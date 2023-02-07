HS in Turkey | “No one has come to help us,” says 21-year-old Yaren in the middle of the ruins

In Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, which is about the size of Helsinki, you can see what kind of destruction the earthquake that hit the area has caused.

Kahramanmaraş

On Tuesday morning a group of young Turkish men who arrived at Kayseri city airport from London via Istanbul were desperately asking for a ride because they had heard that their relatives’ home in Kahramanmaraş was in ruins.

“We haven’t heard anything from them for 20 hours and we came here to look for them,” one of the men says and jumps off after his friends to look for the bus station.

The men couldn’t afford a taxi, because the taxi drivers asked for 300 euros for a 250-kilometer trip on Monday morning. Shortly after the price had been 250 euros.

The economy of a disaster zone has quickly emerged in the earthquake area, as representatives of the Turkish state, aid organizations and the media rush to do their jobs and compete for scarce resources.

Father Abdullah Abaci and his son Muhammed Ali Abaci excavated the ruins of their candy shop.

Car trip The drive from Kayseri towards Kahramanmaraş begins in a misty calm. The snow is slowly falling in a few degrees below zero and the trip goes smoothly in the snow-capped mountains.

Until barely a hundred kilometers before the destination, signs start to appear on Monday from earthquakes that struck with enormous force.

You can see cracks in the roads, you can see tiles and plasters falling from the walls of houses, and then buildings that are already damaged beyond repair.

One gas station is closed, perhaps for safety reasons. From the window of that market, you can see bottles of motor oil that have flown to the floor, which have not been bothered or had time to put back on the shelves.

In one of the highway tunnels, the bus lurches resolutely forward, even though the back tire on its left side is a flake and the rim squeals against the asphalt. The idea of ​​repairing a tire in a mountain tunnel about a kilometer long clearly does not feel good to the driver.

In Kahramanmaraş, countless houses are in ruins.

Transport starts to stall and sometimes it stops completely. A queue for kilometers builds up in the opposite lane as people make their way away from the earthquake area.

“Do you feel?” the driver asks and listens without hesitation how long the earthquake is this time.

The car sways as a result of the aftershock. There have already been hundreds of similar smaller earthquakes and they remind us that the danger is not over for a long time, nor will it be permanent in earthquake-prone regions.

On the side of the road you can see a 2.5-story concrete building, which the earthquake has mostly left standing, but whose corners bulge dangerously in any direction. There are cracks in the walls, the windows are broken and the balconies reach out dangerously as if leaving.

No matter who owns the house, the conclusions have been drawn quickly. A clearing excavator is finishing the work that the eight-magnitude earthquake started.

Car arrives after a few hours in Kahramanmaraş, whose population is about the size of Helsinki, where normal life has now been put on a long hiatus. This has happened, for example, to a 46-year-old who has run a restaurant for decades To Muhammet Kasik.

Only the ruins remain of the restaurant run by Muhammet Kasik for decades.

He first presents pictures of the delicious dishes published on his restaurant’s Facebook pages from his mobile phone. And then he shows what’s left of the restaurant. A ruin remains of it.

On the other side of the street is Kasik’s salvageable car, on which chunks of concrete have fallen.

A bakery was also located in the building that housed Kasik’s restaurant. In turn, it has partially collapsed on the house next door and ignited a fire that is still belching out thick and toxic-tasting smoke more than a day after the earthquake. Something like a hose is lying on the ground, so at least an attempt has been made to extinguish the fire.

The four-story building next to the bakery has collapsed almost to its stone foundation. Somewhere among the wreckage is a 28-year-old Mubeccel Esterin grandmother Bayram and grandfather Huseyin.

“They are still there and no one has come to help and the fire just goes on and on,” Ester says tearfully.

A candy store was also located on the stone base of Ester’s grandparents’ house, where thick smoke is now billowing. Father stands out in the middle of the smoke Abdullah Abaci44, and her 17-year-old son Muhammed Ali Abaci. They are trying to scoop up the leftovers from their candy store into a plastic bag.

“They are looking for something to eat,” guesses Ester.

Abdullah Abaci, 44, and Muhammed Ali Abaci, 17, in the ruins of their candy shop.

Slightly higher up on the same street, dozens of people stare into the cavity that opened in the middle of the collapsed apartment building. There, a man scrapes away the rubble with a Volvo excavator, sometimes carefully and sometimes with rough strokes.

Suddenly someone shouts something and the excavator is turned off. People explain that there are six members of one family in the ruins.

“Three of them are like this,” says a middle-aged man and shows with his hands how small a person can be.

An older woman hands out bedclothes from the corner of the house next door. To protect the bodies, if they are found.

The bedding is quickly delivered to the cavity and a tense atmosphere is created. Such visions are now witnessed from hundreds of kilometers away in the earthquake zone connecting Syria and Turkey. The number of victims has grown at an alarming rate from hundreds in the first hours of Monday to several thousands on Tuesday.

A man emerges from the cave and asks if anyone has a flashlight. I run to the car to get my headlamp. The man runs after, takes the lamp, nods seriously and runs back to the cave.

Excitement is followed by disappointment. Nothing is found. The crowd disperses.

After a while, the excavator is running again and a new crowd begins to gather at the edge of the cavity.

People warmed up around a bonfire in the town of Kahramanmaraş.

Burning by the ruins and during the search for the family of six, there is no trace of the Turkish authorities or international aid organizations. There are of course them in Kahramanmaraş too, but at least not enough yet.

The situation angers the 21-year-old Yarenia. His grandparents’ home also collapsed in the earthquake, but the elderly managed to escape.

“No one has come to help us. We get to do everything ourselves. Put this information on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube so that the whole world will know”, he asks.