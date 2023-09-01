HS in Tohmajärvi | The beasts already know how to get to the sheep regardless of the beast fence – Helinä Leppänen explains why you need to be able to kill wolves too

Helena Leppänen’s sheep graze inside the animal fence. However, the movement of wolves in the vicinity increases the work and worries of the lamp maker. New ways to prevent damage to domestic animals are constantly being considered.

Designer Jenni Pirinen The Finnish Game Center attaches the meter to the electric wire of the game fence. A reading of 6.3 kilovolts appears on the display.

Such an electric shock will shake the fence if touched.

“You can get good bits out of it,” says Pirinen’s colleague, a game designer, standing next to the fence Kai-Eerik Nyholm.

Nyholm and Pirinen, who works in the Susilife project, have come to Tohmajärvi Helina Leppänen to the sheep farm. The idea is to look at the predator fence and think together with Lampuri how to protect domestic animals from wolves even better.

Leppänen lives with his flock of about 70 sheep in Musko, Kaurila, in Tohmajärvi near the eastern border. It is also a habitat for wolves. That’s why a seven-wire predator fence has been built around Leppänen’s farm.

Inside the electric fence, there is a three-hectare pasture for the sheep, which starts at the back of the yard. Leppänen’s house and the yard are inside the animal fence, so that the dogs and the rams that take care of cutting the yard grass would also be safe.

Helena Leppäne has a herd of 30 ewes, most of which are Kainuu greys. Kainuu gray is a rare Finnish sheep breed.

Leppänen has had sheep since 2005.

“My sheep have been in the beast fence since the beginning. I’ve tried to be quite sharp with that matter anyway,” he says, referring to protecting the sheep.

“As a rule, we have done great. But now these few individuals have come through the beast fences.”

July at the end, Tohmajärvi made headlines when wolves killed almost 30 sheep inside the hunting fence. The livestock accident happened on a sheep farm about 12 kilometers from Leppänen’s home.

The farm had the same functioning predator fence as Leppänen’s. The wolves had gone through the bottom two wires. Based on the tracks, there had been two adult wolves and three puppies in the enclosure. According to experts, the mothers had brought their spring-born puppies to practice hunting.

The large damage increased the concern of the residents of the surrounding area.

“We’ve been tiptoeing here for several years, but this only strengthened it,” says Leppänen.

In Tohmajärvi, wolf sightings are made regularly. A week before the interview, three puppies had been seen a kilometer away from Leppänen’s farm. On the last weekend of August, a wolf was seen in the yard of a house between buildings a couple of kilometers from Leppänen’s farm.

Kai-Erik Nyholm of Riistakeskus says that based on observations, there are now three family packs, a total of almost 20 wolves, moving in the area of ​​Tohmajärvi and southern Tuupovaara on the eastern border.

“Whether you see them or not, you know they are there. But if someone has visual perception, it’s more certain to know that they’re close,” says Leppänen.

Helena Leppänen’s sheep only graze inside the animal fence.

Game center In their work, Jenni Pirinen and Kai-Eerik Nyholm try to prevent damage to domestic animals caused by wild animals in areas where the risks are high.

Pirinen works in the six-year Susilife project, which aims to promote the coexistence of humans and wolves in various ways. In addition to Riistakeskus, the Natural Resources Agency and Eastern Finland Police are also involved in the project.

Nyholm, on the other hand, is part of the national game center’s animal damage team and handles game fence matters in Eastern Finland.

According to them, a predator fence is a good protection against wolves, but in some situations even that is not enough. The wolf acts according to its predatory habit. If there is a big reward, some wolves are ready to take risks.

The pet fence has seven wires in which an electric current circulates. The base of the fence must be mowed regularly so that the voltage of the fence does not decrease.

“In Switzerland, it has been studied in shelter conditions how wolves behave with an electric fence. In the videos filmed there, you can see how the leader wolf goes to see the fence, tests it and goes around it. Until it decides that the gap between the wires is big enough, and goes through the fence after being hit,” says Nyholm.

“Others follow suit, because the example of the leader of the pack is significant.”

of Nyholm experience and knowledge about the behavior of wolves and the functionality of various predator protections is constantly being accumulated. Based on them, additional means of protection are being developed for the safety of domestic animals.

Nowadays it is known, for example, that wolves usually do not jump over the predator fence, but try to go through the lower part.

According to Nyholm, they are now investigating, for example, whether the lower part could be reinforced with denser wiring or a stronger electric current. A net installed parallel to the ground outside the fence would also prevent wolves from burrowing under the fence, he says.

