HS in Turkey | Why did the earthquake collapse some houses in Turkey in an instant and others are standing upright without a scratch?

A Turkish architect considers the Turkish construction industry corrupt, while a Finnish expert praises the country’s engineers.

Unbroken building. Another one too. An entire block of perfectly acceptable residential apartment buildings and commercial buildings, or at least that’s how they seem.

Again a street of intact buildings, now some cracks in the facade. Except for one apartment building that collapsed to the ground in between. And then in the distance a few other houses collapsed to their stone foundations.

In numerous Turkish cities this week, it has been surprising how different buildings have withstood Monday’s two huge earthquakes, which were almost magnitude eight in size.

The startle happens in the middle of sadness and anger. According to Wednesday’s data, the earthquakes that happened in the morning and afternoon on Monday have claimed at least 11,000 lives in Turkey and Syria. Tens of thousands have also been injured.

of Afşin the city serves as a good example of how buildings absorb shocks in different ways. The first earthquake 120 kilometers to the south left all the buildings in Afşin standing, but a second earthquake twenty kilometers away caused at least a hundred buildings to completely collapse.

This is what a construction engineer living in the city estimates Arif Tuten43, who has been designing buildings, refineries, power plants and other sites in many countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Algeria.

Civil engineer Arif Tuten.

Almost completely collapsed houses in the city of Afşin.

According to Tuten, the rough explanation for the extremely different fates of the buildings lies in the year of their manufacture. In his speeches, he often refers to the year 1999, when a devastating earthquake took place in the area of ​​the Turkish city of İzmit, claiming at least 17,000 lives. The Turks blamed the magnitude of the disaster on the construction companies, which prompted the authorities to considerably tighten building regulations and supervision.

“After 1999, there were many new regulations that improved the quality of buildings,” he says.

He says, for example, that the quality requirements for concrete mixes have been raised significantly, and in addition, the number of steel structures in buildings has had to be increased, especially in areas prone to earthquakes.

The design director of A-Insinöyör, who knows Turkish construction culture well Jussi Vaiste believes that Turkey has done a lot of work to improve its construction stock. According to him, since 2007, modern earthquake requirements have been followed in Turkey, they have been updated in 2018 and even tightened compared to international requirements.

Vaiste has worked in Turkey as a responsible steel structure designer in three power plant projects that are required to withstand earthquakes. The experience has increased trust in both local regulations and colleagues.

“I value Turkish engineering know-how. They have a strong will to do proper construction, and they take the threat of an earthquake seriously. The calculation methods they use are modern.”

The newest of Vaisten’s projects, the still-under-construction Valmet power plant, is located in the city of Kahramanmaraş, very close to the center of Monday’s first earthquake.

Head of Valmet’s construction department Pekka Salo says in the message that personal and material damage was avoided at the construction site.

“Our own team has been evacuated for safety reasons. However, the effects of the earthquake strongly affect our local customer and our Turkish colleagues. There is general chaos due to power outages and the destruction of roads,” says Salo.

Power deprivation and chaos are also suffered in Afşin. Construction engineer Tuten takes you to see a more than 30-year-old apartment building, whose pillars had failed and the intermediate floor tiles had fallen on top of each other, causing complete destruction.

Remains of an apartment building that collapsed to the ground in the city of Afşin.

Some houses completely collapsed in Afşin.

Tuten says he heard that around a hundred people died in Afşin, but the information has not been confirmed. There could be hundreds.

The tour will be interrupted for a moment.

“Don’t drive near the houses, it’s still shaking here,” instructs the man in the yellow vest directing traffic on the street.

Tuten also takes you to see the seven-story house he designed himself, completed in 2006, which seems to have survived without a scratch.

“It feels good that the house survived. When you have planned something, it becomes a part of yourself,” he says.

The engineer becomes almost poetic when thinking about good construction methods.

“We have to respect our soil, act according to the rules it sets and design our buildings based on these rules.”

Construction engineer Tuten walks past the seven-story house he designed himself (left). The house seems to have survived the earthquake unscathed.

The city’s newest apartment buildings seem to have survived the earthquake in good condition.

in Istanbul resident former architect Kerem Tuncay also says that a lot has changed for the better in the construction of Turkey since the 1999 earthquake. But according to him, for example, the construction boom of the late 2000s brought with it algal behavior, corruption and dangerous cold.

“Turkish people started to see owning a home as an investment activity. Interest rates were low and demand was huge. Construction companies started minimizing their costs, control mechanisms were weak and corrupt,” he enumerates.

According to him, construction supervision has been such that the progress of some projects has been monitored through Whatsapp pictures. The problem with high-quality buildings completed long ago may be “ignorant and greedy” residents.

“To get more space, they might knock down load-bearing pillars and drill holes in the beams,” says Tuncay.

Tuncay says that Turkey has world-class construction skills that can be exported abroad. And Monday’s earthquakes were huge and unexpectedly large for their area. And the rules have been improved. But:

“Corruption has been Turkey’s biggest problem for years. Municipalities, ministries, supervisory authorities and even some architects are corrupt,” he says.

In 2021, Turkey was ranked 96th by Transparency International your list countries of origin. The worst ranked EU country, Bulgaria, ranks 78th better than Turkey in the same list.

At this stage, however, there is no information to what extent this week’s earthquake damage is or is not exacerbated by corruption. Even the number of destroyed buildings is not clear. According to one information, there would be more than ten thousand of them.

in Turkey it is now a time of mourning, but the opposition parties preparing for the May elections, the media and ordinary citizens have already begun to criticize the government’s way of handling rescue operations. Over the course of a couple of days, HS has seen rescue workplaces where there are nothing but ordinary people working with excavators, shovels and two gloves.

Supporting the opposition and the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan The critical magazine Cumhuriyet published a headline on its front page on Tuesday, which read freely in Finnish: A cry is heard from the ruins, but the state is nowhere to be seen.

Part of the criticism is also aimed at the country’s construction culture and its supervision. Former chairman of the opposition party LDP Cem Toker published a pair of photos on Instagram that showed his view of the differences between European and Turkish building culture: solidly reinforced stairs versus a poorly reinforced wall.

According to Jussi Vaistee, Turkey’s current construction culture is very ambitious. In his opinion, the main reason for extensive destruction is not corruption, but the fact that “the buildings are old and they have not always been able to make them earthquake-resistant”.

“The intensity of the earthquake experienced in Turkey is enormous, and its destructive power is unpredictably great. People have lived in those regions for thousands of years, and on the other hand, we have only had the know-how related to earthquake planning for a few decades.”

In Afşin, a tent village had been set up on the soccer field, where the evacuated people could stay overnight. A large number of people left the city, but some had to stay in tents. The men boil milk in a big pot for the people living in the tent village.

Saríye (right), her daughter Zümra and Zümra’s cousin Seher. Mother and daughter took their budgie Şakír to the shelter.

Civil engineer At the moment, Arif Tuten has to sleep in the car for the night, because according to the authorities’ order, none of Afşin’s residents are allowed to return to their homes until the condition of their structures has been checked. Not even if they are in good shape on the surface.

He has no idea when the inspectors will come to town.

In Afşin, in addition to cars, people sleep in tents or in the open air. It was eight degrees below zero on Wednesday evening.

“Nobody could have expected another big earthquake. People are really scared that there will be another big one. People don’t dare go back to their homes except to quickly get clothes and things,” he says.

As the evening darkens, aftershocks, some of them lasting several seconds, shake the soil of Afşin.