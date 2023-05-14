HS in Turkey | In Turkey, there was a lively vote in the tense elections: “We hate him”, said a 90-year-old woman about Erdoğan

Harsh

Turkey there is a rule at the polling stations that no party or candidate symbols may be displayed on election day. You must not try to influence the thoughts of other voters.

But 85 years old Nevin Demirhan was smarter than the rules on Sunday. He arrived at the polling station in the capital Ankara and rolled up his sleeves.

Huge tattoos of the father of the Turkish Republic were visible on Kärsivarsi’s arms Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (1881–1938), who also founded Turkey’s current main opposition party, the CHP, a hundred years ago.

Nevin Demirhan has tattooed pictures of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on his arm.

The older woman’s message was much clearer: her vote went to the CHP presidential candidate to Kemal Kılıçdaroğluwho is trying to wrest power from the president of the ruling AK Party, which has ruled Turkey with autocracy for 20 years Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“He’s terrible. I am Atatürk’s child,” the woman said.

According to him, Erdoğan has ruined and changed many things in Turkey, but the president can’t do anything about his tattoos.

“Erdoğan cannot take these away from me. I will take these with me to the grave and the afterlife,” the woman said mischievously.

“We hate Erdoğan,” said the guy sitting next to him Beyhan Kılıçbaya 90-year-old retired former teacher.

On Sunday morning, the women rested their feet on a bench in front of a polling station in a primary school in Ankara. There was a lot of noise around, some say it was unprecedented.

There are almost 200,000 polling stations in Turkey. Information flooded in from many directions that the people of the country of 85 million people had gone to the polls in droves, and Erdoğan’s power is on shakier ground than ever before. The people have grown accustomed to his way of grabbing power, but also to the miserable state of the country’s economy and tens of percent inflation.

“My son is an economist. He said that our country is at the point of collapse, scattered. That has to change now,” stated Kılıçbay.

Voting day was favored by sunny weather. Voters outside Selçuklu school.

Buzzing inside the polling station of Özyurt school in Ankara.

Opinion polls have shown that the 74-year-old Kılıçdaroğlu slightly or clearly leads the 69-year-old Erdoğan and could get more than 50 percent of the votes needed to win even in the first round of the election. The third candidate in the competition Sinan Oğan is predicted to get only about three percent of the votes.

Some kind of announcement about the election results was expected throughout Sunday evening, but it may take until Monday for the results to be ready. There were possibly a lot of conflicting results and claims in the information, because the government-controlled media, opposition parties and non-governmental organizations all make their own calculations based on fragmentary data collected from the polling stations.

A 59-year-old mechanical engineer was also going to vote for Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu Altuğ Erbil 59, who was content to state his reasoning in two words.

“For the sake of democracy.”

Is there any other reason?

“No. It’s that simple.”

He said that he has been to Finland and that he understands why people there can approach their lives so casually. In Finland, for example, there is a functioning legal system, education is taken seriously and the “standards” are on point in everything, he listed.

“That’s why you are so relaxed. That’s the key to everything,” he said.

According to him, during Erdoğan’s reign, “Turkey has gone 50 years backwards in 20 years”.

Altuğ Erbil votes for the opposition Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

On the other at the polling station, in Mamak’s neighborhood, different and sometimes opposite views were heard. A textile entrepreneur who supports the AK party by Yaşar Akalın53, according to Turkey, after the beginning of the new millennium, a great leap of modernization has been proven.

“Atatürk took us a hundred years forward in 20 years. Erdoğan has taken us 50 years forward in 20 years,” Akalın said, as if he was listening to the discussion at the previous polling station.

According to him, Erdoğan is to be thanked for the fact that Turkey’s industry has strengthened significantly and the country’s energy self-sufficiency has increased. Erdoğan has also acted as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war and guaranteed that the countries’ grain reaches, for example, fragile countries in Africa.

“The UN has said that there will be starvation in Africa without that grain. No one but Erdoğan can mediate between two warring countries. Turkey is also an energy and food bridge to Europe and that’s why I don’t understand why Europe is still so much against Turkey,” he says

The AK party is supported by textile entrepreneur Yaşar Akalın (left) and government official Mustafa Benlier. Akalın shows the hand sign favored by Erdoğan’s supporters.

AK party voting government official Mustafa Benlier37, said Turkey and other countries have been targeted by American conspiracies.

He thinks the United States had a hand in the 2016 coup attempt against Erdoğan in Turkey. According to him, the war between Russia and Ukraine is also an event plotted by the Americans.

“Today we teach Europe a lesson in democracy and show that American imperialism will not win in Turkey.”

According to him, the lesson is that the Turkish people decide that Erdoğan can continue in power for the next five years as well. In the 2018 elections, Erdoğan defeated the main opposition candidate in the first round with about 53 percent of the vote.

AK party it was a bit more difficult to get a woman who voted for an interview. First, an elderly woman wrapped in a scarf consulted with her husband for a moment to see if she could say something to the reporters.

The man gave permission, but when the police came to mess around, the woman abandoned the project and refused to talk.

Under Erdoğan, the importance of Islam in politics and society has grown, and his electorate is generally more old-fashioned and – in the opinion of many opposition supporters – more backward.

A scarf-headed 20-year-old housewife Nurten Gönültaş, 20, smiled widely and seemed approachable. She turned to her husband Osman’s30, approached and asked if he could participate in an interview.

The man nodded in agreement.

“I love Erdoğan and the way he behaves, treats people and talks,” said Nurten Gönültaş.

He praised Erdoğan, for example, for the fact that during his reign the roads have been renovated and are now safer to drive on.

“I am voting for him for my children’s future. For things to remain as they are now,” he said.