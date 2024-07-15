HS in Tampere | The emergency room in Tampere is running at the risk limit again – “Hopefully there won’t be a wave of disease or a major accident”

HS in Tampere|In the summer, Tays’ emergency room has been overcrowded every other day.

To Tampere the emergency room is again in danger of becoming overcrowded. Health and safety representative Petri Siuro says that “July threatens to be painfully sweaty” at the Tampere University Hospital (Tays) Acuta emergency room.

Siuro works as an occupational health and safety representative in the welfare area of ​​Pirkanmaa (Pirha).

HS has reported extensively on Acuta’s challenges over the past few years. In November of last year, Tays had to cancel non-urgent surgeries and clinic visits due to overcrowding in the emergency room.

Since then, December of last year and April of this year have been “painfully sweaty” in Acuta.

In these months, Acuta has been so congested that Siuro has been worried about the staff’s ability to cope.

“At the pace of work, no one can do more than their quota”, he states.

Petri Siuro

With a bow has experience in this matter. Before his job as an occupational health and safety commissioner, which began three and a half years ago, he worked in Tays as an intensive care unit nurse from 2005.

Siuro says that the emergency room should be an entry department, from where the patient is transferred to the bed ward as quickly as possible after the examinations. Accuta should not act as an “extension” of intensive care inpatient units.

“We know from experience that it causes problems for both patients and staff.”

“We can only hope that July will go smoothly and that there will be no wave of disease or a major accident.”

I am acute main trustee, nurse Jarno Koskinen remembers the last few seriously overloaded months well, having worked at Acuta myself then.

He says that Acuta’s operation is currently sized so that “the mill runs relatively well if the patient turnaround time can be kept under four hours”.

In this time, after treatment and the first examinations, a solution should be found as to which ward the patient will continue his journey to or whether he will be discharged.

According to Koskinen, after the first four hours, the basic human needs of patients, such as food, hygiene and exercise, become challenges.

“Basically, Acuta does not have the facilities and resources to carry out inpatient-level care, because Acuta is intended for ascertaining the patient’s health and condition and providing first aid.”

If the extended treatment places, i.e. the hospital’s bed wards, do not attract, the patients may at worst have to lie in Acuta for up to a day.

“At this time, taking care of basic needs and basic care comes on top of other on-call work for nurses. It is also inhumane for patients to lie down for long periods of time in the emergency room.”

Siuro cites Acuta’s patient beds as an example of “all kinds of problems”. They are essentially different from the beds in the bed wards of special care.

In practice, Acuta’s beds are laver covered by a thin mattress.

“If a patient is laid down in such a bed for too long, bedsores can easily result. To prevent them, nurses should have time to move and turn patients.”

According to Siuro, resources for moving and turning patients in the overcrowded emergency room may not be found.

Being in Acuta for too long also means that you have to give food to the patients and take care of their hygiene.

Siuro says that these measures are the responsibility of the wards, not Acuta.

Completely regional manager Marjo Niskanen according to Acuta, there is no operational resource for actual inpatient care. According to Niskanen, the number of pressure ulcers is constantly monitored at the level of the hospital and the welfare area.

Niskanen replied to HS by email.

“The observation department of the emergency department participates in the monitoring.”

According to Niskanen, the treatment times of patients in the emergency department and observation department have shortened after the difficult summer of 2022. In the observation department, the average treatment time is now one to two days, while at its worst it was several days.

“The situation has improved in this respect.”

Niskanen says that arrangements have been made in Pirha to ensure that critical congestions like the one in Acuta would no longer occur.

With Pirha’s Emergency Survey completed at the beginning of the year, the cooperation between different actors has been consolidated. In this way, ways have been found to better place patients in different follow-up care units.

“There are still load peaks in Acuta’s observation and bed wards,” says Niskanen.

The use of the system used to control patient transfers has been expanded in the Pirha area, and according to Niskanen, the system and coordination have been developed and will continue to be developed.

“The system also helps in obtaining up-to-date information about free or vacating places in bed wards and enables dialogue between units when transferring patients or preparing for a transfer.”

Niskanen says that load peaks are monitored regularly. According to Niskanen, there have been multi-patient situations, which means congestion at Acuta, on half of the days in June, while at the beginning of the year there were multi-patient situations on about a third of the days.

“So far, there have been more patient visits at Acuta than in the last two summers, but the patient turnaround times have been shorter on average.”

Health and safety representative According to Siuro, the “found means” mentioned by Niskanen mean in practice that the wards aim to accept patients from Acuta more efficiently.

According to Siuro, however, this has led to the fact that the wards, which each specialize in the treatment of different diseases, have had to cross-check patients.

“Now the specialists go around the hospital looking for their patients who are not in the wards they should be in.”

“The more efficient transfer to bed wards has therefore caused friction between Acuta and the bed wards.”

Petri Siuro has drawn an outline on paper with a pen, which shows the cause of Acuta’s chronic congestion.

The figure looks like the Tampere-Helsinki highway, where there has been an accident at Kehä Kolmonen, as a result of which traffic is stuck from the south side of Tampere.

Siuro says that due to the cost-saving measures aimed at the welfare area, there are not enough wards and 24-hour service housing places in health centers.

“There are queues out of the wards for further treatment. For this reason, the wards are chronically full, which is why it is not possible to transfer patients from Acuta to them, but Acuta becomes a plug and the treatment times there are longer.”