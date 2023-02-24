HS in Ukraine | Halla-aho with his visit to Ukraine: The West fears Russia’s defeat

According to the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Russia’s victory would encourage Moscow to go to war elsewhere.

Kiev

in Ukraine the chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the parliament who visited on Friday Jussi Halla-aho (ps) blames Western countries for being afraid of Russia’s possible defeat in the war in Ukraine and its consequences.

“This has led to the fact that they have not dared to give weapons that are badly needed. It has been said that Russia must not win and Ukraine must not lose. However, I could see that if Russia is going to achieve something with the war, it will give it an incentive to continue the war somewhere else. That is why it is important that Russia will lose the war. Russia is the only one escalating the situation,” says Halla-aho.

During her visit to Kyiv and Irpin, Halla-aho was meeting with other guests as well as the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Halla-aho, who has a very critical attitude towards Russia, has studied in Ukraine, completed her doctoral dissertation on ancient Church Slavonic and speaks Ukrainian. He says that he had conversations with Ukrainians in Ukrainian.

“This is going now as a human featurecould we talk about it”, Halla-aho dodges the question about how his Ukrainian language skills have been treated.

Halla-ahon according to him, it was not a “somber trip”, even though the war has already been going on for a year.

According to Halla-aho, the Ukrainians had clear messages: Ukraine needs more armaments, tougher sanctions must be imposed against Russia, and Russia must be isolated internationally.

Halla-aho reminds us, for example, of Russia’s activities as a permanent member of the UN Security Council: because of its veto power, Russia succeeds in blocking all policies harmful to Russia or its allies in the UN. According to Halla-aho, Russia has succeeded in “hijacking” the UN with its actions.

Ukrainian the state leadership has hoped for a very quick entry into the European Union and NATO. However, in EU countries, Ukrainians’ schedule wishes have been considered unrealistically hopeful.

Halla-aho wants to remind that Western countries and, for example, the European Union, which represents them, previously did not give Ukraine clear directions on how to become a member of the alliance. This, in turn, did not encourage reforms. At the same time, in Russia, it was considered that Ukraine could be part of Russia’s circle of interests, Halla-aho reflects.

“The question of Ukraine joining the EU or NATO is just as wrong as the question of when the war will end. Rather, we should ask what we want and act in accordance with that goal.”

The war on the anniversary on Friday, there was also a conkar MP in Kyiv Kimmo Kiljunen (sd).

According to his view, there are three possible development options in the war.

The first is that the conflict expands, and according to Kiljunen, we are in an “apocalyptic situation”. In practice, this would mean World War III.

Another option is that the Russian invasion will become a new “thirty years war”.

The third option is that Russia loses the war and agrees to admit its mistakes and reflect on its history. This would mean, for example, that Russia would agree to pay war reparations for the destruction it has caused to Ukraine.

“But we don’t have a crystal ball, and we can’t know how this will turn out. Our neighboring country is so unpredictable. We just know that we don’t know,” says Kiljunen.