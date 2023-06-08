HS In the core | The Greens drifted into a club of friends making mistakes, and the result was a shocking election defeat – This all became clear when I asked the activists what went wrong

At the weekend, the Greens will choose a chairman who should save the party. Reporter Marko Junkkari listened to the self-flagellation of green influencers and now tells why the party is in crisis.

Ei on the right and not on the left – but ahead of others. This is how the Greens have traditionally defined their party.

That’s an apt description of the greens.

Not so much because it particularly well describes the location of the Greens on the value map of politics, because the party is very far to the left these days. Rather, because the definition is wonderfully arrogant.