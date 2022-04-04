HS in Ukraine HS spot in Bucha: “Not even the Germans did that”

HS’s editor Petteri Tuohinen and photographer Kalle Koponen report from the town of Butša on the outskirts of Kiev. Russian soldiers are suspected of killing hundreds of civilians there.

Ukraine The massacre of civilians in Bocha has shocked the world. According to local authorities, at least 300 civilians were found in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew from the city. Corpses also lay in the streets.

Editor of Helsingin Sanomat Petteri Tuohinen and graph Kalle Koponen reported on the spot from Butcha, where they arrived from early afternoon on Monday.

On the way from the south to the streets of Butcha, according to Tuohinen, a lot of destroyed Russian armor and other vehicles could be seen. Similarly, residential buildings and other civilian objects had been set on fire, and several houses had burned down, Tuohinen said by telephone.

In Butcha, the vision was the same: the destruction of civilian targets is enormous.

Tuohinen chatted in Bocha with an elderly retiree who said he remembered the years 1941 and 1942, when Nazi Germany invaded and occupied the Kiev region.

“He said not even the Germans did that,” Tuohinen said.

According to the pensioner, the civilians were mainly hiding in their apartments as long as Russian troops were present. People were also hiding with young children during the day.

If he ventured out, the risk was to be shot immediately and without questioning, the pensioner said, according to Tuohinen.

Telecommunications in Bocha have been largely destroyed. HS will publish more information and pictures of Butch as they become available.

Footage from Bucha by international photo agencies on Sunday.

The bodies lay on the streets of Butshan on Sunday.

Ukrainian volunteers removed the bodies left on Bushan Street in a van on Sunday.

