HS in Tampere | Tampere hid Mannerheim in a remote forest: The reason for the location is the marshal’s background

Mannerheim looks firmly towards the center of Tampere, which looms seven kilometers away. Binoculars rest on the front of the military jacket. One hand is in Ulster’s pocket, the other holding a pipe.

The warlord is partially covered in snow, but otherwise seems to be in full swing.

In the forest of the Leinola neighborhood in East Tampere, it is mouse-quiet under Independence Day. There are no signs of paintwork or red paint around the statue of Mannerheim, as is sometimes the case at this time of year.

Gustaf Mannerheim watched the decisive battles of the civil war from this forested rock in April 1918. As a statue, he has been standing in the same place since 1956.

Fierce arguments have erupted from time to time at Tampere house parties and audience sections about whether Marski is in his rightful place. Or has the warlord of the whites been deliberately placed in a closed forest, hidden from the eyes of the provocative workers?

“ “Mannerheim showed a game eye by demanding that the statue not be erected until after his death.”

Initiative the monument was made in the 1930s by a trade councilor and a right-wing radical Rafael Haarla. He had founded, among other things, the Association of the Frontmen of the War of Independence (VRL), in whose name the statue project was carried out.

Originally, there was already time to install a pedestal for the statue in Koskipuisto in front of the Verkatehta, almost on Haarla’s own land. The finished statue was not erected largely due to Mannerheim’s own wishes.

Researcher in history and docent of Finnish history at the University of Tampere Marko Tikka reminds that in the year of the statue’s completion, 1939, the conflict between Finland and the Soviet Union made its entrance.

“Mannerheim showed a game eye by demanding that the statue not be erected until after his death.”

Next to the statue you can see the Torni hotel in the center of Tampere in clear weather.

Tikka says that Mannerheim and the white side of the 1918 war were widely surprised by how strongly the Winter War united the nation.

“As commander-in-chief of the entire Finnish Defense Forces, Mannerheim’s role had changed. His idea may have been that at least no statue should evoke the division of 1918.”

Dart describes Haarla as an “extremist character”.

“VRL was a 1918 white veterans’ organization, but also a pressure organization that promoted right-wing radical ideas.”

Haarla was a major employer in Pirkanmaa. He owned, among others, Haarla paper factory, Hovinsaari paper factory and Haarla Celluloosayhtiö Oy. Later, Haarla’s companies merged into Yhtyneet Paperitehtaat Oy.

The mighty man’s handprint can still be seen in the center of Tampere. Wäinö Aaltonen The Pirkkalai sculptures made by Hämeensilla were Rafael Haarla’s gift to the city of Tampere.

“ The statue project was also left behind by the soon-to-start winter war.

The Mannerheim statue in Tampere was a sculptor Evert Porilan the last big job. It was completed in 1939, and Porila died less than two years later. Rafael Haarla, on the other hand, died already in the summer of 1938, a year before the statue was completed.

The statue project was also left behind by the soon-to-start winter war. In accordance with Mannerheim’s wish, the matter was not returned to during his lifetime.

In his statue Porila portrays Mannerheim in 1918 military uniform.

Marko Tikka says that this is the single most pressing reason why it was finally decided to place the statue in 1956 in East Tampere in the Leinola district.

Tikka thinks that hardly even everyone in the Tampere assembly would have supported placing the statue in the center after the Second World War.

“To the workers going to the factories along Tammerkoski in the morning, the statue might have appeared as a middle finger swinging up.”

Mannerheim, dressed in military uniform, was taken to the top of a cliff in the eastern Tampere forest, from which Mannerheim was known to have watched during the civil war.

“In that sense, the Leinola forest is historically the right place,” says Tikka.

The Freedom Fighters Maintenance Foundation, founded in favor of the white side of the war, donated the statue it owned to the city of Tampere in 1996.

The plinth explains the reason for the statue’s location.

Although It is seven kilometers from the statue to the city center, in clear weather you can see the Torni hotel next to the train station next to the pedestal.

At regular intervals, there has been a debate in Tampere about whether Marski should be brought from Leinola to the center.

“They have resulted from feelings related to both ideological views and practical matters,” says Tikka.

One of the reasons for the impression is the location of the statue, hidden from view. To get to the statue, you also have to make a little effort.

If a political decision is sought for the location of the statue that pleases everyone, the tram line should run through the Leinola district, says Tikka jokingly.

“The last carriage of the tram would have a showcase where Mannerheim would travel with the tram between the city center and the suburbs several times a day and keep the entire eastern city under his hawk’s eye.”