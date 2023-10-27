HS in Tampere | In this restaurant, it is almost impossible to see the whole band at the same time – This is how “Tolpa” became a phenomenon

There it grimaces in the middle of the hall of a rock restaurant: a pole.

No matter where you look at the band performing on stage, the pole completely covers at least one person.

The place is Varjobaari located in Hervanta, Tampere, where the Kolmen makunnta metallikarkelot event was organized on a Friday evening in October. The first performer of the evening, Proxima B from Pirkanmaa, playing progressive death metal, has just started their gig.

The band’s singer can only be seen from behind the pole with his hair swaying back and forth.

Shadow bar founded in 2007 Olli-Matti Kankaanpää says that in the first years the pole was considered a problem by both performers and customers. People who came to the gigs cursed it out loud.

Because of the pole, it can be difficult for artists to make contact with the audience. The audience, on the other hand, does not see the entire band performing on stage.

The view of the stage is not much worse from the edge of the hall than from the middle of the hall.

Varjobari is located in the property of the so-called Hervanta Center, built in the early 1980s, where the fire station originally operated. Today, the property houses, among other things, Hervanta’s library and businesses.

Kankaanpää says that the post is necessary in terms of construction technology.

“Without it, the roof would collapse on my neck.”

When regular customers began to realize that Shadowbar without a pole would be impossible, they decided to turn annoyance into a friend.

The pole began to be respected like an enemy whose superiority had been recognized. When the regular customers entered the hall, they started to greet the pole and shout at it. Others even went to hug it.

“In the beginning, paying tribute to the pole was a small circle joke,” Kankaanpää recalls.

When the use of Facebook became more common, the pole phenomenon took off: people decided to start taking selfies of themselves with the pole. This fall, the phenomenon was also taken into account Mightily in the story.

“ “Tolppa completely lives its own life, regardless of what we do or what kind of program we have.”

Kankaanpää insists that neither he nor the restaurant’s staff have fed the joke in any way.

“Tolppa completely lives its own life, regardless of what we do or what kind of program we have.”

According to Kankaanpää, the post even has its own Facebook page.

“I don’t even know who maintains the page.”

In the year 2017 In connection with the renovation of Varjobari, the performance stage was moved to the back and the pole remained in the middle of the audience space. At the same time, a new pole was built in the restaurant space.

The newer one of the poles came right in front of the new stage, roughly where the singer’s microphone is usually located.

“Now many customers are wondering which pole to worship, the original or the new one,” says Kankaanpää.

Organizer of the event Boris Brander knows the story of the pole well and has closely followed its development. He says that there are often heated discussions about “the metaphysical dimensions of the pole” in the smoking area outside the restaurant.

“I’ve heard it said that there is something mystical inside the pole and that’s why it should be worshipped.”

Teemu Kankainen (left), Antti Huovila and Kalle Korhonen of the Hagalas band at the ticket desk.

Three The band Hagalas from Jyväskylä, which was in charge of ticket sales in the metal bars of the province, has performed at Varjobaari a few times. Vocalist Kalle Korhonen tells about the artist’s vision of the pole.

It’s a matter of which perspective you choose, says Korhonen. According to him, the pole makes the performers do more work – lifting a leg over the monitor is not enough.

“The pole sort of divides the audience in two in the field of vision, thanks to which, as a performer, I start making more intensive contact either to the left or to the right. And it’s great that there’s a pole that the performer can lean on and take support from when he’s sweaty while twirling his hair.”