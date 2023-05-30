HS in Tikkurila | This is what life is like in a house in Vantaa, where another person already fell from the balcony

Look goes around the walls of the accident house: glass, glass and glass once more. The balconies are made of glass, the balustrades of the balconies are made of glass, the corridors are made of glass, through which the doors of the apartments stand out. A dark figure is walking down the corridor, perhaps to his home.

The impression is light and airy.

We are in Tikkurila, Vantaa, at the corner of Unikkotie and Tikkurait, Asunto oy in the courtyard of Tikkurilan Center in Vantaa. The barely three-year-old company is one of the biggest and also the most unlucky in Vantaa: seven commercial apartments, 205 residential apartments and now this spring two balcony accidents almost back to back.

At the beginning of March, a young woman fell from the balcony of the seventh floor, last week a young man fell from the balcony of the fourth floor.

The woman died, the man was injured.

In people’s minds, accidents merge together, although in reality they are very different. The man’s accident was, if you can say that about an accident, reasonable: falling over the metal railing of the French balcony onto the front door. It was five to six meters away. The commotion was heard by a couple who happened to be on the spot, who stopped to investigate the situation and alerted the scene for help.

In the May accident, a young man fell over the metal railing of the French balcony on the fourth floor onto the door flap of the B staircase. Passers-by heard the injured man’s cries, rushed to see what was wrong and called for help.

Contrary to all expectations, the woman fell not over the balcony railing, but through it. In theory, that shouldn’t be possible. The railing is a fixed safety structure, which is designed so that a person should not accidentally pass through it, whether the material is wood, concrete, metal or, as this time, glass.

The apartment complex has both glazed balconies and so-called French balconies, where the apartment and the outside world are separated only by the balcony door and metal railing. On the upper right you can see the balcony from which a young woman fell to her death in March. The glass railing of the accident balcony is replaced by three plywood sheets.

What went wrong?

It has been and is still being investigated by the police, the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes and the accident investigation center. Lapti, who built the housing company, and Riikku, who supplied the balcony railings and glass, are helping the authorities, but will not publicly comment on the unfinished investigation.

“Let’s cooperate well with the authorities”, CEO of Riiku Joakim Petersen-Dyggve is content to say.

The balconies are closed for use during investigations. It has been set by the building control of the city of Vantaa. After the accident, similar glass balconies have been banned in new apartment buildings in other parts of the country as well.

Glass balcony railings have become popular quickly. There are several manufacturers, as well as construction companies that use them on their sites.

Tikkurila In Unikotie, the attitude towards the ban on the use of balconies seems to vary. Laundry is drying on one of the balconies, a mountain bike is parked on another, and a narrow-wheeled road speedster on the third.

“I always sit on the balcony after the sauna,” confesses an eighty-year-old pensioner in the yard. The man says that he has already washed the balcony windows of his second-floor apartment twice, although not yet this spring. “I won’t fall anywhere.”

“Yes, we have been informed about the ban,” says the chairman of the board of the housing association Risto Carlson“but, for example, door handles cannot be removed when balconies are emergency exits”.

Carlson describes the March accident in particular as a painful issue for the building company.

“A young woman died. It is irreversible.”

The new accident made the old one resonate, awakened memories and fears.

“There were a lot of contacts right away.”

Carlson thanks the police for prompt information both in March and now after the most recent accident. In March, the police were able to quickly report that there was no violence or other immediate crime associated with the fall and death of a woman visiting the accident apartment on the seventh floor. Instead, the accident is being investigated as a possible fatal accident due to the failure of the balcony railing.

Regarding the new fall, the police were able to quickly say that it was an accident that had nothing to do with the structure of the balcony.

“That was important information,” says Carlson.

Poppy Road we are now waiting for Tukes’ report to be completed or at least interim information on when it will be ready.

“We would like to know how we should examine the balconies, so that building control could exempt them from the prohibition of use or, alternatively, information on how to repair them, if there is anything to be repaired,” says Carlson.

“It gets hot in the summer, and these new apartments are so energy-efficient that if you can’t ventilate them through the balcony door, they become hot.”

News of accidents, the ban on the use of balconies and uncertainty about the strength of structures have also affected the sale and rental of apartments, Carlson estimates.

“Normally, in this company, 10–20 apartments change hands a year. Now there have been no shops. An apartment buyer buys a dream, and the dream does not include that the apartment has a balcony that cannot be used.”

Chairman Carlson grabs his phone.

A woman answers in Holland. She and her husband have moved there for work. The apartment in Unikotie has been let to a rental agent, but a tenant has not been found yet.

“The rental agency has had to be told that the balcony is not in use. If you have to close off one part of the apartment, then you won’t be able to use the apartment as intended,” says the woman.

The woman emphasizes that the difficulties in renting are not necessarily caused by the banning of the balcony. The apartment is furnished, not empty and can be decorated by the tenant himself as usual.

A furnished apartment is available for rent on the eighth floor of the building. The apartment has the same balcony as the March accident apartment: a fixed glass railing and balcony glasses that open above it.

Got it permission to visit the woman’s apartment on the eighth floor and get to know the balcony.

It’s the same one that fell through the railing to his death in March.

Carlson opens the balcony door.

The glass railing of the balcony is more than a meter high and consists of four rectangular pieces. There are metal strips at the top and bottom and on the sides, between which there is thin glass, maybe only half a centimeter thick.

The glass railing consists of four squares connected by strips and held in place. The panes are about half a centimeter thick.

Carlson wonders how tight the tolerances have been calculated. How much of a measurement error can there be for the glass to still last if, for example, you trip over the balcony door and fall onto the railing.

The accident apartment is on the lower right, on the seventh floor.

It has been separated from the courtyard immediately. Three of the four glass panes of the balcony railing are covered with plywood. One of the screens fatally failed in March, according to Carlson, the one over the doorway.

Two others have taken Tukes to their studies. Their results are now expected in many places, not least Tikkurila’s Unikkotie.