HS in the Archipelago | This is what it’s like on a cruise, which you won’t be able to experience soon

The historic steamship, which also experienced the Winter and Continuation War, will stop operating in Turku after this summer. Passengers will miss S/S Ukkopekka.
“The background of our operation is not a foundation or an old rich family, but a small private family business. It’s great to maintain the culture, but now the economic realities hit,” explains the captain Karioskari Ukkopekka Fabric.
