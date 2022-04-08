HS in Ukraine In the spring sun in Kiev, a return to everyday life – “We have to breathe now, and many do not even look at the news”

It was only a short time ago that it was speculated whether Russian troops would take over Kiev. Enemy forces have now left the outskirts of the city and signs of a normal return are visible.

Kiev

When Russia launched its major invasion of Ukraine on February 24, one of the biggest questions being whether the Russians were going to try to conquer the capital, Kiev. It soon became clear that this was in Russia’s plans.

The world was tense over whether Kiev would collapse. It is now known that it did not crash.

Families with children and dog walkers walked in the Kiev spring sun on Thursday, April 7th.

The pizzeria was full of customers.

Natalia and Maksim Koliadenko walked down the street looking for a restaurant to turn to.

Russia’s plans failed completely. Russia tried to encircle Kiev from the north, east, and west, but never got to the south of the city. The closest Russian troops were less than 20 kilometers from the center of Kiev. However, the distance was great enough to bomb Kiev with many different weapons. Air alarm sirens sounded and the Kievans ran to safety in the basements.

Now Russian troops have withdrawn to Belarus, Russia, and possibly regrouped to concentrate their forces on the fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine. Ukraine won this battle, although the war is still going on.

In Kiev in the children’s playground Natalia Horska runs after her two – year – old daughter as she rules from one climbing frame to another. If only a picture of the situation were shown without background information, it would be impossible to imagine the scene being the capital of a war-torn country, only a couple of hundred kilometers from the border of the attacking state.

Natalia Horska helped her daughter Ivanka to the climbing frame.

Ivanka’s big brother, four-year-old Gleb, plays “Ruki verh”, with her mother Natalia Horska in the background.

The city tractor brought more sand to the playground.

An employee of the park department cleaned the downtown park with a leaf blower.

“For the first time today, there are clearly more people here in the park than ever before. Some of those who fled the war must have already returned. People are less scared now, ”Horska said on Thursday in a sunny park in Kiev.

“Air alarm sirens are no longer heard as often as they used to be. People feel freer, ”says Horska.

Signs of Kiev’s opening towards normal can be seen in the capital here and there. Restaurants and cafes are slowly being opened, roadblocks are being dismantled and occupancy is being reduced. City park workers have started work and rental electric kickboards have been re-introduced.

“This is nowhere near how the city was before the Russian invasion began. And it won’t be for a long time. We now have to breathe a long hut with this situation, ”says Horska at the playground.

According to him, the people of Kiev can no longer talk about war, but long for a normal daily life.

“Of course, we didn’t talk about anything else at the beginning. For example, I had to think about whether to leave the city or not or where to get help. Now many people say they don’t even look at the news. “

Many the townspeople say they miss normal times but at the same time understand that Ukraine is continuing a fierce defense war in the eastern and southern parts of the country. Mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko has appealed to those who fled the war in the city not to come back yet.

“Those townspeople who have not yet returned: wait a little longer. The bombing of the city is still likely, ”Mayor Klitschko said in his Telegram account.

Deputy Director of the Department of Ecology of Kiev University on the famous Maidan Square in Kiev Georhi Finin carry two shopping bags. He comes from a grocery store that has been open through the war.

Georhi Finin’s journey to the grocery store passes through Maidan Square.

“Of course, I’m afraid the Russians will come back. However, I just have to believe the best. I agree with the mayor that those who have fled the city should not return. The infrastructure in Kiev is not ready for that, ”says Finin.

Maidan there is already one of the shops open in the underpass tunnel: a souvenir shop.

“Since I don’t live far from here, I thought why should I open the store at the same time. There is something wrong with that, ”said the trader Oksana Ribalkina says.

Oksana Ribalkina also sells t-shirts commenting on the war in her souvenir shop.

According to him, the store has already started to run quite nicely. Among other things, “Putin is a dick” t-shirts are on sale. They have been enduring favorites since 2014. At that time, Russia took over the Crimean peninsula belonging to Ukraine and began to support the rebel war in eastern Ukraine.

The second most popular t-shirt says “war sucks”.