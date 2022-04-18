HS in Ukraine A stamp mocking a sunken Russian ship became a hit in Ukraine – HS followed when the queues were queued for more than six hours on Monday

The stamp was originally designed in honor of the defenders of Käärmesaari in the Black Sea. Its popularity exploded when Moscow sank.

Kiev

When Thousands of people gathered at Helsinki’s Senate Square on Monday to support Ukraine, a three-hundred-meter-long queue meandering along the edge of Kiev’s Maidan Square.

It originated in the philatelic corner of the main post office, where new badges mocking the Russian warship were sold by the Ukrainian post office. The popularity has grown so much that the mail has had to restrict the sale of brands to make them enough for as many people as possible.

Ukrainians have been queuing for hours waiting for signs.

Make was originally designed in honor of the defenders of the Snake Island in the Black Sea, which belongs to Ukraine. They immediately became international celebrities at the start of the Russian invasion in February when they refused to surrender to the Russians.

There are two almost identical versions of stamps. The picture shows a sign for international mail.

Ukrainian authorities released the tape, which they said was a conversation between soldiers and border guards on the island. On the tape, Käärmesaari was sniffed by radio to the warship’s crew, who demanded that the defenders surrender.

The “Russian warship, smell the fuck” comment on the tape quickly became the best-known phrase of the war, spreading from Ukraine abroad. It is now seen in Kiev in many places, even in shirts and socks.

There are two versions of stamps that are almost identical. A stamp for domestic mail costs about 0.67 euros, a stamp for international mail 1.27 euros. In both, a Ukrainian soldier shows a middle finger to a warship at sea. The familiar interview is repeated in the stamp of the next day.

The brand’s popularity erupted late last week when Russia’s Black Sea Fleet flagship, missile cruiser Moscow, sank in the Black Sea after Ukraine hit it with two Neptune missiles. For Ukrainians, the sinking of Moscow was a new sign of the strength of the resistance.

The will to defend the Ukrainians forced the Russians to retreat from the territories they occupied around Kiev at the end of last month. The brutality of the Russian occupation revealed in the region has only strengthened the will to defend, while Russia has shifted the focus of its attack to the eastern parts of Ukraine.

“It was immersion in a historic event, ”arrived in line in the morning Mykyla Baškiser explained his desire to buy brands.

Understanding the significance of sinking the flagship took him a while as a civilian but then it opened, he said.

“Another reason I joined this queue was that I have a lot of friends abroad. They all want these signs. ”

A little further in line Long for Allahverdijeva and Dinara Masamoto said they were surprised by the crowd.

“We were already here on Friday, but that’s when the store closed before our turn,” Masamoto said.

“Now for the second time trying to buy these historic stamps,” Allahverdijeva added.

For Masamoto, the per-purchase limit sounded good. On Friday, it was reported in the queue that someone had bought tokens for a thousand euros.

The queue meandered in front of the main post office on Maidan Square in central Kiev on Monday. At its longest it was about 300 meters.

The main post office on Monday night was full of signs of Kievans shopping.

Queue progressed slowly on Monday. This was partly due to the fact that the Ukrainian Post has lagged behind the modernization process in the rest of the country. It still has a general alliance that has not been seen in Kiev for years.

Shortly before four in the afternoon came out of the main post office Andrei Stoljarets presented his valuable sign sheets.

“Six hours,” he said of his queuing time.

At that point, Allahverdijeva, Masamoto, and Bashkister, who was standing in line a few meters back, were still outside, even though they had been standing in line for nearly four and a half hours.

As the main post office was still full as the closing time approached and it became clear that everyone was buying only new brands, the rest of the counters started selling the brands as well.

So Allahverdijeva and Masamoto suddenly reached the top of the new queue.

“Five hours,” Masamoto aired the signs in his hand.

They were lucky, because soon after they the signs ran out. Three quarters had to wait for a new batch.

“It’s being sold to everyone,” the chief of the main post shouted to the queue when closing time came and the queue continued to extend all the way out.