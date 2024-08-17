Saturday, August 17, 2024
HS in the Archipelago | This is what it's like on a cruise, which you won't be able to experience soon

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2024
in World Europe
HS in the Archipelago | This is what it’s like on a cruise, which you won’t be able to experience soon
The steamship, completed in Helsinki in 1938, is the only one of its kind in the whole world. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS

The historic steamship, which also experienced the Winter and Continuation War, will stop operating in Turku after this summer. Passengers will miss S/S Ukkopekka.

in the Turku archipelago the operating steamship S/S Ukkopekka will stop its cruises after this summer.

“The background of our operation is not a foundation or an old rich family, but a small private family business. It’s great to maintain the culture, but now the economic realities hit,” explains the captain Karioskari Ukkopekka Fabric.

