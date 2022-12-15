HS in Turkey | Freedom of speech threatens to tighten even more in Turkey – “I expect a wave of power attacks”

A new law approved in the fall can lead to three years in prison for spreading false information on, for example, social media. The law gives an opportunity to crush social media, says an Istanbul journalist.

Istanbul / Ankara

Özgün Özçer seems amused, even though the topic of the interview is serious.

We are sitting in the center of Istanbul, in an office on the top floor of a cozy cafe.

We are talking about freedom of speech and the press in Turkey.

I have asked Özçer, a journalist and project coordinator, to give examples of what kind of public statements in Turkey today can lead to investigation or imprisonment.

“It’s so arbitrary that it’s hard to say,” says Özçer and asks if I’m familiar with the story of the representative of the bakers’ union.

Local representative of the baker’s union Cihan Kolivar was arrested in early November on suspicion of insulting the Turkish state.

In the background was a comment he made to a local television channel regarding bread.

Bread is a very important part of the Turkish diet. The price of bread has risen sharply as a result of Turkey’s wildly galloping inflation.

According to media reports Kolivar said that bread is the staple food of stupid societies and compared Turkey’s high consumption to less consumption elsewhere.

“Because our society feeds itself with bread, such rulers have ruled it for 20 years,” he said, among other things, according to Reuters.

By referring to a single case, Özçer wants to express that in Turkey you can never really know where problems may arise.

“It can be very unexpected,” Özçer said in an interview in Istanbul in mid-November.

The representative of the Bakers’ Union was released according to Turkish media later in November.

Reporter and project coordinator of the P24 organization Özgün Özçer.

Özçer works as a project coordinator In an organization called P24. The non-profit organization aims, among other things, to promote independent journalism.

The organization produces its own content, but it also monitors examinations and judgments against journalists.

There is something to watch, as freedom of speech has been severely tested in NATO country Turkey, especially since the government tightened its grip on its critics after the 2016 coup attempt.

Özçer hands over the organization’s report, according to which 56 journalists were imprisoned in the first quarter of the year, either awaiting trial or in prison.

Lawsuits are the most widely used means of limiting freedom of speech and the press in Turkey, the report states.

There are still other ways, including restrictive laws and fines from authorities responsible for media regulation.

Now the organizations and freedom of speech activists in Turkey fear that the situation will worsen as next year’s elections approach.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the administration is under pressure due to, among other things, the economic crisis ravaging Turkey. The election is considered fatal for Erdoğan.

One indication of the administration’s increasingly strict public control is Turkey’s adopted by Parliament in October new law related to spreading false or misleading information.

Turkish people and also international organizations have widely condemned it.

According to the most attention-grabbing section of the law, a prison sentence of up to three years can be imposed for spreading false information.

More precisely the law is in linethat anyone who publicly spreads false information about the country’s internal and external security, public order and public health “with the sole purpose of causing anxiety, fear or panic in a way that disturbs the public peace” will be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

The sentence can still be increased if the offense in question is committed anonymously or within the scope of the organization’s activities.

Reporters Without Borders, an international organization that defends freedom of the press, together with 21 other organizations focusing on press and freedom of expression criticized law that its definitions of “disinformation” and intentionality are unclear.

It estimates that, combined with Turkey’s politicized judiciary, the law puts “millions of internet users at risk of criminal sanctions” and could lead to both censorship and self-censorship in the run-up to next year’s elections.

On the other hand, the Venice Commission under the Council of Europe looked atthat there is no compelling need to introduce the law and that it would further open doors to possible threats and arbitrary restrictions on freedom of expression.

According to the Turkish administration, the new law fights against false information and at the same time protects, among other things, freedom of speech and the press.

“The only reason why efforts to fight disinformation would bother anyone is because they are spreading disinformation,” a senior official source commented to HS via email.

Some of the same types of laws related to spreading false information are in force, for example in Egypt and in Russia.

“ “This [laki] giving them a tool to plan what can and cannot be said.”

Representatives of the opposition CHP demonstrated with signs against the controversial disinformation law in the Turkish parliament in October.

Özçer’s according to the administration is now trying to do everything to divert the conversation away from the economy.

