applied to the walls and an attempt has been made to patch the ceiling. When it rains, water still comes in from somewhere. The central chamber has a sewing machine, television and microwave oven, but what can you do with them without electricity.

A small solar panel charges a mobile phone outside on the windowsill. In addition to electricity, the gas and water mains have been cut off. The well would be behind the outbuilding, but that has its problems. There is a direct water pipe from the well towards the building, but it is blocked. Aharkova has not dared to dig out the wire, because there is no reason to move outside the roads and yards.

Kamjanka is like a minefield.

Juri Sereda makes a mine map.

FSD organization’s landmine mark on the side of the village road in Kamjanka.

Three an employee of the Swiss FSD Foundation has appeared in Aharkova’s yard to find out if the water pipe could be touched. The organization helps in demining around the world, including in different parts of Ukraine. Local volunteers do not dismantle mines but mark them for deminers.

Because of the Aharkova water pipe, the minemen didn’t come there. Top hole beak man Yuri Sereda says that the first priority is the fields that should be cultivated quickly. Aharkova’s neighbor has ten separate plots of land and he has already asked FSD for help with the clearing half of last year.

“We came now, and he has already cleared one plot by himself,” says Sereda.

In the Ikra company, they dream that five hundred of the company’s three thousand arable hectares could be cultivated as early as next autumn, but this does not look good.

Of everything despite this, three to forty people from Kamjanka have returned to their home village, which had 1,200 inhabitants before the Russian invasion. Blue tarps are spread over scattered shot roofs here and there.

The first ones returned to Aharkova already at the end of last year, against winter.

One of them lives near the highway Nikolai Kuzmin, 68. He was born in Russia and speaks Russian. Before moving to Kamjanka, he says he lived near St. Petersburg. He came to this village in 1992, as a tractor driver for a collective farm. Such a thing still existed after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The whole of Kamjanka was one big collective farm.

Kuzmin says that he became a widow half a year before the Russian attack. To evacuate, he went first to Žytomyr in western Ukraine and then to Poland, near the German border.

“The conditions were really good in Poland and I had a roof over my head, but I didn’t settle there or even in Žytomyr,” says Kuzmin. “Nobody wanted us there.”

In Nikolai Kuzmin’s yard, there are things left by the occupiers.

Kuzmin’s the house is no longer a house, but he has built himself a new apartment. It’s a two-meter-wide and three-meter-long courtyard cottage built of block bricks, with no windows and where no one taller than Kuzmin can stand.

Projects should not be inflated with a monthly pension of 1,500 hryvnias or 36 euros.

“Little by little we will get through this,” says Kuzmin. “My daughter is in Kharkiv and my son is in Zhytomyr, we call from time to time.”

There is a hole filled in the ground in the yard, where you can find a full bottle of Russian pepper sauce. A Russian army cockade, a fur hat and an anti-aircraft machine gun caliber projectile have been found in the country’s collections. Next to the former outbuilding is an unexploded anti-tank missile.

“The mines are especially dangerous for children,” Kuzmin reflects. “The neighbor recently lost his leg.”

Nikolai Kuzmin has built a log shed of a few square meters in his yard for his apartment.

Kuzmin ran away from home on March 12 last year, among the last. What did the actions of the countrymen in Kamjanka look like?

“The Russians weren’t that bad here, they even distributed food aid on the Luhansk side, ‘from Russia to the Russians.’ But the LNR and DNR troops did not care about the locals and they treated people really badly.”

According to the residents, the troops of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, or LNR and DNR, were also very diligent thieves. Everything usable was packed, an address label was put on it and the truck cruised to collect the spoils of war.

What was not included was broken. For example, there are two brand new New Holland combine harvesters at the Iskra company’s depot. There is no joy in them, because all the technology inside has been chopped up and taken to the east.

Larisa Sisenko has turned the destroyed Ukrainian personnel carrier into a memorial to the dead young soldiers Ilya Kushchenko and Ivan Melnichenko. The identity of the boys was found out from the brothers-in-arms’ Tiktok messages.

“I voted Yes Opposite platform“, Kuzmin says about the 2019 parliamentary elections in Ukraine. The pro-Russian party was very popular in the region, and especially in the neighboring constituencies to the east of Kamyanka, until the party was banned at the beginning of the war of aggression.

“But I voted in the presidential election Volodymyr Zelenskyi“, Kuzmin continues. “Although that doesn’t seem to accomplish anything either.”

Why Zelensky?

“Well, I was bored To Petro Poroshenko.”

What if the Russian troops still come back?

“They will hardly return, but the war will certainly continue for a long time,” Kuzmin thinks. “And if the Russians come back, I’ll run away again.”