HS in Ukraine | “First they joined us in Russia, then they robbed and finally left” – Freed Herson lives on the brink of a humanitarian crisis

A couple hundred the journalist’s bus convoy departs from the city of Mykolayiv towards the liberated Kherson.

The Ukrainian army took over the city of Kherson on Friday last week. However, the authorities only allow journalists there for official bus tours. Work permits have been taken from independent journalists.

The stated reason for the restrictions is security. First of all, Kherson is located on the north bank of the Dnieper River, and on the south bank are the Russians. Second, moving around in the area is dangerous because of the mines. Third, Kherson is being held because there is a filtering operation going on there. The Ukrainian authorities are chasing possible Russian soldiers who are hiding there, as well as Ukrainians who have cooperated with the Russians. It is also reported that prisoners have escaped from Herson prison.

60 kilometers on the way from Mykolayiv to Kherson there is plenty to see. The settlements of Ševtsenkove and Posad-Pokrovske, which were on the front line, have been particularly affected by the war. In Posad, a building that looks like a school is in ruins, as well as a shop and many residential buildings.

The road bridge has been blown up, so cars have to go around the small road. The Soviet-made bus cannot survive this, so the reporters are packed into another car.

A destroyed bridge outside the city of Kherson.

Pioneers look for mines outside the city of Kherson.

Mines are cleared from the side of the road with metal detectors and Fiskars shovels. Found mines have been lifted into the small enclosure. The clearing contract takes years. Not all explosives are removed from the country in a controlled manner, but several scavengers have died on the job. In Ukraine, there are not enough robots for the work, it is done by human forces.

When approaching Kherson, people start to appear on the side of the road. Men, women, young, old. People look at the bus line, smile and wave. Many wave Ukrainian flags. Some young people are wrapped up in that. The joy is palpable.

In the city, little boys run in Ukrainian colors with plastic assault rifles in their hands. In occupied Kherson, they have had to go through things that children should never experience.

11-year-olds Makar (left) and Kostja present the fragments of the previous day’s rocket they found in their backyard.

Some of Herson's billboards still have posters from the time of the Russian occupation.

Most of the street side billboards have been torn down. Russian slogans are left on the boards further away. Russia is here forever, one declares.

Of the city’s barely 300,000 inhabitants, there are now more than a hundred thousand left. A few thousand are believed to have evacuated with the retreating Russian forces. Some of them also seek to return through third countries. The people of Kherson now want to go home, even though the situation is still unstable. During the day, several explosions are heard from the direction of the Dnieper.

Eight months in the occupation was a dark time.

Young men know that, for example Vyacheslav Snidko and Oleksandr Volskywho have come to marvel at the reporter buses on the side of the street.

“I have served in the Ukrainian army, and during the occupation I avoided going outside unnecessarily,” says Volski.

The occupation meant constant psychological pressure that the occupiers could enter anyone’s home. When Russia held a “referendum”, the authorities knocked on Volsky’s door, but he did not answer.

“No one went there to vote. We are Ukrainians.”

Snidko says that he once had to be checked on the street, where the tattoos and the contents of the phone were examined. He survived with a start.

When the Ukrainian army approached the city, the friends got information about it through instant messaging services.

“We knew that our people were coming,” says Volski.

Hovorova-a young mother on the street Aljona Temryakovič is going for a walk with his seven-year-old son Danyan with.

Danja attends a Ukrainian distance school. The mother did not want to send her son to the school founded by the Russians. In secret, he received Ukrainian language lessons from a private teacher.

From his house, Temryakovič had to watch the brutal activities of the Russians.

Behind the street corner is a detention center where the Russian security authorities took locals they suspected of being untrustworthy.

“Zele[nskyi]we are coming”.

“We often heard the screams of the arrested men and women when they were taken there. We woke up to it at night as well,” says Temryakovič.

He also says that his female acquaintance ended up in a detention center for a week. The men of the security services were more frightening to him than the soldiers.

Ukrainian police show the detention center to journalists.

Arrested in March Maxim Negrov recalls his three weeks in detention.

“They tortured people with electricity and beatings. There were constant screams. You didn’t necessarily get food every day. If someone was taken out, a plastic bag was put on their head. That’s how I was finally released, by taking a plastic bag with my head outside the city,” he tells reporters.

According to Negrov, the Russians were primarily interested in connections with the Ukrainian army. According to him, there was an underground movement in the city that passed information to the armed forces.

The Russians occupied Kherson at the very beginning of the war. By the second of March, Russian troops had taken control of the city.

The last resistance was a lightly armed regional defense force on the edge of Syreenipuisto, located north of the city center.

“The Russians drove here in a large convoy with tanks, personnel carriers and trucks. On the way, they set fire to everything,” says a resident across from Syreenipuisto Nadia Nosovskawho saw the column from his window.

Nadia Nosovska from Kherson.

17 soldiers of the regional defense forces were killed. The bodies were still lying in the street the next day, when Nosovska ventured outside.

Now the Ukrainian authorities are investigating the events at Syreenipuisto as a war crime.

Although the people of Kherson are happy about the liberation, life in the city is very difficult at the moment.

Acting mayor Halina Luhovan according to the main problem is the lack of electricity. When retreating, the Russians destroyed the power line from the Kahovka hydroelectric power plant.

The water and heat distribution is also cut off. People have to fetch water from the Dnieper, and they cannot flush their toilets. Only some of the apartments have gas, and many cook their food over a campfire.

Now the electricity is going to be pulled from Mykolayiv. One can only hope that Russia does not mess up the plans with its missile strikes.

The hospital operates with the help of backup power, but patients are evacuated to be treated elsewhere. Pharmacies are closed. Medicines are distributed by the organization Doctors Without Borders.

There is also a shortage of food in the city.

“Did you bring anything to eat,” asks a woman leaning against the front door of a clothing store in the city market. “We are hungry.”

Most grocery stores are closed. You can get metwurst, egg and macaroni from the few stalls that are open. However, people are also starting to run out of money.

Herson’s central square and its nearby blocks are teeming with people.

Here you can get food aid, which is distributed by, among others, the charity organization World Central Kitchen.

Scott Lynds distributes painkillers and first aid supplies from the medical aid truck to those in need at Herson’s central square.

Natalia is happy about the first aid needs she received from the aid truck in Hersoni’s central square. He works as a volunteer lifeguard, but there has been a shortage of bandages.

In addition, the core center is the only place in Hersonis where the telephone works.

A link tower has been erected on Freedom Square, and people can charge their phones with the help of aggregates brought to the street.

At the same time, people want to meet each other and rejoice in the liberation.

Sixty couple Max and Lyudmila charging their phones in the center.

The couple says they have stockpiled food, but the problem is storing food without a refrigerator.

“Still, these are minor points. We will get through this. The most important thing is that the fascists have been evicted from the city,” says Maksim.

According to him, the Russians freed the people of Kherson from everything, eventually including electricity, water and heat.

Wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, Anna, 15, communicates with her friends from all over Ukraine. The park has a cell phone charging and Starlink internet connection point connected by means of an aggregate. The mobile phone network only works in the center of Kherson, and the electricity network does not work.

“They took what they could get away with: museum artworks, grain warehouses, water pumps, ambulances, fire trucks, buses, cafeteria dishes and kindergarten pots, people’s cars and furniture. This is brotherhood in the Putinist way. First they joined us in Russia, then they robbed and finally left.”

According to the couple, very few locals believed the Russians’ assurances, and they have now left with them.

“Somewhere in Siberia, they now live their lives happily.”