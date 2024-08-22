HS in Tartu | The legendary “rat king” was recorded on video in Estonia

HS in Tartu|The mysterious “rat king” is a phenomenon that has fascinated people for centuries. Two of the world’s known 60 rat kings are registered in Estonia. One of them was found by Johan Uibopuu’s mother. Uibopuu caught a rare phenomenon on video, which can be found at the end of the story.

As one on an autumn morning, mother made a panicked call from the country For Johan Uibopuu To Tartu. He didn’t dare go to the chicken coop to feed the turkeys and guinea fowls. Right at the door, next to the feed container, mother had seen a lot of rats in a group. Mother had slammed the door shut, opened it and closed it again

Uibopuu immediately went 40 kilometers away from Tartu to his mother in the village of Palutaja. He opened the chicken door. At the threshold, a sight opened up, which Uibopuu captured on video.

In the video, the rats squeal and climb on top of each other. The tails intertwine more and more tightly. Someone is lying on his back under the pile, looking dead.

You could also see drops of blood and scraps of leather, says Uibopuu by phone.

The birds stayed at a distance, but Uibopuu, who works as a veterinarian, was not frightened by the sight. There seemed to be a rat king on the doorstep. Uibopuu says that he recognized the rarity because he had seen one in a museum in Tartu.

To be the rat king it is said that the tail is a group of rats intertwined together, says the text on the black rat in the natural history museum of the University of Tartu.

In the exhibition hall, rats preserved in an alcohol solution form a wreath-shaped arrangement.

The formation of the exhibition was found in 2005 in the southern Estonian village of Saru. The owner had killed the rats and put them on top of a pile of wood for the villagers to marvel at, when news of the discovery reached the ears of the museum’s researchers. It was reportedly the world’s first recorded rat king of this millennium and the 59th of all time.

Uibopuu took the rat king to the museum alive. He dug a hole under the threshold of the henhouse, whereupon one of the rats managed to break free from the knot and ran away. He put the rest in a box and took it to Tartu.

Mirjam Zautina takes out the latest rat king discovery from the collections of the Natural History Museum of the University of Tartu.

The rats’ tails have formed a dead knot so that the rats cannot get away from each other. The second rat king registered in this century was found in 2021 in southern Estonia.

The new ones the rats now walk along the same corridor under the threshold to the hen’s feed bowl. Uibopuu says that the rat king was once formed during the first frosty night of the year. The rats were apparently looking for warmth from each other, and their tails stuck to each other.

This is a popular theory among zoologists. As the rats desperately try to break away from each other, their tails twist into a tighter and tighter knot.

Zoologist Andrei Miljutin The natural history museum of the University of Tartu estimates that the rats tried to expand the narrow hole under the hen’s threshold. Then the two rats buried themselves in the sand and suffocated to death. They anchor others with their tails. The cold has contributed to getting caught.

According to legend, free rats would bring food to the trapped ones. According to Miljutin, this is just a myth. Rats don’t live long with their tails knotted.

In natural sciences the museum in Tartu now has two rare rat kings.

The latest discovery is preserved in formalin solution in the same cabinet as the snakes. The researchers have recorded the data: 7 females and 6 males. All are about two months old.

The rat king is not usually made up of smallpox that live in cities. The knot is mainly formed from the long tails of black rats. Information about the species, place and time of discovery is recorded on the lid of the box:

“Rattus Rattus. “The Rat King”, 13 animals. 19.10.2021, Põlvamaa county, Kanepi municipality, Palutaja village, Sõõriklaane house.”

According to Miljutin’s calculations, it is the 60th registered rat king in the world in six centuries. The first is from 1564.

See what a living rat king looks like in the video filmed by Johan Uibopuuu.