HS in the Archipelago | This is what it’s like on a cruise, which you won’t be able to experience soon

The steamship, completed in Helsinki in 1938, is the only one of its kind in the whole world.

The historic steamship, which also experienced the Winter and Continuation War, will stop operating in Turku after this summer. Passengers will miss S/S Ukkopekka.

in the Turku archipelago the operating steamship S/S Ukkopekka will stop its cruises after this summer.

“The background of our operation is not a foundation or an old rich family, but a small private family business. It’s great to maintain the culture, but now the economic realities hit,” explains the captain Karioskari Ukkopekka Fabric.