HS in Turkey | “I want to shout my love for him” – Why is Erdoğan even charmingly popular?

HS spent the morning at the office of the AK Party to find out why President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is so incredibly popular in Turkey.

On Sunday night Member of the board of the Ankara branch of the AK party Nizami Gülşen drove to the airport to meet his old friend.

A friend was the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The friends talked during the car ride while Erdoğan prepared his victory speech for the evening.

Gülşen, 60, tells the story on Monday morning at the headquarters of the Ankara branch of the AK Party. HS is there to try to find out what is the secret of Erdoğan’s incredible popularity.

Of course, the unfair election system, the persecution of the opposition and the control of the media play a role. However, that doesn’t explain everything.

Erdoğan has charming supporters. What made tens of millions of people vote for Erdoğan, who has already ruled Turkey for 22 years?

The two phones of Nizami Gülşen, a board member of the AK Party’s Ankara branch, rang non-stop on the Monday after the election.

Gülşen is a good man to tell about it. He says he has known Erdoğan for 37 years. So he is one of Erdoğan’s most loyal warriors.

“Party warrior” is, unfortunately, a rather concrete figure of speech in Turkish politics. Violence is always present.

Gülşen shows pictures of badly bruised bodies from his cell phone. He tells that his three brothers are in it. They died defending Erdoğan in 2016 when the army tried to seize power in Turkey, Gülşen says.

The army fired grenades and bombs into the presidential square. According to Gülşen, that’s how the brothers died.

The thwarted coup strengthened the AK party’s ranks. There were also conspirators here at the headquarters, Gülşen says.

Now, of course, they have been purged, like hundreds of thousands of other Turks, some of whom were more and some less guilty.

The story is wild, but you can find a lesson in it. Turks tolerate harsh measures from the AK Party, because violence really is a part of politics. The party also uses this to its advantage.

The light bulb flags of the AK party flew at the headquarters of the Ankara branch on Monday.

Erdoğan was 32 years old and Gülşen 23 when the men became friends. In 1986, they joined a small religious party that wanted to change Turkey ruled by the generals.

Istanbul was dirty and smelly. Erdoğan became mayor in his forties and set things right. Törky was cleaned from the streets.

This is the original myth of the AK party, but there is some truth to it. The party makes things happen.

“Each day, 80-90 people arrive at the party office to ask for help. We try to help everyone,” Gülşen says.

The AK Party is not just a political party. It is a social welfare office, an employment office and a therapist.

Gülşen pulls a form from a pile of paper. A 39-year-old woman has filled in her personal information. He would like to find jobs – and the party is trying to find them.

“We deal with all the problems with the party departments and try to find a solution.”

It is obviously problematic for the party to take over government duties in this way. Gülsen assures that you don’t have to be a party voter to get help. However, the system inevitably produces corruption.

On the other hand, the practice is not exclusive to the AK party. Other parties also form networks that you can call if you are in trouble.

Even the opponents are ready to admit that the machinery of the AK party is extremely effective, for better or for worse. It goes door to door and listens to concerns even between elections.

Here’s another lesson: The party is good at helping people, and the network brings votes in elections.

“I have loved Erdoğan for 24 years, and I will love him until my death,” said Güler Günal at the AK Party office.

Gülşen invites a fresh party activist to his room Güler Günalinwho happens to be in the office.

54-year-old housewife Günal loves God, Erdoğan and the AK Party. The order doesn’t seem to matter, because all three are the same thing in his speeches.

The other night Günal had a dream about Erdoğan.

“In the evening I prayed for Erdoğan, and in a dream he appeared to me. I kissed his hands.”

Now he kisses the flyer in his hand with Erdoğan’s picture on it. Günal distributed leaflets on the streets of Ankara before the elections.

The award came on Sunday evening. Günal left with hundreds of thousands of others into the streets.

“We walked to the presidential palace, and tears rolled down my cheeks. Our faces were wet with tears and I thought this is love.”

Güler Günal distributed Erdoğan’s leaflets during the presidential election.

Erdoğan has messed up the economy badly. This is also acknowledged by Gülşen and even Erdoğan himself.

Surprisingly, the state of the economy seemed to matter to the voters, even though a large number of AK party supporters are poor.

For Günal, finances are not important. Hunger won’t bother her as long as she has Erdoğan’s love.

“Money is not important, the heart is. I’ll eat dry bread for the rest of my life, as long as we get this land.”

At least we learn from this that the party arouses quite strong emotions in its supporters – and knows how to use them to their advantage.

But why does Günal love Erdoğan?

“I love God, and he loves God, and I love him. That’s all. I just want to shout my love for him to the world.”

Gülşen’s another tearful woman walks into the office.

Sirma Yılmaz not crying tears of love but tears of sadness and anguish. He has come to the office because he needs help.

Gülşen accepts the woman habitually, lets her talk and listens.

The woman speaks frantically and confusedly. His son works as a prison guard and has gotten into trouble. Looks like the boy has a drug problem. In any case, he is in dire straits: the night before, the boy was found naked and confused in the park.

Now the boy has been arrested. Could the party help?

“Unfortunately, in such a case, we cannot do anything for your son,” says Gülşen.

The law applies to everyone. However, Gülşen promises to try to find a lawyer for the woman.