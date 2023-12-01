HS in Tampere | Hundreds of fans are loitering dangerously around Finland’s number one arena – This is how the chaos was born

If all the plans for Tampere’s Kanne area come to fruition, the east side of the city center will look very different in 2030 than it does now – and even more different in 2040.

in Tampere Kalevantie, which runs in front of the new Nokia Arena, will be closed for hockey matches and concerts that attract a lot of people.

The phenomenon that makes driving difficult has continued since the middle of last year.

HS asked the project manager of the city of Tampere From Tero Tenhus and project development manager of the downtown development program From Mikko Siitoswhich phenomenon is it really about?

For that, you have to go to the passenger railway yard in Tampere, where the men illustrate the problem.

They ask you to carefully spray from the station platforms in the direction of Nokia Arena.

It’s true: There is simply no such place below the arena from which you can use an escalator to guide hundreds of people up to the sports sanctuary.

However, one is going to be built. In practice, this means extending the deck built over the railway by more than half of the current one in the north direction.

“The idea is that from every platform where the passenger trains stop, you could go up to the deck and continue on a public park-like route to the Arena,” Siitonen opens.

Among other things, this is what the second part of the second phase of the Kansi & arena project is all about. But it’s about a lot more.

After the hockey game, Rautatiekantu has restrictions for motorists.

To Tampere The first part of the deck area with the Nokia Arena and tower blocks was completed in 2022.

The development of the area now continues with the second part of the massive Kansi & Areena project. Renovation of the passenger rail yard begins this section.

The Tampere city government approved the implementation agreements for the joint projects of the Tampere passenger railway yard on Monday, November 20.

When the parliament has also sealed the state funding decision regarding the Tampere passenger rail yard project, the passenger rail yard and its surroundings will be built almost completely anew.

The work will start next spring with the widening of streets and the modification of bridges and properties.

Autumn in the budget rush, the Norwegian Railways Agency earmarked 163 million euros for a total of about 200 million euros for the passenger railyard project, where the Norwegian Railways Agency will build a new intermediate platform, canopies, and make extensive changes to the track, safety equipment and electric track.

In addition to the Finnish Railways Agency, the Tampere passenger rail yard project includes joint projects with VR and the city of Tampere.