HS spent the evening and night in Tulisuudelma nightclub in Vantaa and talked with people about their lives, dreams and how their evening went. Incisive analysis, tears and insights into the nature of love followed. So welcome to the Swedish ship simulator, where the salmar flows, Toton Africa is refreshing and mental health concerns, identity problems and the difficulty of the life of a professional criminal are discussed in the corners.

#core #Vantaa #grandmothers #tunnel #professional #criminal #gentleness #aboveground #Swedish #ship