“This [laki] gives them a kind of tool to plan what can and can’t be said,” he says.

For Özçer, the problem with the new law is that social media was the only remaining channel for Turks to express things that the mainstream media is silent about.

Turkish media is largely controlled by parties close to the government.

“This gives them [hallinnolle] an opportunity to crush social media as well,” he says.

In his opinion, a big problem is also the fact that a lot of wrong information is being spread in Turkey quite unintentionally. The media is understaffed, and journalists are underpaid and overworked. The facts are therefore not checked sufficiently, says Özçer.

“Now the government can use any mistake and say, look, these people are spreading disinformation.”

New the law does not only apply to journalists and information communication professionals. It applies more widely to citizens who operate, for example, on social media.

Barış Altıntaşone of the founders and directors of the Turkish Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), says that he does not believe that the new law will affect journalists very strongly.

“You know, journalists have been taken to prison for a long time and yet they continue to write,” he says in his office in Istanbul.

MLSA is a non-profit organization that provides legal assistance to journalists who get into trouble because of their work. The organization also, among other things, reports on legal cases and submits information to the European Commission.

Altıntaş believes that in the future more and more people can be prosecuted and sent to prison. But he doesn’t see it as a law that could intimidate journalists.

Instead, the law may affect ordinary people because, for example, reposting another person’s tweet can lead to problems.

“It might moderate the tone of the conversation online for ordinary citizens and politicians,” he says.

Barış Altıntaş, journalist and one of the founders of Turkish MLSA.

Large for example, some of the charges and sentences brought against journalists in Turkey are based on terrorism legislation.

The new “censorship law” approved in October has not yet had any major effects.

The leader of Turkey’s largest opposition party, the CHP, reportedly fell into the firing line as a result Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. He is a potential presidential candidate and therefore Erdoğan’s challenger.

According to the party, an investigation was started against Kılıçdaroğlu in connection with a Twitter message, Reuters reported in November. Kılıçdaroğlu implied that the administration has not questioned the origin of the funds brought into the country and that “dirty money” related to drug smuggling had been used to finance Turkey’s deficit.

Altıntaş too believes that the closeness of the elections will make freedom of speech more and more strict in Turkey.

The situation will get even worse, and there will be more arrests, he says.

He refers to recent cases involving, among others, the president of the Turkish Medical Association and a human rights expert Şebnem Korur Fincancıawhich was arrested in October on suspicion of spreading terrorist propaganda and insulting Turkey.

Fincancı had publicly hoped for an independent investigation into whether Turkey has used chemical weapons in the Kurdish areas of Iraq, among other things The BBC reported.

Harsh reactions like this only become harsher, says Altıntaş.

President Erdoğan has deniedthat the Turkish military had ever used chemical weapons.

Altıntaş believes that more and more journalists, doctors and lawyers will end up in prison.

“I’m definitely expecting more, a new wave of power strikes.”

Turkey the administration already tried to pass the “censorship law” earlier this year.

Vice-chairman of the Ankara branch of the Journalist Union of Turkey and project coordinator of the media freedom project Yusuf Kanli says that at that time the organizations managed to join forces and demonstrate against the law.

The bill did not move forward due to a disagreement between the parties. However, it was brought back to parliament after the summer recess.

Yusuf Kanli says the new disinformation law is a tool for self-censorship.

Kanli believes that in the end the law does not necessarily lead to lasting sentences, because it can be difficult to fulfill the conditions in it at the same time. Based on that, judgments can still be handed out, which are then appealed until the judgments are overturned, Kanli believes.

The law is also apt to curb the discussion.

“This law is an instrument of self-censorship,” says Kanli.

He, too, refers to the upcoming elections and the fact that the administration has an effort to control the information that spreads in the public and prevent the handling of topics that are unpleasant to it.

“The purpose of the law is to prevent people from discussing what they don’t want to discuss.”

Kanli has decades of career in the media world behind him.

He has worked as a journalist as well as a columnist and, among other things, as the editor-in-chief of Hürriyet Daily News, the oldest English-language newspaper in Turkey.

Times have changed.

“Sometimes I read articles I wrote ten years ago, let alone 20 years ago, and I just can’t believe my eyes. They are so, so, so free,” says Kanli.