HS in Turku | “Completely messed up”, says a commuter – The train connection between Helsinki and Turku was interrupted for weeks

HS in Turku|Train service between Turku and Helsinki was suspended on Monday for five weeks. The commuters interviewed by HS are satisfied that they will soon be on vacation.

To the bus stop passengers start to gather little by little. A replacement bus, says the small sign.

Arrived at Kupitta in Turku Marcos Herrero goes to work in Espoo. He usually travels between Turku and Espoo’s Leppävaara by train three times a week.

However, now the trains are not running, because the train service between Helsinki and Turku was suspended for five weeks on Monday due to track work. During the break, all long-distance trains running between will be replaced by buses.

How do the exceptional arrangements affect Herrero’s everyday life?

“This is a complete mess.”

Replacement buses leave Kupittaa from Joukahaisenkatu.

Normally Herrero’s commute takes two and a half hours.

Now the commute has been extended by an hour. This is not only due to VR’s exceptional arrangements, but also the Turku region’s public transport Föli’s summer timetables. Herrero travels to Kupittaa on local buses, which currently run with poor connection intervals for him.

At the time of the interview, Herrero is waiting for the Helsinki bus that leaves at 8:30. The previous bus that stops in Leppävaara would leave so early that the connections to Kupittaa are then bad, Herrero says.

He thinks that the exceptional arrangements are more functional for those traveling to Helsinki. on VR’s website let’s tell, that there is a direct connection to Helsinki every hour. The bus that stops in Leppävaara in Espoo runs less frequently.

However, Herrero will be on vacation soon, so he will only travel by bus for a week.

At the stop is another commuter.

Hanna-Kaisa Santala is going to the center of Helsinki. He goes to Helsinki for a work project one to three times a month.

Santala, who lives in Lieto, left his car in Kupittae’s parking lot. It is said that his travel time will not be too long due to exceptional arrangements.

One option would be to go to Helsinki with your own car, but then you wouldn’t be able to do the work on the commute.

Working on the train is facilitated by phone booths where you can hold meetings.

He is not aware of any other work trips on substitute buses.

“Fortunately, I will be on vacation,” says Santala.

He hopes that the next time he has to go to Helsinki for work, the trains will run again.