“A wolf doesn’t like to dig an awfully long tunnel.”

However, predator fences do not work on all pastures. For example, rocks and ditches make their construction difficult or sometimes impossible. That’s why the means have to be thought of on a case-by-case basis.

Some farms have received help from herd guard dogs, but even they are not suitable for all farms.

Kai-Eerik Nyholm tests a repellent device that produces a strong sound.

Susilife project lends alarms and repellents to livestock farms and gathers experiences with them. Many devices are thought to work as support for a predator fence.

According to Pirinen, sound and light repellents can momentarily frighten some wolves, especially if they are not used to man-made stimuli. Often, however, wolves quickly get used to sounds and lights. Some do not list them at all.

“Damage has also occurred in pastures where these repellents have been used,” says Pirinen.

Last winter, he took a repellent with flashing lights to the yard, where the wolves had visited weekly. They stayed away for a few weeks but then returned to the yard and killed the dog in the kennel.

“Repellents are neither sure nor long-term solutions to prevent damage to domestic animals.”

On Pirin is Helinä Leppänen’s new friend, which makes her happy. Leppänen gets a loan of a surveillance camera to be installed on the pasture and a small solar panel as a power source.

Until now, there has been a game camera in the pasture, which has not worked as expected.

In the future, Leppänen can check the situation of his pasture from his phone, to which the camera transmits an up-to-date image. If Leppänen notices something suspicious in the pasture, he can intervene before damage occurs.

Jenni Pirinen (left) presents Helena Leppänen with a surveillance camera that allows her to monitor the situation of her pasture from her mobile phone.

Alder the sheep have been in the beast fence throughout his lamp career. However, it has not spared damage.

Twice wolves have dug into the pasture under the beast fence and killed his sheep. In the summer of 2006, they killed four ewes and in the summer of 2021, three. One badly injured had to be euthanized, and five were wounded but survived.

Despite the two damage to domestic animals, Leppänen feels that he survived with little.

“In this beastly pressure, it’s quite a bit. However, wolves and other large beasts move here constantly. When some say that predator fences do not protect, they do. They have probably prevented 90 percent of the damage.”

Alder reminds, however, that an attack by beasts is a huge stress situation for the whole herd, which also causes other damage.

“The first time I was supposed to have twenty calving ewes, but only four of them got live lambs. Pregnancy problems can occur even afterwards. Even the sheep are traumatized,” he says.

“A sheep can become completely legless from fear. I have sometimes carried a sheep from the pasture inside because it is completely in shock.”

After the latter damage, Leppänen has always taken his sheep inside the old barn at night. He pulls heavy iron bars in front of the doors.

Kainuu gray oven and five-day-old lambs.

Domestic animal damage control means additional work for the operators. In order for the predator fence to function properly, it must be inspected and maintained regularly. The surroundings of the predator fence must be mowed and cleared several times in the summer, so that the voltage of the fence does not decrease.

Moving animals indoors at night increases safety, but they also take time, especially if the transport distances are long.

“It only takes me an hour a day for the transfers, because the night shelter is connected to the pasture and there are only two groups of animals. Another hour is spent drying the night shelter and feeding the animals inside. All this work would be gone if the sheep could also graze at night. It would also be best for the sheep,” says Leppänen.

Dog- and damage to domestic animals is also prevented by taking care that the wolf has enough natural prey, says Kai-Eerik Nyholm.

According to him, there are fewer dog injuries in the wolf areas of Northern Finland than in Eastern Finland, because there are plenty of white-tailed and forest roe deer as wolves’ prey. There are none in North Karelia, so the wolf’s main food animal is moose.

“And North Karelia now has the lowest moose populations of the 21st century. It is apt to feed both dog and domestic animal damage.”

In Nyholm’s opinion, wolves must also be able to be killed if necessary. Wolves that repeatedly attack domestic animals should be exterminated to prevent damage. In Nyholm’s opinion, population management hunting should also be kept in the selection of methods if the wolf population grows large.

“Those tools are also needed, but this discussion is difficult in Finland.”

Helina Leppänen in my opinion, the wolf debate often involves extremes: one demands strict protection of wolves, the other would be ready to exterminate all wolves. Most people are somewhere in between, he says.

“I think wolves are fine. We get along with them quite nicely here, but now a few individuals have learned to get through the predator fences and are teaching it to their puppies,” says Leppänen.

“It bothers me if, despite all my efforts, I am unable to protect my herd. These sheep are my flock and my family.”