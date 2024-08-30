HS in the Turku archipelago | The surface of the inhabitants can no longer hold: this is how it is on an island where deer eat everything

Reddish-brown white-tailed deer peep out of the forest.

There is a place in the Turku archipelago where deer eat everything. The nerves of the residents and cottagers can’t take it anymore. Finally, the leader of the hunting club reveals something unpleasant about what is happening on the island.

In the morning the dogs start barking inside. Lotta Lassenius-Panula wakes up from a deep sleep.

“Not again!”

He tears the sheet from his bed, spreads it over his head as a cape and rushes out wearing his pyjamas.

As he runs, he waves the sheet and roars “aaaaaarrrrrrr!!”