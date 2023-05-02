HS In the core | “Following delirium” – The doctor recorded all the events of the evening in the emergency room, whose condition has been described as “the worst ever”

Jorvi’s emergency room in Espoo was so congested at the end of the year that the situation was considered “the worst ever”. What exactly is going on there? Doctor Mikko Autio kept a record of one regular shift.

Decreased general condition, memory disorder, no acute defect. Don’t know where it is. Crying when life has become so sad that you can’t be at home.

OFthe doctor wrote in his notes Mikko Autio on Tuesday afternoon, April 11. He had just accepted his first shift at Jorvi Hospital’s emergency room in Espoo.

Jorvi’s on-call service is exactly the place in the capital region where you can get back to at the end of the year distress calls. There were so many patients in the emergency room that it was not possible to accept any more. That’s why even ambulances had to wait in line when bringing patients or they were turned directly to other hospitals. One day in September, “The history of Jorvi’s emergency room” was held on the worst day“.