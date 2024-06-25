HS in the Pärämeri | The almost unknown excursion destination is completely unique among its competitors – organized crime was rampant in the area at the time

For park enthusiasts, the destination is often the last place to visit.
Pekka Ahon the boat taxi thumps against the sea in front of Tornio. The ride takes you to the most unknown of Finland’s national parks: Perämere National Park.
For many who tour national parks as a hobby, the destination is the last achievement after they have seen all the other 40 parks in Finland.
#Pärämeri #unknown #excursion #destination #completely #unique #among #competitors #organized #crime #rampant #area #time
Leave a Reply