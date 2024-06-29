Saturday, June 29, 2024
HS in Turku | In Turku, you can spend the summer in a way that you cannot find anywhere else in Finland – “At ten in the evening, humpat starts”

June 29, 2024
HS in Turku | In Turku, you can spend the summer in a way that you cannot find anywhere else in Finland – “At ten in the evening, humpat starts”
River boats bring life to the city and attract both locals and those traveling from further afield to spend the evening on Aurajokiranta. Take the test to find out which of the riverboats you should head to for an evening out.

The distances between river ships are short, so going around on ships is typical. Sami Asikainen, Ville Vartiainen, Marketta Rantala-Saarikanke and Jaane Jokinen visited several ships during the evening before ending up in Merihelme. Picture: Outi Neuvonen / HS

The densest in Finland the concentration of river ships can be found in Turku. The ships that decorate the Aurajoki shore are the “heart of Turku”, describes Tuesday evening on the Merihelmi river ship Ville Vartiainen.

River ships can be reached from near and far, both for dining and for parties. There are several riverboats, so there are ways to spend the evening to suit many tastes.

